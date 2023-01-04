McCarthy Fights to Protect His Political Career After Forfeiting Three Speaker Votes

Photo by Elliott Stallion on Unsplash

The only first dominant party leader to lose in an early election in a millennium is a Republican.

As the only dominant party leader to stumble in the first round in a millennium, Kevin McCarthy was in the battle of his political career on Tuesday as he missed three ballots to be voted Speaker of the House of Representatives.

As 19 Republicans shied away in the first round of polling on Tuesday afternoon, McCarthy received just 203 votes, falling 15 votes short of the 218 needed to take the Speaker's gavel.

McCarthy did not perform better on the second vote as Jim Jordan, the Ohio Republican congressman who'd already officially recommended McCarthy for the Speakership, rallied his 19 adversaries to back him.

In a third round of voting, McCarthy also lost because Jordan received the backing of a congressman who had previously supported him.

When voting was suspended on Tuesday in the late afternoon to be continued at noon on Wednesday, it was still unknown if McCarthy would be able to gain enough backing to achieve the simple majority needed to become Speaker.

According to the Constitution, the House must choose a Speaker before it may begin to rule. The historic impasse brought attention to the unparalleled levels of incompetence and division in Washington, particularly among Republicans.

The party is debating whether Donald Trump should run again for president in 2024 in the wake of its underwhelming midterm election showing last year.

McCarthy is a 57-year-old man and a member of Congress from California who is the highest Republican in the House, has long been seen as Nancy Pelosi's greatest potential contender as speaker of the House.

Pelosi is stepping down after her party's loss of the majority in last year's midterm elections, and McCarthy has historically been considered the most probable candidate to take her place.

But after squeaking out so many victories to retake control of the lower house of Congress, McCarthy's envisioned "red wave" did not materialize.

In addition, after winning a seat in Pennsylvania, Democrats increased their margin of control in the Senate, the upper branch of Congress.

As the first item of business for a new Congress, those 435 members of the House of Representatives cast ballots for the Speaker. To be voted into power, a Speaker needs a simple majority, or, if the entire House is present, at least 218 votes.

McCarthy has faced difficulties for months to maintain credibility in the face of adversity from opposing groups inside the Republican caucus, which include ultraconservatives and legislators like Florida's Matt Gaetz, who is unwaveringly faithful to Trump.

This opponent is due to the razor-thin size of the Republicans' new majority in the House and the disproportionate influence of a small number of outspoken opponents.

Trump has repeatedly alluded to McCarthy as "my Kevin" the congressman, but their relationship has also been marked by animosity over the years.

Following the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, McCarthy reportedly exclaimed, "I've had it with this guy," before grinning for happy pictures with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort just a few weeks later. McCarthy's campaign for Speaker was supported by Trump last year.

By negotiating agreements meant to appease various opponents, McCarthy has recently tried to improve his position within the party. He unveiled a set of proposed regulations to alter the House process over the weekend. Republicans, though, have said that the adjustments don't go far enough.

They demand more accommodations that would make calling a vote of defiance in any prospective Speaker simpler.

Those on Capitol Hill are prepared for the likelihood that the procedure might drag on for days until McCarthy is inclined to get enough backing or perhaps withdraws in favor of another contender.

Even though McCarthy's deputy, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, has backed his boss's campaign, Scalise is thought to have the best chance of winning 218 votes if McCarthy loses.

Democrats in the House have thus far refuted any suggestions that they might endorse McCarthy or unite around a different Republican nominee.

On Tuesday, several Democratic members seemed to take great pleasure in their party's resemblance to unity, with some outright making fun of the Republicans' disagreements. The California lawmaker Ted Lieu shared a photo of himself with a bag of popcorn on Twitter.

Reference:

Lauren Fedor, Financial Times, (2023 January 3rd). "Kevin McCarthy fights for political life after losing three Speaker votes": Republican becomes first majority party leader in a century to fall short in early ballot.