Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger

Before returning to Idaho, Bryan Kohberger, the man who is accused of killing University of Idaho students, has been given a temporary defense lawyer by the state.

This is not the actual picture of the University of Idaho. It's only used to illustrate a school. Photo by Museums Victoria on Unsplash

According to references, Kohberger's defense lawyer, in this case, will be Anne Taylor, the lead public defender for Kootenai County. In Moscow's King Road, the location of the gruesome killings on November 13, a lady who resembled Taylor was seen on Tuesday with a team of detectives.

The trio stayed in the house for about five hours before departing but refused to reveal their names to The Post. Nearly 80 miles separate Moscow and Coeur d'Alene, where Taylor's office is situated.

Almost 7 weeks after University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were allegedly murdered in their sleep at their off-campus Moscow residence, Kohberger, 28, was detained on Friday in his birthplace of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

Kohberger's family attended the courthouse for his first court appearance on Tuesday, during which he consented to be extradited to Idaho. Kohberger will be represented by a public defense in Idaho because, according to his public defender in Pennsylvania, Jason LaBar, he cannot afford a private lawyer.

In under ten business days, Kohberger would be sent to Idaho, according to Monroe County Judge Margherita Patti Worthington. His repatriation eventually started Wednesday at six in the morning, according to NewsNation.

After a roughly 10-minute preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Kohberger was to be taken to Idaho and charged with a crime with the capital murder.

After traveling nearly 2,500 miles with his father from their home in Pullman, Washington, to his family's residence in Pennsylvania ahead of the holidays, Kohberger was apprehended early on Friday at his parents' house.

Kohberger was stopped several times during the journey for exceeding the recommended following distance. The officers both times released him after issuing a warning.

Having a similar brand and model of car in which Kohberger and his father traveled across the country in, a white Hyundai Elantra had drawn the attention of detectives.

Near Washington State University, where the four victims were killed, Kohberger worked as a teaching assistant and Ph.D. student in the department of criminal justice and criminology. The murder weapon is still missing, according to law officials.

Reference:

Isabel Keane, New York Post, (2023 January 4th). "Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s defense attorney revealed as public defender Anne Taylor": Accused University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger has been assigned a provisional defense attorney by the state ahead of his return to Idaho.