Lack of Adequate Hydration is Associated With Serious Danger to One's Health

Photo by Manki Kim on Unsplash

To keep our bodies functioning properly, we are frequently reminded to consume a lot of water. According to the findings of a recent study, maintaining an adequate level of hydration is associated with a lower risk of developing chronic diseases as well as an increased likelihood of living for a longer period.

This is revealed in a study that included 11,255 adults who have been interviewed 5 times over 25 years on aspects such as their socioeconomic situation and the health information of their families.

The volunteers were subjected to clinical tests that measured the amount of sodium that was present in their blood serum. This information was then used as a marker of the amount of fluid that they consumed. In general, the amount of sodium in our bloodstream will decrease in proportion to the amount of water that we consume.

According to Natalia Dmitrieva, a research scientist at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) in Maryland, in the United States of America: "The results suggest that proper hydration may slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life."

A higher risk of cardiovascular disease is associated with higher sodium concentrations in the blood, according to research that was conducted in the past. A person's blood sodium level should typically dip somewhere between 125 and 146 milliequivalents per liter (mEq/L) for it to be considered within the normal range. In the study, serum samples that contained higher levels of sodium were also more likely to contain elevated levels of up to 15 different markers of biological health and aging. These findings were consistent across all of the samples.

Those who had sodium levels that were greater than 142 milliequivalents per liter, for instance, had a 10–15 percent higher related increased likelihood of being biologically older than their chronological age, in comparison to those whose ranges were more usual. The chance of developing chronic diseases, such as heart failure, stroke, atrial fibrillation, chronic lung disease, diabetes, and dementia, was also increased by a factor of 64 percent as a result of this association.

The developers of the researchers hypothesize that determining the quantities of salt present in the blood could help physicians better advise their patients. Individuals who are in the danger area regarding regular hydration should take measures to increase the amount of water that is ingested into their bodies, and this could include not only drinking water but also consuming it in the form of juices, veggies, and fruits.

According to the NHLBI's lead investigator Manfred Boehm's statement, "The goal is to ensure patients are taking in enough fluids, while assessing factors, like medications, that may lead to fluid loss. Doctors may also need to defer to a patient's current treatment plan, such as limiting fluid intake for heart failure."

The authors are quick to point out that their methodology is unable to provide conclusive evidence that the level of hydration experienced by the participants was the primary factor in increasing their likelihood of enjoying good health. Even while we can already see a correlation that warrants additional investigation, the most appropriate method for that would be a randomized controlled experiment.

Although the researchers did control for factors such as age, race, and biological sex, they also excluded survey respondents who had diseases such as diabetes or behaviors such as smoking that could hinder one‘s amounts of sodium. Another aspect that influences sodium levels in the blood is the amount of water that is consumed. However, this is not the only variable that influences sodium concentrations in the body.

It is also important to note that this study focuses more on the negative consequences of dehydration on one's health than it does on the added benefits of maintaining a healthy level of hydration, even though the two are bound to be connected, at least to some degree.

At the moment, approximately half of all people on earth do not consume anywhere near the amount that is considered adequate daily (which typically starts at around 1.5 liters a day). There are several other explanations for this, the most important of which is the lack of availability of drinking water that is pure. When it comes to protecting people's health, the top priority should be making sure that every community has an easily accessible source of safe drinking water.

Obtaining that portion even marginally greater might also make a big difference in the probability of illness and death for people who have access to a wide variety of choices.

"On the global level, this can have a big impact. Decreased body water content is the most common factor that increases serum sodium, which is why the results suggest that staying well hydrated may slow down the aging process and prevent or delay chronic disease," Dmitrieva said.

Reference:

David Nield, Science Alert, (2023 January 5th). "Not Drinking Enough Water Linked to Serious Health Risks, Study Warns: We're regularly told to drink plenty of water to maintain our health. A new study provides a few more good reasons to stay well-hydrated – including fewer chronic health conditions and a greater chance of living a longer life.