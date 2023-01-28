Pfizer's COVID injections may result in higher EU prices in exchange for lower sales volume

Joseph Godwin

A knowledgeable source has revealed that Brussels is in discussions with Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) about the potential of decreasing the up to 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses the EU has agreed to buy this year in exchange for a higher price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKJUK_0kUKpm3e00
Photo byJESHOOTS.COMonUnsplash

A delivery date extension, perhaps to the second half of 2024, is also on the table, the person said. Since the negotiations are private, they asked not to be named. The negotiations are still in progress, and the outcome is uncertain.

The negotiations concern the European Union's largest contract for vaccines inked during the epidemic and come at a time when there is a global surplus of COVID-19 doses. When asked for comment on the negotiations, a representative for the European Commission urged vaccine manufacturers to collaborate with member states and the Commission "to ensure that the agreements reflect the changing situation"

As for pricing and other specifics, the Commission "will continue in view of adapting the supply of vaccine doses over the years to come, and to extend it over a larger time period" the spokeswoman added. A Pfizer representative declined to comment on the specifics of the talks but said say the business has demonstrated a continuing commitment to addressing the concerns of EU member states.

"We have always had a tiered pricing approach for the COVID-19 vaccine, guided by agreed volumes and national income tiers, to ensure equity between agreements with countries with similar economic profiles," the Pfizer representative said about the cost.

BioNTech "continue(s) to work with the European Commission and governments to find pragmatic solutions while respecting the fundamental principles agreed between the parties in concluding the agreement." the company's spokesman noted.

Although there is a surplus of vaccination worldwide, it is most severe in Europe.

Throughout the European Union, the vast majority of people who were interested in receiving the primary course of the COVID-19 vaccine and those who were subsequently eligible for boosters have done so. In November, the European Union's pharmaceuticals authority issued a warning about the lackluster response to booster shots.

Brussels signed a contract with Pfizer and BioNTech in May 2021 to purchase 900 million doses, with an additional 900 million doses available as an option through the end of 2023. Since demand dropped last year, over half of the initial 900 million doses promised by that contract have not yet been delivered. The European Union has chosen not to use the backup option.

According to Our World in Data, almost 328 million people out of a total population of roughly 450 million in the EU have gotten the primary course of vaccination.

Discussions over the undesirable doses are the most recent round of bargaining for amendments to the 2021 contract. Because of complaints from member states about tight budgets and a lack of enthusiasm for spending money on unnecessary doses, pressure is being applied to Brussels to reduce the volume.

This year, European governments have a contractual obligation to pay between 7.8 billion and 9.75 billion euros, based on the May 2021 contract rate of 19.50 euros ($21.22). The renegotiated price in Europe is unknown at this time. Pfizer plans to sell each dose in the United States for between $110 and $130 in the fall, and that's before any discounts are applied.

For months now, European Union authorities have been complaining about a severe shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.

Stella Kyriakides, EU Commissioner for Health, reported this at a December meeting of the European Council: "We are no longer at the peak of the crisis, and this directly impacts our demand for vaccines, while public finances are under great strain at this moment."

She stated again, "Our vaccine contracts need to take the current situation into account, and companies should show flexibility on that."

Especially over the past summer, the parties reached an agreement to halt shipments so that EU member states could properly implement the aid they had received. That was in response to warnings from European Union governments to pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and others that millions of doses would be wasted. It was another indicator of the supply surplus that they signed an amendment in November allowing countries to have dosages transported and kept in warehouses.

Reference:

Maggie Fick, Reuters, (2023 January 27th). "Exclusive: EU may pay more for Pfizer COVID shots in return for lower volume": Brussels is discussing with Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) the possibility of reducing the up to 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses the EU has committed to buy this year in return for a higher price, a source with knowledge of the talks said.

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/eu-may-pay-more-pfizer-covid-shots-return-lower-volume-2023-01-27/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Health# COVID 19# European Union# Science# Pfizer

Comments / 9

Published by

A writer with a driven passion for covering varieties of interesting topics. My sole purpose is to always deliver rich and engaging news or articles that are worth impacting lives.

5K followers

More from Joseph Godwin

Maryland State

Biden Launches Replacement of 150-Year-Old Rail Tunnel, Revitalizing American Infrastructure

On the 30th of January, President Joe Biden shared a tweet on his official Twitter account in which he discussed the significance of repairing America's infrastructure, specifically the nation's roads, bridges, and rail.

Read full story
1 comments

McCarthy and Biden are scheduled to meet to discuss the debt ceiling and spending

The Republican House majority's perspectives on government expenditures and lifting the country's borrowing limit to prevent a financial default will be discussed during Speaker Kevin McCarthy's next meeting with President Joe Biden, according to McCarthy.

Read full story
2 comments

As Biden Steals The Limelight Away From Trump – His Popularity Declines

Over the past few years, President Joe Biden's political status has tremendously profited from his successor Donald Trump's refusal to relinquish the spotlight. It's one of the reasons. Notwithstanding the president's low support rating, Biden's Democratic Party had one of the finest midterm elections last autumn for a party that owned the White House.

Read full story
204 comments
Memphis, TN

The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis police

A day after the horrifying video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest earlier this month was made public, the Memphis Police Department on Saturday declared that its SCORPION squad has been "permanently deactivated" That unit included all five of the former police officers engaged in the detention of Nichols, who have since been charged with second-degree murder in connection with his passing.

Read full story
7 comments
Georgia State

Raphael Warnock Encourages Georgians to Stay Connected to Their Roots and Fight for Justice in Twitter Statement

Reverend Raphael Warnock, a prominent political figure and pastor in the state of Georgia, recently took to Twitter to express his support for fellow Georgian, Quentin Fulks. In his tweet, Reverend Warnock wrote, "Teach them how we win, @QuentinFulks! And don’t ever forget your Georgia roots 🍑."

Read full story
1 comments

More than 300 tanks will be delivered to Ukraine by Western nations

Vadym Omelchenko reported to French TV station and CNN affiliate BFM television: "As of today, numerous countries have officially confirmed their agreement to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine." He did not list the nations that would supply the tanks or break down which models will be supplied.

Read full story
14 comments
Utah State

Biden's Regulation on Socially Responsible Investing is Challenged By U.S. States

Twenty-five American states led by Texas and Utah have filed suit to overturn a rule from the Obama administration that permits pension funds to take into account ESG considerations like climate change and racial justice.

Read full story
14 comments
Washington, DC

The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison

One day following the Capitol disturbance, Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away. A second man who had been initially accused of the assault received a time-served sentence. A New Jersey man who admitted to spraying pepper spray into the face of Officer Brian D. Sicknick on January 6, 2021, as the Capitol was being stormed was given a sentence of nearly seven years in jail on Friday in front of a sea of uniformed police officers.

Read full story
258 comments

A Video of Paul Pelosi's Hammer Attack is Made Public By The Court

Right-wing conspiracy theories regarding the incident were refuted by body camera footage from police officers, security film, an interview with the attacker, and the audio from Mr. Pelosi's 911 call, but they could not be disproved.

Read full story
1 comments

Trump promises a "GIANT VOICE" for supporters in a new Twitter statement

In a tweet, former president Donald Trump showed his support for the 75 million Americans who chose him as their next president in the 2020 election. Trump, who has a history of interacting with his followers on social media, stated that those who voted for him will have a "GIANT VOICE long into the future." He further reiterated that they will not, in any way, shape, or form, be insulted or treated unfairly.

Read full story
125 comments

Senator Graham Calls for Bipartisan Cooperation on Judicial Nominees: A Shift in Republican Strategy?

On Wednesday, Senator Lindsey Graham, the new chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee and the top Republican, demanded that Republicans change the way they handle President Joe Biden's judicial nominees. Graham pleaded for Republican senators to cooperate with Democrats to confirm more justices.

Read full story
1 comments

WHO Launches $2.54 Billion Funding Appeal to Tackle Global Health Emergencies

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced a funding appeal of $2.54 billion to help people facing health emergencies across the world, including in areas affected by conflicts such as Yemen, Syria, and Ukraine.

Read full story
2 comments

Regarding Ukraine, The United States Has Arrived at a Completely Rational Choice – Likewise, Russia

It was believed that Russia might respond with nuclear weapons, and as a result, those anxieties increased as the Ukrainian military made quick advances throughout its autumn campaign.

Read full story
138 comments

SpaceX Starship Loaded With Cryogenic Propellant

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, made a significant announcement on Twitter today regarding the company's Starship spacecraft. In a tweet, Musk stated that the Starship vehicle is now "fully loaded with cryogenic propellant." This is a significant development for the company, as it brings SpaceX one step closer to conducting the first test flights of the Starship spacecraft.

Read full story

President Joe Biden Boast of Low Unemployment Record in a Post on Twitter

Recently, President Joe Biden posted on Twitter about the evolution of the labor market over the last two years. In his post, he emphasized the fact that 18 million people were unemployed and in need of unemployment benefits two years ago. With only 1.6 million people now applying for unemployment benefits, he pointed out that number has considerably decreased as of late. This is the smallest number of applicants for unemployment benefits in years.

Read full story
30 comments

Joe Biden And Donal Trump Both Use Pence's Revelation of Sensitive Documents as Defensive Strategy

When news broke that top-secret documents had been found in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, both former Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden's advisors reacted fast. The findings were seen by both presidents as a helpful defensive tactic in their inquiries of records about their administrations.

Read full story
2 comments

The European Union Needs to Step up Its Efforts to Address The Current Shortage of Antibiotics

According to a letter that was sent by a coalition of European patient and consumer organizations and that was accessed by Reuters on Tuesday, the European Union's pharmaceuticals authority needs to do more to address the scarcity of certain antibiotics that are extensively used in the territory.

Read full story
1 comments

Trump And His Attorney Were Fined Nearly $1 Million For a Political Lawsuit Against Clinton

Following their lawsuit against Hillary Clinton over allegations that the 2016 presidential election was rigged, former U.S. President Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered by a federal judge on Thursday to pay more than $937,000 in fines.

Read full story
7 comments

Twitter's New Translation Feature: Bridging the Language Barrier and Connecting the World

Twitter is taking a step towards global inclusivity with its latest update, which will include real-time translation and recommendations for tweets from users in other countries and cultures. This announcement was made by none other than tech mogul Elon Musk, who stated that the feature will be rolling out in the coming months.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy