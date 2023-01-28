More than 300 tanks will be delivered to Ukraine by Western nations

Vadym Omelchenko reported to French TV station and CNN affiliate BFM television: "As of today, numerous countries have officially confirmed their agreement to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine." He did not list the nations that would supply the tanks or break down which models will be supplied.

The estimate from Omelchenko follows this week's commitments from the US to provide 31 M1 Abrams tanks and Germany to send 14 Leopard 2 A6s. 14 Challenger 2 tanks have already been committed by the United Kingdom, while Poland has asked Germany for permission to transfer some of its own Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

North Korea charged that the United States and its allies had "further crossing the red line" by deploying tanks to Ukraine at the time of Omelchenko's interview.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, stated in a statement carried by North Korean media on Friday that the US had a "sinister intention to realize its hegemonic aim by further expanding the proxy war for destroying Russia,"

She declared that North Koreans would wreck "the global peace and the regional security while handing military hardware running into astronomical sums of money over to Ukraine in total disregard of Russia's concern about security" as Russians and accused the US and other Western nations of "always stand in the same trench"

It's uncertain when the tanks will get to Ukraine. Delivery schedules will be changed during the ensuing round of negotiations between Ukraine and Western nations, according to Omelchenko, based on the type of tank and the country of origin.

Omelchenko, on the other hand, echoed the comments of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who had previously pushed the West to supply what some analysts view as game-changing military weaponry, saying Ukraine needs the support "as fast as possible"

"If it had to wait until the month of August or September, it would be too late," he stated.

The Ukrainian military has issued a time-sensitive warning. The nation is preparing for the upcoming weeks amid fears that a second Russian assault might start in less than two months.

Prior military assistance, such as the American HIMARS rocket system, was crucial in assisting Ukraine to thwart Russian advances and mount several successful counteroffensives in recent months.

But according to military analysts, tanks are currently Ukraine's most potent direct offensive weapon.

Several Western countries, led by Germany and the United States, announced this week that they would send tank contingents to Ukraine.

To "enhance Ukraine's capacity to defend its territory and achieve its strategic objectives" in the short- and long terms, US President Joe Biden announced that 31 M1 Abrams tanks would be delivered.

Following several days of tense negotiations with NATO allies, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced in front of the parliament on Wednesday that his country would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. This decision followed months of consideration.

"This is the result of intensive consultations that took place with Germany's closest European and international partners," a statement, the German government said.

Ukraine is hoping that Berlin's declaration will inspire other European countries that own Leopard tanks to reexport some of their armaments. On Tuesday, Poland formally requested Germany's permission to transfer some of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

The additional tanks might have an impact on the fight, military analysts previously told CNN. The new tanks, though, wouldn't be the instant game-changer that some might anticipate, according to some observers.

