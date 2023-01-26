WHO Launches $2.54 Billion Funding Appeal to Tackle Global Health Emergencies

Photo by Ani Kolleshi on Unsplash

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced a funding appeal of $2.54 billion to help people facing health emergencies across the world , including in areas affected by conflicts such as Yemen, Syria, and Ukraine.

The appeal, which was launched on Monday, aims to provide critical health services and support to those in need, including vaccinations, treatment for infectious diseases, and mental health services. The funds will also be used to support the WHO's emergency response teams and to help strengthen health systems in affected areas.

The WHO's Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a statement, "Health emergencies don't respect borders, and they don't discriminate. They affect the most vulnerable people, often those who have already been displaced or marginalized. The WHO is committed to reaching everyone in need, but we can't do it alone."

The WHO's funding appeal comes as the world continues to grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has further exacerbated existing health crises and created new ones. The organization has been at the forefront of the global response to the pandemic, providing guidance and support to countries around the world as they work to control the spread of the virus and care for those who have been infected.

In addition to the COVID-19 response, the WHO has been working to support health systems in conflict-affected areas, where the needs are often greatest. In Yemen, for example, the organization has been providing critical health services and support to those affected by the ongoing conflict, which has led to widespread displacement and a dire humanitarian crisis.

The WHO's funding appeal is a crucial step in ensuring that the organization has the resources it needs to continue providing life-saving health services and support to those in need, both during the COVID-19 pandemic and in times of crisis. As Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "We need to come together to support the WHO and its partners so that we can save lives and protect health in emergencies, wherever they occur."