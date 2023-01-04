The keto diet was demoted by an expert panel, which placed the raw-food diet as the worst for 2023

The uncooked diet was ranked as the most unhealthy eating regimen overall for 2023 in the US News and World Report's yearly evaluations of dietary plans.

The diet primarily consists of uncooked or untreated foods, such as fruits, vegetables, sprouted grains, legumes, and occasionally animal products like raw fish or unpasteurized dairy.

It replaced the ketogenic diet, sometimes known as the keto diet, which moved up slightly in the rankings, as the lowest-ranked option in a number of areas.

And each year, US News and World Report gather specialists in health and nutrition to assess common diets according to criteria such as their general wellness, ease of implementation, possibility of losing weight, and ability to avoid ailment. They examined 24 diets this year.

The plant-based diet received the lowest average ranking from the specialists since there is no proof to show any positive outcomes to giving up cooked foods, it is highly strict, and it may leave you feeling ravenous because raw foods typically have lesser protein and calorie contents than processed foods.

It is therefore challenging to keep throughout times. Gretel Schueller, managing editor for health at US News, clarified that although quick diets may produce immediate results, frequently in the form of weight reduction, good diets, in the long run, require eating habits you can stick to.

Schueller told Insider, "At the end of the day, it's about how long can I stay on this, can I do this in the long term. You may look good for a few months but will eventually return right back to where you started."

The potential advantages won't stay if you give up on a rigorous diet or one that excludes particular food categories after a short period, even though they may seem helpful.

According to Schueller, "The moment you're overly restrictive or feeling deprived, you'll jump off and not stick to it long term."

The high-fat, low-carb keto diet, which was previously regarded as the worst diet for good nutrition, topped the list this year for speedy weight reduction and came in at number 20 altogether.

The ketogenic and low-carb diets can be crafted to contain more nutritious foods and healthful fats, and there is proof accumulating in recent years that they can aid people in controlling their weight and blood sugar.

Schueller stated: "We're seeing it that it has the potential to be done in a healthy manner when it's done properly. Ask yourself what people are replacing carbs with. If it's a healthy answer, that makes all the difference."

The keto diet came in last on the specialists' list for cardiovascular health. They have already voiced worries about the food's high levels of saturated fat, which some studies have connected to issues with cardiovascular health.

Cutting out carbohydrates can also mean avoiding nutrient-dense foods like fruit, some vegetables, and whole grains, which is one reason why this year's specialists' rankings of the best and worst diets included keto.

Nevertheless, it isn't necessary to follow the conventional "dirty keto" diet loaded with burgers, cheese, and butter, according to a recent Insider interview with Dr. Mark Cucuzzella, a professor of medicine at West Virginia University who specializes in low-carbohydrate eating plans.

He cited low-carb fruit like berries, sources of fat like olive oil, proteins like fish, and lots of leafy greens for nutrition as examples of better foods that fit the keto diet.

