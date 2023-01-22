Trump And His Attorney Were Fined Nearly $1 Million For a Political Lawsuit Against Clinton

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CAq3n_0kN4Thx300
Photo byDarren HalsteadonUnsplash

Following their lawsuit against Hillary Clinton over allegations that the 2016 presidential election was rigged, former U.S. President Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered by a federal judge on Thursday to pay more than $937,000 in fines.

Trump's lawsuit was dismissed by U.S. District Judge John Middlebrooks in September, and he argued that sanctions were appropriate because the former president had a history of abusing the legal system to advance his political goals.

"This case should never have been brought. Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start. No reasonable lawyer would have filed it. Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim," in the 45-page written ruling, Middlebrooks wrote.

Reuters was unable to get in touch with Trump's representatives or his lead lawyer in the case, Alina Habba, for comment on Thursday night.

Trump filed a lawsuit against Clinton, the Democratic Party's nominee for president in 2016, alleging that she and other Democrats tried to rig the election by falsely linking his campaign to Russia.

President Bill Clinton authorized Middlebrooks to the bench in 1997. In September, Middlebrooks tossed the case, describing it as "a two-hundred-page political manifesto outlining his grievances against those that have opposed him."

Republican candidate Donald Trump ran for reelection in 2020 but lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Following his loss, Trump made several false claims that widespread voter fraud was to blame. He has announced his candidacy for president in 2024, opening the door for a potential rematch with Biden.

Reference:

Dan Whitcomb, Reuters, (2023 January 20th). "Trump, lawyers sanctioned nearly $1 million for 'political' lawsuit vs Clinton": A federal judge on Thursday ordered former U.S. President Donald Trump and his attorneys to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.

https://www.reuters.com/legal/trump-lawyers-sanctioned-nearly-1-million-political-lawsuit-vs-clinton-2023-01-20/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Elections# USA# Donald Trump# Lawsuit

Comments / 7

Published by

A writer with a driven passion for covering varieties of interesting topics. My sole purpose is to always deliver rich and engaging news or articles that are worth impacting lives.

5K followers

More from Joseph Godwin

Regarding Ukraine, The United States Has Arrived at a Completely Rational Choice – Likewise, Russia

It was believed that Russia might respond with nuclear weapons, and as a result, those anxieties increased as the Ukrainian military made quick advances throughout its autumn campaign.

Read full story
22 comments

SpaceX Starship Loaded With Cryogenic Propellant

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, made a significant announcement on Twitter today regarding the company's Starship spacecraft. In a tweet, Musk stated that the Starship vehicle is now "fully loaded with cryogenic propellant." This is a significant development for the company, as it brings SpaceX one step closer to conducting the first test flights of the Starship spacecraft.

Read full story

President Joe Biden Boast of Low Unemployment Record in a Post on Twitter

Recently, President Joe Biden posted on Twitter about the evolution of the labor market over the last two years. In his post, he emphasized the fact that 18 million people were unemployed and in need of unemployment benefits two years ago. With only 1.6 million people now applying for unemployment benefits, he pointed out that number has considerably decreased as of late. This is the smallest number of applicants for unemployment benefits in years.

Read full story
27 comments

Joe Biden And Donal Trump Both Use Pence's Revelation of Sensitive Documents as Defensive Strategy

When news broke that top-secret documents had been found in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, both former Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden's advisors reacted fast. The findings were seen by both presidents as a helpful defensive tactic in their inquiries of records about their administrations.

Read full story
1 comments

The European Union Needs to Step up Its Efforts to Address The Current Shortage of Antibiotics

According to a letter that was sent by a coalition of European patient and consumer organizations and that was accessed by Reuters on Tuesday, the European Union's pharmaceuticals authority needs to do more to address the scarcity of certain antibiotics that are extensively used in the territory.

Read full story
1 comments

Twitter's New Translation Feature: Bridging the Language Barrier and Connecting the World

Twitter is taking a step towards global inclusivity with its latest update, which will include real-time translation and recommendations for tweets from users in other countries and cultures. This announcement was made by none other than tech mogul Elon Musk, who stated that the feature will be rolling out in the coming months.

Read full story

Climate Labels on Fast Food Menu Items Can Influence a Consumer's Choice to Feed Healthily

Respondents' choices of foods that contain red meat were limited when climate labels were added to the menu. The latest study, which includes climate labels on fast food menu items may significantly influence a consumer's choice to feed healthily.

Read full story

Experts Reported Victory in The Trial of a Brain Cancer Vaccine

Experts at Lifespan claim to have made a significant advancement in the battle against brain cancer. At a press conference conducted at Rhode Island Hospital, the Lifespan Cancer Institute discussed the findings of a vaccine study for glioblastoma, the most frequent and deadly type of brain cancer.

Read full story
Georgia State

Trump's Recent Assaults on Georgia Poll Workers Could Get Him Into Legal Difficulty

One analyst believes that former president Donald Trump could yet face additional legal issues as a result of his recent comments on a Georgia election worker. Ruby Freeman, a Georgia politician who has come under frequent criticism by Mr. Trump since the 2020 election, has been the target of conspiracy theories spread through his social media network Truth Social.

Read full story
409 comments

Joe Biden introduces a new initiative to stop unlawful migration as he gets ready to visit the border

President Joe Biden on Thursday outlined a new rule that will allow 30,000 migrants per month from 4 countries but will also be clamping down on those who don't use the program's legal channels in a rare White House address on the country's southern border problem.

Read full story
18 comments

Lack of Adequate Hydration is Associated With Serious Danger to One's Health

To keep our bodies functioning properly, we are frequently reminded to consume a lot of water. According to the findings of a recent study, maintaining an adequate level of hydration is associated with a lower risk of developing chronic diseases as well as an increased likelihood of living for a longer period.

Read full story
13 comments

More Than 18,000 Employees at Amazon Are About to Lose Their Jobs

Given the deteriorating state of the global economy, Amazon said it will fire more than 18,000 workers. A memo from CEO Andy Jassy distributed to staff members states that several teams will be impacted, including the human resources division and Amazon Stores.

Read full story
Moscow, ID

Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger

Before returning to Idaho, Bryan Kohberger, the man who is accused of killing University of Idaho students, has been given a temporary defense lawyer by the state. This is not the actual picture of the University of Idaho. It's only used to illustrate a school.Photo byMuseums VictoriaonUnsplash.

Read full story
Kentucky State

The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White House

During an unusual collaborative appearance on Wednesday at a bridge in Kentucky, President Joe Biden and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will demonstrate their ability to work across party lines, providing a model for how the White House intends to lead in the months ahead.

Read full story
11 comments

The keto diet was demoted by an expert panel, which placed the raw-food diet as the worst for 2023

The uncooked diet was ranked as the most unhealthy eating regimen overall for 2023 in the US News and World Report's yearly evaluations of dietary plans. The diet primarily consists of uncooked or untreated foods, such as fruits, vegetables, sprouted grains, legumes, and occasionally animal products like raw fish or unpasteurized dairy.

Read full story

McCarthy Fights to Protect His Political Career After Forfeiting Three Speaker Votes

The only first dominant party leader to lose in an early election in a millennium is a Republican. As the only dominant party leader to stumble in the first round in a millennium, Kevin McCarthy was in the battle of his political career on Tuesday as he missed three ballots to be voted Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Read full story

A Third of The Global Economy is Predicted to be in Recession in 2023

Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has issued a warning that this year will be more difficult on the global economy than the one we just concluded.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

The Jan. 1 Fast Food Bill In California Is Suspended Due to a Restaurant Industry Lawsuit

A restaurant group was successful in getting an interlocutory order to prevent California from enacting a bill that would, on several items, increase the company's base pay to $22 each hour on January 1.

Read full story
31 comments

McCarthy Makes a Significant Compromise to His Detractors in a Bid to Win The House Speakership

Six Republican sources involved with the internal deliberations claim that House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has made a significant concession to opponents of his campaign for the speakership this week: lowering the bar for triggering a floor vote to remove the current speaker.

Read full story
85 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy