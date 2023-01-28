Biden's Regulation on Socially Responsible Investing is Challenged By U.S. States

Twenty-five American states led by Texas and Utah have filed suit to overturn a rule from the Obama administration that permits pension funds to take into account ESG considerations like climate change and racial justice.

Thursday, state attorneys general filed a complaint in federal court in Amarillo, Texas, claiming that the rule enacted in November will cause many retirement funds to prioritize social agendas over the long-term economic stability of investors.

On Monday, a new rule will go into effect that will roll back the Trump administration's limits on socially responsible investing.

In their complaint filed on Thursday, the states argued that the new rule violates federal law controlling rulemaking because it does not provide sufficient justification for the deviation from Trump-era standards.

Additionally, the states argued, it breaks federal law governing employee benefit plans by failing to safeguard retirees' savings.

On Friday, neither the White House nor the U.S. Department of Labor, which had adopted the rule, responded to requests for comment.

A statement from Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton termed the regulation "insulting and illegal."

"For generations, federal law has required that fiduciaries place their clients’ financial interests at the forefront, and I intend to fight the Biden Administration in court to ensure that they cannot put hard-working Americans’ retirement savings at risk," Paxton stated.

Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee who has already overturned LGBT protections in immigration and healthcare, will preside over the case in the United States District Court. Utah v. Walsh, case no. 2:23-cv-00016, United States District Court, Northern District of Texas.

