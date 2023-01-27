Trump promises a "GIANT VOICE" for supporters in a new Twitter statement

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Teo7L_0kT109DF00
This photo was screenshoten and cropped out from the video of Donald Trump posted on Twitter.Photo byAuthor/Screenshot

In a tweet, former president Donald Trump showed his support for the 75 million Americans who chose him as their next president in the 2020 election.

Trump, who has a history of interacting with his followers on social media, stated that those who voted for him will have a "GIANT VOICE long into the future." He further reiterated that they will not, in any way, shape, or form, be insulted or treated unfairly.

Trump's remarks follow a turbulent period in American politics that included a divisive presidential election and a follow-up attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. Many people have denounced the former president for his part in instigating the violence, and the House of Representatives has impeached him for "incitement of insurrection."

Trump's continued influence in American politics is also reflected in the statement. He has hinted at a prospective run for president in 2024 despite losing the 2020 presidential election but still holding significant influence within the Republican Party. Trump's tweet is probably meant to galvanize his fans, known as the "MAGA base," who still exert a significant political influence in the United States.

The notion of "America First," a nationalist and protectionist foreign policy, is also mentioned in Trump's statement, which is significant to notice. It has been argued by some detractors that this approach is isolationist and hurts America's relationships with other nations that it is an ongoing theme in Trump's policies.

The term "long into the future." is another remarkable aspect of Trump's remarks. This shows that Trump believes he and his followers will have a long-lasting influence on American politics and will remain a potent force for many years to come.

Last but not least, Donald Trump's tweet serves as a glaring example of his continued power and popularity among the 75 million Americans who voted for him in the 2020 presidential election. Trump continues to be a big political force in American politics and maintains a sizable base of support even after losing the election.

The controversial notion of "America First" is also included in his address, which implies that he and his followers will continue to have a significant influence on American politics for a very long time.

