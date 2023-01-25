Joe Biden And Donal Trump Both Use Pence's Revelation of Sensitive Documents as Defensive Strategy

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iADeS_0kQy2mGo00
This photo is only used to illustrate the idea of a document. It's not the actual document.Photo byAaron BurdenonUnsplash

When news broke that top-secret documents had been found in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, both former Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden's advisors reacted fast. The findings were seen by both presidents as a helpful defensive tactic in their inquiries of records about their administrations.

Biden's team keeps highlighting the distinction between him and Trump when it comes to their handling of sensitive information. In the immediate aftermath, the parallels between the Pence and Biden situations also helped to refine that claim.

On Tuesday, though, those with knowledge of the two incidents acknowledged that new information on classified papers found at Pence's home supports their contention.

A person with knowledge of the situation claims that Trump's legal team sees the discovery of secret documents at Pence's residence as a win for the former president. They think the finding alters the course of the Justice Department's probe of the former president, along with Biden's own continuing special counsel investigation into his handling of secret documents.

The source claims that even though each case is different, members of Trump's legal team believe that these modifications will make it more difficult for prosecutors to justify bringing criminal charges against any of them.

The National Archives and the Justice Department were contacted as soon as secret files were found by Biden's staff in November at their think tank office in Washington, DC; however, the finding was not made public for several weeks.

The source stated, “It appears Pence has followed a very similar initial process to Biden in terms of a voluntary review of materials and prompt disclosure to the proper authorities when they were found, all of which were made public by a media report.”

The FBI didn't go to Biden's house to do their search until just recently, some months after the first secret document was found. Documents were recovered by Biden's team in a variety of locations during November and January.

Allies of Trump, on the other hand, have expressed delight at the news about Pence and believe it further muddies the distinctions between the three instances.

According to a source familiar with Donald Trump's legal team, there is a connection between Vice President Mike Pence, Trump, and former Vice President Joe Biden at this point.

According to Trump's team, the revelations about Biden and Pence support their claim that this should not be handled as a criminal matter but rather as an administrative review of the White House's procedure for handling classified material. This procedure is supervised by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, according to the source. Trump's team also believes that this should not be handled as a criminal matter.

As part of the investigation into how Trump handled classified documents, the special counsel is looking into whether or not there was any attempt to obstruct the course of justice. The Justice Department is looking into how the Pence records ended up in Vice President Pence's house in Indiana and why they were there in the first place.

“Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!” President Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday in response to the publication of the Pence papers.

The Pence headline was excellent news for Biden administration employees and allies who had been under fire for the previous few weeks due to numerous leaks of sensitive materials discovered at Biden's private office in Washington, DC, and later at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. They even discreetly rejoiced over the news of Pence's vice presidential appointment.

It "turns down the temperature on this being a Biden-only story." a senior official in the administration was quoted as saying.

This individual stated that one of the goals was that the discovery of classified records at Pence's residence would serve to demonstrate that Biden's staff were not the only ones who made the error of packing up records that ought to have been turned over to the National Archives. This official claimed that one of the hopes might come true as a result of the finding of secret documents at Pence's residence.

Another option is that the White House would try to highlight how the way the problem was handled after the classified materials were discovered is what matters most. They'll also keep contrasting the way Trump and his friends handled the situation with the way the Biden legal team did.

The White House tried its best to avoid taking questions on Tuesday on the stunning Pence revelation. One official said that the White House's long-standing policy of avoiding participation in current assessments and investigations had a role in the decision to refrain from discussing the discovery publicly. This representative emphasized the need to retain consistency in that stance.

Another viewpoint, however, claimed that the Pence development would be more valuable if left alone. This approach is very different from drawing a deliberate comparison to Trump's case.

However, it emphasizes the careful handling of what one official acknowledged was a "helpful example" of another former vice president who was dealing with problems that appeared to stem from the transition out of the office and who publicly stated that he was unaware that classified documents were in his possession.

This instance involved a former vice president who was coping with problems that seemed to be connected to the transition out of office. It wasn't addressed, but it was evident to everyone that it was significant that the previous vice president served in a Republican administration.

The official continued, "We'll let you guys conclude what this all means."

However, that didn't imply that officials weren't closely monitoring the day's events. As part of this campaign, Republicans on Capitol Hill were closely monitored for their reactions to the Pence revelation, with a focus on those who had led or promised inquiries into Biden. In addition, this effort involved closely monitoring the day's developments.

Reference:

CNN news, (2023 January 25th). "Trump and Biden teams both jump on Pence disclosure as a classified documents defense": Advisers to former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden jumped on news of classified documents being found in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home, with both viewing it as a helpful defense in their own documents investigations.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/25/politics/donald-trump-mike-pence-joe-biden-classified-documents/index.html

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# USA# Joe Biden# Donald Trump# Secret document

Comments / 2

Published by

A writer with a driven passion for covering varieties of interesting topics. My sole purpose is to always deliver rich and engaging news or articles that are worth impacting lives.

5K followers

More from Joseph Godwin

Memphis, TN

The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis police

A day after the horrifying video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest earlier this month was made public, the Memphis Police Department on Saturday declared that its SCORPION squad has been "permanently deactivated" That unit included all five of the former police officers engaged in the detention of Nichols, who have since been charged with second-degree murder in connection with his passing.

Read full story
5 comments
Georgia State

Raphael Warnock Encourages Georgians to Stay Connected to Their Roots and Fight for Justice in Twitter Statement

Reverend Raphael Warnock, a prominent political figure and pastor in the state of Georgia, recently took to Twitter to express his support for fellow Georgian, Quentin Fulks. In his tweet, Reverend Warnock wrote, "Teach them how we win, @QuentinFulks! And don’t ever forget your Georgia roots 🍑."

Read full story
1 comments

More than 300 tanks will be delivered to Ukraine by Western nations

Vadym Omelchenko reported to French TV station and CNN affiliate BFM television: "As of today, numerous countries have officially confirmed their agreement to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine." He did not list the nations that would supply the tanks or break down which models will be supplied.

Read full story
11 comments
Utah State

Biden's Regulation on Socially Responsible Investing is Challenged By U.S. States

Twenty-five American states led by Texas and Utah have filed suit to overturn a rule from the Obama administration that permits pension funds to take into account ESG considerations like climate change and racial justice.

Read full story
11 comments

Pfizer's COVID injections may result in higher EU prices in exchange for lower sales volume

A knowledgeable source has revealed that Brussels is in discussions with Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) about the potential of decreasing the up to 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses the EU has agreed to buy this year in exchange for a higher price.

Read full story
8 comments
Washington, DC

The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison

One day following the Capitol disturbance, Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away. A second man who had been initially accused of the assault received a time-served sentence. A New Jersey man who admitted to spraying pepper spray into the face of Officer Brian D. Sicknick on January 6, 2021, as the Capitol was being stormed was given a sentence of nearly seven years in jail on Friday in front of a sea of uniformed police officers.

Read full story
180 comments

A Video of Paul Pelosi's Hammer Attack is Made Public By The Court

Right-wing conspiracy theories regarding the incident were refuted by body camera footage from police officers, security film, an interview with the attacker, and the audio from Mr. Pelosi's 911 call, but they could not be disproved.

Read full story
1 comments

Trump promises a "GIANT VOICE" for supporters in a new Twitter statement

In a tweet, former president Donald Trump showed his support for the 75 million Americans who chose him as their next president in the 2020 election. Trump, who has a history of interacting with his followers on social media, stated that those who voted for him will have a "GIANT VOICE long into the future." He further reiterated that they will not, in any way, shape, or form, be insulted or treated unfairly.

Read full story
108 comments

Senator Graham Calls for Bipartisan Cooperation on Judicial Nominees: A Shift in Republican Strategy?

On Wednesday, Senator Lindsey Graham, the new chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee and the top Republican, demanded that Republicans change the way they handle President Joe Biden's judicial nominees. Graham pleaded for Republican senators to cooperate with Democrats to confirm more justices.

Read full story
1 comments

WHO Launches $2.54 Billion Funding Appeal to Tackle Global Health Emergencies

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced a funding appeal of $2.54 billion to help people facing health emergencies across the world, including in areas affected by conflicts such as Yemen, Syria, and Ukraine.

Read full story
2 comments

Regarding Ukraine, The United States Has Arrived at a Completely Rational Choice – Likewise, Russia

It was believed that Russia might respond with nuclear weapons, and as a result, those anxieties increased as the Ukrainian military made quick advances throughout its autumn campaign.

Read full story
133 comments

SpaceX Starship Loaded With Cryogenic Propellant

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, made a significant announcement on Twitter today regarding the company's Starship spacecraft. In a tweet, Musk stated that the Starship vehicle is now "fully loaded with cryogenic propellant." This is a significant development for the company, as it brings SpaceX one step closer to conducting the first test flights of the Starship spacecraft.

Read full story

President Joe Biden Boast of Low Unemployment Record in a Post on Twitter

Recently, President Joe Biden posted on Twitter about the evolution of the labor market over the last two years. In his post, he emphasized the fact that 18 million people were unemployed and in need of unemployment benefits two years ago. With only 1.6 million people now applying for unemployment benefits, he pointed out that number has considerably decreased as of late. This is the smallest number of applicants for unemployment benefits in years.

Read full story
30 comments

The European Union Needs to Step up Its Efforts to Address The Current Shortage of Antibiotics

According to a letter that was sent by a coalition of European patient and consumer organizations and that was accessed by Reuters on Tuesday, the European Union's pharmaceuticals authority needs to do more to address the scarcity of certain antibiotics that are extensively used in the territory.

Read full story
1 comments

Trump And His Attorney Were Fined Nearly $1 Million For a Political Lawsuit Against Clinton

Following their lawsuit against Hillary Clinton over allegations that the 2016 presidential election was rigged, former U.S. President Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered by a federal judge on Thursday to pay more than $937,000 in fines.

Read full story
7 comments

Twitter's New Translation Feature: Bridging the Language Barrier and Connecting the World

Twitter is taking a step towards global inclusivity with its latest update, which will include real-time translation and recommendations for tweets from users in other countries and cultures. This announcement was made by none other than tech mogul Elon Musk, who stated that the feature will be rolling out in the coming months.

Read full story

Climate Labels on Fast Food Menu Items Can Influence a Consumer's Choice to Feed Healthily

Respondents' choices of foods that contain red meat were limited when climate labels were added to the menu. The latest study, which includes climate labels on fast food menu items may significantly influence a consumer's choice to feed healthily.

Read full story

Experts Reported Victory in The Trial of a Brain Cancer Vaccine

Experts at Lifespan claim to have made a significant advancement in the battle against brain cancer. At a press conference conducted at Rhode Island Hospital, the Lifespan Cancer Institute discussed the findings of a vaccine study for glioblastoma, the most frequent and deadly type of brain cancer.

Read full story
Georgia State

Trump's Recent Assaults on Georgia Poll Workers Could Get Him Into Legal Difficulty

One analyst believes that former president Donald Trump could yet face additional legal issues as a result of his recent comments on a Georgia election worker. Ruby Freeman, a Georgia politician who has come under frequent criticism by Mr. Trump since the 2020 election, has been the target of conspiracy theories spread through his social media network Truth Social.

Read full story
409 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy