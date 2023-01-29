Memphis, TN

The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis police

Joseph Godwin

A day after the horrifying video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest earlier this month was made public, the Memphis Police Department on Saturday declared that its SCORPION squad has been "permanently deactivated" That unit included all five of the former police officers engaged in the detention of Nichols, who have since been charged with second-degree murder in connection with his passing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i31WJ_0kV33Zj100
Photo bySean LeeonUnsplash

After meeting with the unit on Saturday "CJ" Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "to discuss the path forward for the department and the community in the aftermath of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols," Davis made the decision, according to a statement from the department.

The decision was made by officials "in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit," according to the statement.

The department noted that SCORPION police supported the choice "unreservedly"

In a news release on Friday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland stated that the SCORPION squad has been inactive since Nichols' arrest on January 7.

More than twenty cops were assigned to the SCORPION operation, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods. They drove dark-colored Dodge Chargers denoted with a SCORPION seal, and they wore black hoodies, tactical black vests, and "POLICE" patches on their clothing.

According to the agency, they conducted group patrols and occasionally made minor traffic stops to look for violent offenders, illegal substances, or firearms.

According to Saturday's statement, "While the heinous actions of a few cast a cloud of dishonor on the title SCORPION, it is imperative that we, the Memphis Police Department take proactive steps in the healing process for all impacted."

Three days after being forcibly taken into custody after a traffic stop by Memphis police, 29-year-old Nichols passed away on Jan. 10. Nichols was pepper sprayed, stomped in the head while being held, punched, and repeatedly assaulted with a baton, according to bodycam and surveillance footage that was made public on Friday.

Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith are the five former cops who were later fired. They ranged in age from 24 to 32 and were appointed between 2017 and 2020. The five officers are all facing charges of murder and other offenses.

Strickland also stated that the city was "initiating an outside, independent review of the training, policies, and operations of our specialized units." in his news briefing on Friday.

Reference:

Faris Tanyos, CBS News, (2023 January 29th). "Memphis police shut down SCORPION unit whose officers are charged in death of Tyre Nichols": The Memphis Police Department Saturday announced that it has "permanently deactivated" its SCORPION unit, one day after the release of a shocking video which showed the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols earlier this month. All five former officers involved in Nichols' arrest, who has since been charged with second-degree murder in his death, were part of that unit.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/memphis-police-shut-down-scorpion-unit-tyre-nichols-arrest-video/

# Crime# USA# Memphis Police

