Joe Biden And Donal Trump Both Use Pence's Revelation of Sensitive Documents as Defensive Strategy

When news broke that top-secret documents had been found in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, both former Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden's advisors reacted fast. The findings were seen by both presidents as a helpful defensive tactic in their inquiries of records about their administrations.

Biden's team keeps highlighting the distinction between him and Trump when it comes to their handling of sensitive information. In the immediate aftermath, the parallels between the Pence and Biden situations also helped to refine that claim.

On Tuesday, though, those with knowledge of the two incidents acknowledged that new information on classified papers found at Pence's home supports their contention.

A person with knowledge of the situation claims that Trump's legal team sees the discovery of secret documents at Pence's residence as a win for the former president. They think the finding alters the course of the Justice Department's probe of the former president, along with Biden's own continuing special counsel investigation into his handling of secret documents.

The source claims that even though each case is different, members of Trump's legal team believe that these modifications will make it more difficult for prosecutors to justify bringing criminal charges against any of them.

The National Archives and the Justice Department were contacted as soon as secret files were found by Biden's staff in November at their think tank office in Washington, DC; however, the finding was not made public for several weeks.

The source stated, “It appears Pence has followed a very similar initial process to Biden in terms of a voluntary review of materials and prompt disclosure to the proper authorities when they were found, all of which were made public by a media report.”

The FBI didn't go to Biden's house to do their search until just recently, some months after the first secret document was found. Documents were recovered by Biden's team in a variety of locations during November and January.

Allies of Trump, on the other hand, have expressed delight at the news about Pence and believe it further muddies the distinctions between the three instances.

According to a source familiar with Donald Trump's legal team, there is a connection between Vice President Mike Pence, Trump, and former Vice President Joe Biden at this point.

According to Trump's team, the revelations about Biden and Pence support their claim that this should not be handled as a criminal matter but rather as an administrative review of the White House's procedure for handling classified material. This procedure is supervised by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, according to the source. Trump's team also believes that this should not be handled as a criminal matter.

As part of the investigation into how Trump handled classified documents, the special counsel is looking into whether or not there was any attempt to obstruct the course of justice. The Justice Department is looking into how the Pence records ended up in Vice President Pence's house in Indiana and why they were there in the first place.

“Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!” President Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday in response to the publication of the Pence papers.

The Pence headline was excellent news for Biden administration employees and allies who had been under fire for the previous few weeks due to numerous leaks of sensitive materials discovered at Biden's private office in Washington, DC, and later at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. They even discreetly rejoiced over the news of Pence's vice presidential appointment.

It "turns down the temperature on this being a Biden-only story." a senior official in the administration was quoted as saying.

This individual stated that one of the goals was that the discovery of classified records at Pence's residence would serve to demonstrate that Biden's staff were not the only ones who made the error of packing up records that ought to have been turned over to the National Archives. This official claimed that one of the hopes might come true as a result of the finding of secret documents at Pence's residence.

Another option is that the White House would try to highlight how the way the problem was handled after the classified materials were discovered is what matters most. They'll also keep contrasting the way Trump and his friends handled the situation with the way the Biden legal team did.

The White House tried its best to avoid taking questions on Tuesday on the stunning Pence revelation. One official said that the White House's long-standing policy of avoiding participation in current assessments and investigations had a role in the decision to refrain from discussing the discovery publicly. This representative emphasized the need to retain consistency in that stance.

Another viewpoint, however, claimed that the Pence development would be more valuable if left alone. This approach is very different from drawing a deliberate comparison to Trump's case.

However, it emphasizes the careful handling of what one official acknowledged was a "helpful example" of another former vice president who was dealing with problems that appeared to stem from the transition out of the office and who publicly stated that he was unaware that classified documents were in his possession.

This instance involved a former vice president who was coping with problems that seemed to be connected to the transition out of office. It wasn't addressed, but it was evident to everyone that it was significant that the previous vice president served in a Republican administration.

The official continued, "We'll let you guys conclude what this all means."

However, that didn't imply that officials weren't closely monitoring the day's events. As part of this campaign, Republicans on Capitol Hill were closely monitored for their reactions to the Pence revelation, with a focus on those who had led or promised inquiries into Biden. In addition, this effort involved closely monitoring the day's developments.

