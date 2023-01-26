Regarding Ukraine, The United States Has Arrived at a Completely Rational Choice – Likewise, Russia

It was believed that Russia might respond with nuclear weapons, and as a result, those anxieties increased as the Ukrainian military made quick advances throughout its autumn campaign.

This was due to the long-standing American interpretation of a Russian strategic theory known as "escalate to de-escalate," This theory advocates the use of a limited nuclear strike to raise the stakes of a conflict to the point where one's adversaries, regardless of the conventional advantages they hold, feel compelled to negotiate. This had to do with the fact that the United States interpreted Russian strategic theory in this way.

The shift toward a war of attrition and the numerous Russian retreats since then have helped to defuse some of the nuclear tensions that had been building up. The "escalate to de-escalate" strategy is still applicable to the current predicament in Ukraine even though it appears to direct only conventional preparations for the upcoming spring campaign on the part of both the United States and Russia and not any nuclear preparations.

Naturally, Ukraine still favors an escalation of the conflict, as this has been its default stance throughout the entirety of the crisis. Kyiv is demanding as many weapons as the West is willing to give it, wants to retake every square mile of land, and is refusing to contemplate any agreements that would give the invading Russians any ground.

This viewpoint is held by a significant number of hawkish voices in both Europe and the United States, who continue to plot the triumph of Ukraine and the removal of Vladimir Putin from power. However, it does not appear that the administration of Vice President Joe Biden, or at least the primary decision-makers, holds this view.

However, President Biden and his team's cautious approach to weapons that could fundamentally alter the nature of the conflict, their prodding of Kyiv to be open to negotiation, and their concern about investing excessively at the expense of our Asian commitments all seem to indicate that the White House's immediate goal is an amicable armistice rather than a decisive victory over Russia. Moreover, President Biden and his team's cautious approach to weapons could fundamentally alter the nature of the conflict.

Nevertheless, to bring about the desired peace, there is a need to convince the Russians that a genuine armistice is in their best interests rather than a fresh "frozen conflict" which is when the fighting lessens but there is never an official announcement of an end to the battle. If they continue the fight, they will suffer severe and regime-destabilizing losses of both men and supplies as the rate at which they suffer these losses accelerate.

One had hoped that the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the fall of the previous year and Europe's thus far successful tenacity throughout the winter would play a key role in compelling Moscow to acknowledge this reality and even to elaborate on its own (undoubtedly initial ambitious) suggestions for a negotiated settlement. However, neither of these factors has been successful to this point.

On the other hand, it would appear that the Russians are not only strengthening their hold on the territory but are also making preparations for a major offensive of their own. This helps to explain why the administration of Joe Biden and our allies in Europe are slowly escalating the situation by allowing more tanks and other significant pieces of armor to enter Ukraine.

To this point, the objective of this operation has not been to fully obliterate a Russian mobilization or to push the Russians out of Ukraine. It would appear that the purpose of this strategy is to impede any additional assault, perhaps convince the Russians to pull back more and demonstrate to Moscow that it will not be as simple to prevail in a drawn-out conflict as it had previously believed it would be.

This is an escalation because it is expected that the Russians require a little bit more convincing before they will be receptive to the de-escalation that we haven't been able to achieve. Since we haven't been able to achieve the "de-escalation," the efforts made have been unsuccessful.

That is to say, it would appear that the Russian strategy is likewise guided by a similar line of reasoning, at least to the extent that can be seen through the opaque glass that is separating everyone from the goals of the Russian government.

The expected viewpoint of the Russian government is that the immediacy of achieving military success has only increased as a direct consequence of the victories that Ukraine has won throughout the fall and the difficulty that Europe has presented over the winter. Peace initiatives are pointless as long as the Ukrainians have faith that they can achieve total victory, and this belief is stronger now than it has ever been.

A settlement that Moscow is willing to accept won't start to take shape until that hope is crushed by the use of force, so things won't change until then.

Therefore, it is of the utmost importance to demonstrate, by military means, that Kyiv has no other option except to hope for a standstill, and that the help of the United States and Europe, while it may be adequate to hold the ground, is not sufficient to fully recapture it. Escalation is the only way to produce such proof, with possible de-escalation on the other side of the situation awaiting resolution.

This claim would be refuted by hawks by pointing out that there is no evidence to suggest that Russia would ever actively want to deescalate the situation before a conquest. Hawks would make this point to show that this claim is false. As a result, the hawkish reason for further intervention by the United States is concentrated on regime change.

Doves shall claim an overestimation of the actual desire of the Biden White House to negotiate a resolution and underestimating the extent to which U.S. policy is dictated by war fever, military-industrial imperatives, or a fading liberalism's fascination with a distant nationalism.

Doves shall also claim an underestimation of how much U.S. policy is influenced by a fading liberalism's fascination with distant nationalism. Therefore, the rationale behind the dovish position of not supplying Kiev with additional military aid.

Both Washington and Moscow are under the impression that they are getting closer to reaching a peace agreement, which is the reason why this scenario seems so familiar from a historical perspective.

Both sides of a conflict believe that if they make greater efforts to resolve the issue, it will be resolved more quickly and under more favorable circumstances. On the other hand, in contrast to what was anticipated, the struggle lasts for a very long time.

This widely held notion is not based on sentimentality, fanciful thinking, or sheer idiocy (though of course, those forces enter in). Instead, it is understood that escalation is the only sensible course of action at this point, and it is supported rationally because of this.

Ross Douthat, The New York Times, (2023 January 25th). "The U.S. Has Made a Coldly Logical Decision in Ukraine. So Has Russia.": When the Ukrainian military made rapid advances in its autumn campaign, the fears of Russian nuclear retaliation were connected to a longstanding American interpretation of Russian strategic theory: “escalate to de-escalate,” the idea of using a limited nuclear strike to raise the stakes of conflict so high that your enemies see no choice but to bargain, regardless of their conventional advantages.