Trump And His Attorney Were Fined Nearly $1 Million For a Political Lawsuit Against Clinton

Photo by Darren Halstead on Unsplash

Following their lawsuit against Hillary Clinton over allegations that the 2016 presidential election was rigged, former U.S. President Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered by a federal judge on Thursday to pay more than $937,000 in fines.

Trump's lawsuit was dismissed by U.S. District Judge John Middlebrooks in September, and he argued that sanctions were appropriate because the former president had a history of abusing the legal system to advance his political goals.

"This case should never have been brought. Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start. No reasonable lawyer would have filed it. Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim," in the 45-page written ruling, Middlebrooks wrote.

Reuters was unable to get in touch with Trump's representatives or his lead lawyer in the case, Alina Habba, for comment on Thursday night.

Trump filed a lawsuit against Clinton, the Democratic Party's nominee for president in 2016, alleging that she and other Democrats tried to rig the election by falsely linking his campaign to Russia.

President Bill Clinton authorized Middlebrooks to the bench in 1997. In September, Middlebrooks tossed the case, describing it as "a two-hundred-page political manifesto outlining his grievances against those that have opposed him."

Republican candidate Donald Trump ran for reelection in 2020 but lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Following his loss, Trump made several false claims that widespread voter fraud was to blame. He has announced his candidacy for president in 2024, opening the door for a potential rematch with Biden.

Reference:

Dan Whitcomb, Reuters, (2023 January 20th). "Trump, lawyers sanctioned nearly $1 million for 'political' lawsuit vs Clinton": A federal judge on Thursday ordered former U.S. President Donald Trump and his attorneys to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.