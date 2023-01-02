A Third of The Global Economy is Predicted to be in Recession in 2023

Photo by Mathieu Stern on Unsplash

Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has issued a warning that this year will be more difficult on the global economy than the one we just concluded.

She communicated in an interview broadcast on CBS Sunday that the three prominent economies: the US, the EU, and China are all dropping down at the same time.

She then declared that a third of the global economy would experience a recession. Kristalina Georgieva continued by explaining that hundreds of millions of people would experience the effects of a recession even in nations that are not experiencing one.

Although the US may avoid a recession, the outlook is gloomy for Europe, which has been severely impacted by the war in Ukraine. There will be a recession in half of the European Union. According to current IMF projections, the world will increase by 2.7% this year, down from 3.2% in 2022.

Globally, the slowdown in China will be disastrous. Due to its strict zero-Covid policy, which put China out of step with the rest of the world, disrupting supply chains and harming the flow of commerce and investment, the second-largest economy in the world experienced a sharp decline in 2022.

This past weekend, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that he anticipated the country's economy to have grown by at least 4.4% in 2017. This estimate was significantly higher than that of many economists but considerably lower than the 8.4% growth rate anticipated for 2021.

For the first time in 40 years, according to Georgieva, China's growth in 2022 is probably going to be equal to or lower than that of the rest of the world. Before Covid, China was responsible for 34, 35, or 40% of world growth. No longer does it do that. Moreover, the Asian economies are going through a very trying time.

“When I talk to Asian leaders, all of them start with this question, ‘What is going to happen with China? Is China going to return to a higher level of growth?’ ” Georgieva said.

Beijing lifted the limitations on Covid in the first few days of December, and while it is possible that its reinstatement could give the world economy even more relief, the restoration will be inconsistent and difficult.

Due to China's unplanned recovery, a flood of Covid cases has flooded the healthcare system, slowing down both demand and manufacturing.

The upcoming few months will be difficult for China, according to Georgieva, and this will have a detrimental effect on the country's economic growth. More specifically, she anticipates that the economy will progressively improve as the nation moves toward a higher level and that it will end the year in a stronger position than it began.

Diksha Madhok, CNN News, (2023 January 2nd). "One-third of world economy expected to be in recession in 2023, says IMF chief": This year is going to be tougher on the global economy than the one we have left behind, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned.