As Biden Steals The Limelight Away From Trump – His Popularity Declines

Over the past few years, President Joe Biden's political status has tremendously profited from his successor Donald Trump's refusal to relinquish the spotlight.

It's one of the reasons. Notwithstanding the president's low support rating, Biden's Democratic Party had one of the finest midterm elections last autumn for a party that owned the White House.

Biden, however, has found himself in the public eye in the first month of 2023 when classified files were discovered at his Wilmington, Delaware home and a Washington, DC, office he utilized after sitting as vice president.

Since then, polls have shown a little but perceptible decline in his popularity, and Trump appears to have stopped what had been a downward trend in Republican primary polls following the GOP's historically dismal showing in the midterm elections.

How Americans continue to be mesmerized by Trump despite the fact that he is no longer in office is an intriguing aspect of the Biden presidency. I've long argued that more people look up Trump on Google than Biden. But for the second half of January, that was not the case.

About 60% of people who searched for either Biden or Trump in the last two weeks also looked up Biden. Since the late summer and early fall of 2021, Biden has not outperformed Trump in terms of percentage. Right after the US withdrew its last troops from Afghanistan in early September 2021, searches for Biden reached their climax.

The fact that it occurred at that time is also noteworthy because Biden's approval rating fell at that time and hasn't recovered. Since then, the average of polls has shown that Biden's approval rating is lower than his disapproval rating.

A number of polls last week seemed to support a decline in Biden's approval rating when more people started searching for his name on Google. The Marquette University Law School poll found that among registered voters, it dropped from 47% to 44%. His approval rating among registered voters fell from 48% in December to 46% according to the CNN/SSRS poll.

Both of these are slight declines that fall inside the polls' error margin. However, when considered collectively and in the context of poll averages, they become notable. Biden's average approval rating has decreased by about 2.5 points from two weeks ago (when he was at his highest level since 2021).

Now, we can't say for sure that the release of the confidential materials and the appointment of a special counsel to look into the situation are to blame for the decline in Biden's approval rating. Additionally, gas costs have been increasing, which has been a challenge for Biden throughout his presidency.

Trump seemed to have stepped back from the focus as it has been on Biden. Even though Trump announced his third run for the Republican presidential nomination in the latter part of last year, he only truly started campaigning this weekend, with stops in South Carolina and New Hampshire on Saturday.

The number of people who have searched for Trump on Google provides evidence of his inactivity. This month, fewer individuals have searched for him than any month since he began seeking the Republican presidential candidacy in 2015.

Trump's 2024 campaign doesn't seem to have been harmed by this. It has certainly been beneficial. After a midterm election that, historically speaking, was disastrous for Republicans (the opposing party), Trump's national polling numbers had been in a free slide. Of course, Trump had become the target of the attacks from the Democrats.

In actual polling results, in a fictitious Republican primary, Trump's lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis collapsed from approximately 30 points to the low double digits very immediately.

But since then, Trump's fortunes have stabilized. When other candidates are taken into account, he is still double digits ahead of DeSantis in the national polls. The betting markets, which in December showed DeSantis gaining a significant lead, now show Trump back at parity with the Florida governor.

What will happen when Trump returns to the spotlight, as he has this weekend, is the question. Will it bring back positive memories for Republican voters about him? Or will it serve as a reminder of what voters dislike about Trump?

Don't be shocked if the candidate that gains the most is not a fellow Republican if it's the latter. Instead, it might be the man who took over as president after Trump and has received a lot of negative news recently.

