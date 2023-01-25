President Joe Biden Boast of Low Unemployment Record in a Post on Twitter

Joseph Godwin

Recently, President Joe Biden posted on Twitter about the evolution of the labor market over the last two years. In his post, he emphasized the fact that 18 million people were unemployed and in need of unemployment benefits two years ago. With only 1.6 million people now applying for unemployment benefits, he pointed out that number has considerably decreased as of late. This is the smallest number of applicants for unemployment benefits in years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MWUnM_0kR2u89e00
Screenshot taken by author, showing the tweet of President Joe Biden made on the 25th January 2023.Photo by(Author/Screenshot)

Numerous variables, including the current COVID-19 pandemic and the government's response to it, are to blame for the decline in unemployment. Due to the pandemic, many firms have had to close or scale back their operations, which has had a substantial impact on the job market. As a result, the government has put in place several initiatives to assist both firms and employees, including stimulus cheques, increased unemployment compensation, and small business loans.

Many workers were able to return to their occupations or find new employment as a result of these actions, which served to lessen the pandemic's negative effects on the labor market. Additionally, as more individuals get their vaccinations, the economy is stabilizing and has contributed significantly to the resurgence of the employment market.

Even though there has been some improvement, there is still much that needs to be done to properly recover from the pandemic's effects on the labor market. In several industries, unemployment rates are still greater than they were before the pandemic, and many firms are still having trouble. Additionally, obtaining work continues to be extremely difficult for some groups of employees, such as low-wage workers and those in sectors that have been severely damaged by the pandemic.

The Biden administration has suggested several policies targeted at assisting employees and businesses to handle these persistent issues. The minimum wage should be raised, small businesses should receive more money, and infrastructure projects should be funded to support job growth.

President Biden's statement concludes by highlighting the improvements made in the labor market over the previous two years, including a sharp decline in the number of persons applying for unemployment benefits.

However, there is still work to be done to properly recover from the pandemic's effects on the employment market since the difficulties faced by businesses and specific groups of employees continue. To help employees and businesses deal with these issues, the Biden administration is putting out policy proposals.

# Politics# USA# Unemployment# Joe Biden# Pandemic

