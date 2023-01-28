A Video of Paul Pelosi's Hammer Attack is Made Public By The Court

Right-wing conspiracy theories regarding the incident were refuted by body camera footage from police officers, security film, an interview with the attacker, and the audio from Mr. Pelosi's 911 call, but they could not be disproved.

On October 28, 2022, in the wee hours of the morning, a police officer finds Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi, 82, and an attacker standing together uncomfortably but calmly in the entryway, each holding the opposite ends of a hammer. Nancy Pelosi is the House Minority Leader, and Paul Pelosi is the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The following occurs within seconds to break the tight stillness: Before obeying the command to drop the hammer, the burglar engages Mr. Pelosi in a brief altercation before raising the weapon above his head and lunging toward the politician. Officers rush inside in a frenzy to try and stop the attacker as Mr. Pelosi lies motionless on his side and gurgles. Mr. Pelosi is making the noises in the interim.

The grisly and terrifying episode is shown unfolding in about one minute and thirty-second clip of police body camera footage that was made public on Friday by a San Francisco court in the trial of David DePape, the man who is accused of attacking Mr. Pelosi. The speaker's spouse would subsequently undergo surgery for a cracked skull in San Francisco, where he would spend a total of six days in the hospital. It was a remarkable portrayal of a heinous act of political violence that was motivated by a plot to abduct Ms. Pelosi, who was then the second in line for the president. Political assassination was committed.

It raised more concerns about the steps being taken to safeguard public servants and their families from the increasing number of threats, especially in light of the surveillance footage from the Capitol Police and other materials that were made available on Friday. The publication of the report also brought attention to the damaging impact of false information in the US, where powerful right-wing voices had propagated rumors about a plot to kill Mr. Pelosi. The report's release also brought attention to the damaging impact of false information in the UK.

The unfounded claims that the assault was an inside job or a cover story for a murky situation involving Mr. Pelosi were refuted by the video from the officer's body camera as well as additional surveillance footage from outside the home that documented the moments before Mr. DePape entered the Pelosi home. These allegations were spread by the far right and emphasized by Republican politicians at all levels.

The documentary proof, however, did not put an end to conspiracy theories of this kind; rather, it continued the cycle that had started in the immediate aftermath of the attack, when Republican legislators and former President Donald J. Trump were among those who questioned the official story.

“No matter what happens, no matter what footage we have, what documents we have, people tend to spin narratives to support their side of the story. We just see this distrust of what you can see with your own eyes over and over and over again,” Nina Jankowicz, a disinformation expert said.

Right-wing conspiracy theories that Mr. DePape discovered online undoubtedly inspired him to carry out the attack. Hours after the incident, he admitted to believing all the lies about the 2020 election during an interview with a San Francisco detective. As the "leader of the pack" of dishonest Democrats who spent four years opposing Mr. Trump, he called Ms. Pelosi "the election thief."

The additional information highlighted the attack's impromptu nature. According to Mr. DePape's statements to the police, he had been searching for Ms. Pelosi, a politician who has been vilified and dehumanized by Republicans for decades, and had plans to abduct her, shatter her kneecaps, and have her "wheeled into Congress." The night of the incident, Ms. Pelosi was not at home.

Ms. Pelosi made a brief, tearful statement to reporters at the Capitol on Friday, stating that she had no intention of watching or listening to any of the tape made available to the public and that she would not be making any further comments regarding the incident or the case.

“I have absolutely no intention of seeing the deadly assault on my husband’s life. I won’t be making any more statements about this case as it proceeds, except to again thank people and inform them of Paul’s progress,” Ms. Pelosi said.

Ms. Pelosi said simply that he was "coming along" when asked how he was doing.

The information that is currently available to the public, along with the release of a 911 call made by Mr. Pelosi while the intruder was inside, and an interview the suspect gave in which he claimed to be looking for Ms. Pelosi, paints a nearly complete picture of what happened during the attack and the political motivations of the attacker.

In the 911 call, Mr. Pelosi is audible speaking quietly and carefully selecting his words as he tries to communicate to a police dispatcher that he is in danger without saying anything specifically to enrage the intruder, who is ostensibly listening in.

“There’s a gentleman here just waiting for my wife to come back, Nancy Pelosi. She’s not going to be here for a day, so I guess I’ll have to wait,” Mr. Pelosi tells.

He tells the dispatcher, "He wants me to get the hell off the phone, OK?" It seems Mr. DePape is eventually losing patience with Mr. Pelosi.

Politicians are gravely concerned about how to defend themselves and their families from significant threats at a time when politically motivated violence is on the rise with the attack and subsequent distribution of the film.

The democratic lawmaker from New York and minority leader Hakeem Jeffries stated on Friday: “We live in dangerous times of unprecedented extremism and political violence which have no place in our democracy or the everyday lives of elected officials and their loved ones.”

Capitol Police surveillance video of the Pelosi domicile, which revealed the culprit entering the house through a back entrance, was also made public on Friday. Following a legal campaign by a group of media outlets, including The New York Times, the materials were made available.

If Capitol Police personnel had been watching the camera from the Pelosi home the night of the incident, they would have observed Mr. DePape surveying the house for several minutes before entering and at one time carrying two backpacks. However, Ms. Pelosi was not present, and vital seconds passed before any officer looked at the video.

Many political leaders have been calling for increased protection for lawmakers and their families ever since the incident, and the video footage was sure to raise fresh concerns about the Capitol Police's response.

The majority of members of Congress receive little government-provided security, and their families rarely have any, in contrast to presidents, who are given round-the-clock protection from the Secret Service and paid for by taxpayers, including separate protection for their family members.

Ms. Pelosi always had a sizable security team around her since she was the speaker of the House. But family members are not covered by this protection.

Ms. Pelosi, whose tenure as speaker of the House ended last month, has long been one of the members of Congress who faces the greatest threat, in part because Republicans have been working together to target the most influential woman in American politics. They have for years painted Ms. Pelosi, a wealthy woman from the progressive stronghold of San Francisco, as the Democratic villain of all in advertising and fund-raising efforts meant to enrage, frighten, and inspire their core followers.

In state court, the defendant, 43-year-old Mr. DePape, is accused of many felonies, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He is also accused of assaulting a government official's family member and attempting to kidnap a federal cop. He might spend the rest of his life behind bars if found guilty. He has entered a not-guilty plea, and the case's next hearing is set for February 23. At that time, a trial date will be decided.

Since the attack, Mr. Pelosi has been gradually getting better. He and his wife have recently attended several high-profile occasions, such as the Kennedy Center Honors and the unveiling of Ms. Pelosi's portrait.

He wore a helmet to conceal any visible head wounds and a dark glove to conceal the injured hand during both incidents. Earlier this month, Mr. Pelosi watched from the House gallery as members cast the first of their 15 votes to choose a new speaker. However, Ms. Pelosi and her relatives have been open about the difficult road he must travel before he can fully heal.

“He’s been out a bit because the doctor said he has to have something to look forward to, and so again, one day at a time. He had wounds and all the rest in that of his body. Those took time, but they healed. Tendons, you know all that stuff. But the head is a different thing,” Ms. Pelosi told CNN’s Chris Wallace in a recent interview.

“You have to be careful about movement. You have to be careful about light. You have to be careful about sound. And it just takes a while. You get very tired, but, you know, without going so further into it, but it takes, it will take probably another three or four months, according to the doctors, for him to be really himself,” With a severe head injury, Ms. Pelosi claimed.

Despite being married to the most influential Democratic figure in the nation, Mr. Pelosi, according to his daughter Alexandra Pelosi, was never intensely political. He forbade the family from engaging in political conversation at the dinner table and his network of friends included many Republicans.

But over the years that his wife served as the leader of the House Democrats, Mr. Pelosi played a crucial but unnoticed supporting role for her. This role was highlighted in a recent HBO documentary about Ms. Pelosi that her daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, produced.

The multimillionaire venture entrepreneur Mr. Pelosi handled the "business of living," including buying dish towels, doing the dishes, dealing with contractors, and even buying clothes for his wife, freeing her up to devote all of her concentration to her job.

“He’s remained out of the limelight as much as he could. He almost got to the end without anyone knowing who he was,” Alexandra Pelosi spoke out in a recent interview.

