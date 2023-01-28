Pfizer's COVID injections may result in higher EU prices in exchange for lower sales volume

A knowledgeable source has revealed that Brussels is in discussions with Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) about the potential of decreasing the up to 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses the EU has agreed to buy this year in exchange for a higher price.

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

A delivery date extension, perhaps to the second half of 2024, is also on the table, the person said. Since the negotiations are private, they asked not to be named. The negotiations are still in progress, and the outcome is uncertain.

The negotiations concern the European Union's largest contract for vaccines inked during the epidemic and come at a time when there is a global surplus of COVID-19 doses. When asked for comment on the negotiations, a representative for the European Commission urged vaccine manufacturers to collaborate with member states and the Commission "to ensure that the agreements reflect the changing situation"

As for pricing and other specifics, the Commission "will continue in view of adapting the supply of vaccine doses over the years to come, and to extend it over a larger time period" the spokeswoman added. A Pfizer representative declined to comment on the specifics of the talks but said say the business has demonstrated a continuing commitment to addressing the concerns of EU member states.

"We have always had a tiered pricing approach for the COVID-19 vaccine, guided by agreed volumes and national income tiers, to ensure equity between agreements with countries with similar economic profiles," the Pfizer representative said about the cost.

BioNTech "continue(s) to work with the European Commission and governments to find pragmatic solutions while respecting the fundamental principles agreed between the parties in concluding the agreement." the company's spokesman noted.

Although there is a surplus of vaccination worldwide, it is most severe in Europe.

Throughout the European Union, the vast majority of people who were interested in receiving the primary course of the COVID-19 vaccine and those who were subsequently eligible for boosters have done so. In November, the European Union's pharmaceuticals authority issued a warning about the lackluster response to booster shots.

Brussels signed a contract with Pfizer and BioNTech in May 2021 to purchase 900 million doses, with an additional 900 million doses available as an option through the end of 2023. Since demand dropped last year, over half of the initial 900 million doses promised by that contract have not yet been delivered. The European Union has chosen not to use the backup option.

According to Our World in Data, almost 328 million people out of a total population of roughly 450 million in the EU have gotten the primary course of vaccination.

Discussions over the undesirable doses are the most recent round of bargaining for amendments to the 2021 contract. Because of complaints from member states about tight budgets and a lack of enthusiasm for spending money on unnecessary doses, pressure is being applied to Brussels to reduce the volume.

This year, European governments have a contractual obligation to pay between 7.8 billion and 9.75 billion euros, based on the May 2021 contract rate of 19.50 euros ($21.22). The renegotiated price in Europe is unknown at this time. Pfizer plans to sell each dose in the United States for between $110 and $130 in the fall, and that's before any discounts are applied.

For months now, European Union authorities have been complaining about a severe shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.

Stella Kyriakides, EU Commissioner for Health, reported this at a December meeting of the European Council: "We are no longer at the peak of the crisis, and this directly impacts our demand for vaccines, while public finances are under great strain at this moment."

She stated again, "Our vaccine contracts need to take the current situation into account, and companies should show flexibility on that."

Especially over the past summer, the parties reached an agreement to halt shipments so that EU member states could properly implement the aid they had received. That was in response to warnings from European Union governments to pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and others that millions of doses would be wasted. It was another indicator of the supply surplus that they signed an amendment in November allowing countries to have dosages transported and kept in warehouses.

