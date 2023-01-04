The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White House

During an unusual collaborative appearance on Wednesday at a bridge in Kentucky, President Joe Biden and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will demonstrate their ability to work across party lines, providing a model for how the White House intends to lead in the months ahead.

Biden and McConnell's visit is sure to paint a dramatic contrast - and that's exactly what Biden aides and allies are aiming for, as hardline Republicans stir up trouble in the House of Representatives by obstructing the rest of the party's chosen leader, Kevin McCarthy.

The 80-year-old McConnell and 80-year-old Biden will travel to the Kentucky side of the Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Covington, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio, to promote the use of funds from the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure law that was passed by Congress to rehabilitate the congested bridge.

Both seasoned politicians are appearing together for political purposes. Biden wants to emphasize the real-world effects of politicians working together, while McConnell wants to gain praise from voters in his native Kentucky for the spending project.

In preparation for similar events in the coming days, Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior administration figures are dispersed across the nation.

For the first two years of his presidency, Biden has benefited from Democratic control of Congress. However, Republicans who are now in charge of the House and are planning to obstruct his agenda and open investigations into his family and cabinet members after the midterm elections in November.

Contrary to what the White House believes voters want, that is.

According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Democrats' surprising victory in the recent midterm elections demonstrates that "the American people said very loudly and clearly they wanted us to come together and work for a common ground."

For the 2022 midterm elections, Biden's political advisors planned to portray the opposition party as devoted to its most extreme parts still committed to the legacy of the late Republican president Donald Trump. They now view it as a practice run for Biden's personal reelection bid in 2024.

The former Democratic senator from Delaware, Joe Biden, has had a contentious relationship with McConnell over issues of economic policy and the role of the federal government in the United States. When Biden was vice president and McConnell was the Senate majority leader, there was friction over McConnell's decision to reject then-President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland as a Supreme Court judge.

Although "we've been friends a long time," Biden told journalists on Monday that the travel is not related to his friendship with McConnell.

"It's a giant bridge, man. It's a lot of money. It's important," he stated.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, former Ohio Senator Rob Portman, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be there with the two.

To repair and replace thousands of dilapidated bridges, the infrastructure law of 2021 allocates $27 billion over five years.

Additionally, financing will be provided for four mobile bridges that span the Calumet River in Chicago, Illinois; the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in New London, Connecticut; and the renowned Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California.

Several Republicans, like Kentucky's McConnell, voted in favor of the stimulus bill, but the majority of House Republicans, particularly McCarthy, were against it.

