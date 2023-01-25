The European Union Needs to Step up Its Efforts to Address The Current Shortage of Antibiotics

Photo by Mark Fletcher-Brown on Unsplash

According to a letter that was sent by a coalition of European patient and consumer organizations and that was accessed by Reuters on Tuesday, the European Union's pharmaceuticals authority needs to do more to address the scarcity of certain antibiotics that are extensively used in the territory.

Since October, antibiotics, including amoxicillin, which is used to fight infections and is frequently given a prescription for ear and chest diseases in children, have been in limited supply. The letter to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) came about as a result of this shortage.

According to the letter, it was not in anyone's best interest to replace amoxicillin with other antibiotics because these other options might be less efficient and have more serious side effects. Several countries inside the EU have previously reported deficits in other antibiotics, including azithromycin and cefuroxime.

EU officials have requested that drug manufacturers improve their production capability and have offered proposals, including urging EU nations to enable the use of medications that may not be authorized locally.

The letter stated, "Nevertheless, these measures have not been sufficient to contain the crisis and to invert the trend until now."

The recurrence of respiratory illnesses after two years of COVID limitations has been connected to an increase in the demand for particular pharmaceuticals, which has resulted in extra pressure being placed on global supply and has made it unlikely that imports will be obtained from other countries.

When there was a drop in demand during the height of the pandemic, pharmaceutical companies reduced their production. Because of the movement of generic ingredients and medicine manufacture to countries such as India and China, which have cheaper costs, Europe is in a precarious position.

During this time, local manufacturers have been forced to contend with significant increases in the costs of their inputs as a direct result of the conflict in Ukraine.

In the letter that was signed by 11 organizations, including the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) and the European Consumer Organization (BEUC), it was stated that the primary root cause that had been declared by producers was an insufficient production capacity to meet the rise in demand.

The consortium submitted a request to the EMA, requesting that the present shortage of antibiotics be classified as a "major event" Doing so would enable the agency to coordinate action on a pan-European basis and strengthen the reporting duties of manufacturers.

According to Charlotte Roffiaen, a spokesman for the French patient organization France Assos Santé, not just amoxicillin but a variety of other medicines are in short supply throughout numerous member states.

"We don't know how many, exactly which ones, and the extent of the shortages. It would make sense to have a bigger picture," she explained, indicating that proclaiming a major event would boost openness and help avoid any more supply concerns that may arise in the future.

During an interview on January 13 with Reuters, the chief medical officer of the EMA, Steffen Thirstrup, stated that the organization was watching the situation but did not consider that it should be categorized as a big incident at that time.

According to statements made by both the EMA and the European Commission, they were informed of the letter. According to a statement made by a spokeswoman for the EMA on Tuesday, additional dialogue regarding this matter is scheduled to take place on January 26. The Commission decided not to make any more comments.

