Experts Reported Victory in The Trial of a Brain Cancer Vaccine

Joseph Godwin

Photo byNational Cancer InstituteonUnsplash

Experts at Lifespan claim to have made a significant advancement in the battle against brain cancer.

At a press conference conducted at Rhode Island Hospital, the Lifespan Cancer Institute discussed the findings of a vaccine study for glioblastoma, the most frequent and deadly type of brain cancer.

Experts claim that the DCVax-L cancer vaccine's Phase III clinical study demonstrates that it can lengthen the lives of individuals with diagnosed and persistent glioblastoma.

Dr. Steven Toms, the program's director for a brain tumor and stereotactic radiosurgery, stated, “The nice thing about it is it’s non-toxic. Just like getting a vaccine for the flu or COVID that we are all familiar with.”

Dr. Steven Toms added that “You get an injection a few times a month to start and then monthly for a few months and it seems to activate the patient’s neuroimmune cells to attack cancer and reduce the chances of this malignancy coming back and killing the person.”

According to study results, the five-year rate of survival was 13%, and the average rate of survival for individuals who had just received a diagnosis rose to 22.4 months.

Thus according to studies, patients typically stay alive for 15 to 17 months after being diagnosed, with a five-year life expectancy of only 5%.

Per the experts, this marks the first Phase III trial of a systemic medication to demonstrate such lifespan prolongation in recently diagnosed glioblastoma in almost 20 years.

Reference:

Melanie DaSilva and Dana Casullo, WPRI, (2023 January 6th). "Melanie DaSilva and Dana Casullo": Lifespan researchers say they have made a major breakthrough in fighting brain cancer.

https://www.wpri.com/health/lifespan-to-announce-results-of-vaccine-trial-for-aggressive-brain-cancer/amp/

A writer with a driven passion for covering varieties of interesting topics.

