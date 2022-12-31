The Jan. 1 Fast Food Bill In California Is Suspended Due to a Restaurant Industry Lawsuit

Photo by Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash

A restaurant group was successful in getting an interlocutory order to prevent California from enacting a bill that would, on several items, increase the company's base pay to $22 each hour on January 1.

After submitting a plea on December 5 with much more than 1 million signatures calling for the Fast Food Recovery Act (AB 257) to be placed on the ballot in November 2024, Save Local Restaurants lodged a lawsuit on Thursday claiming that California just can not adopt the policy as intended.

The International Franchise Association, the National Restaurant Association, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are all members of Save Local Restaurants.

The proposal may grant a 10-member delegated state council, or "Fast Food Council," broad control over fast food and fast casual restaurants in California with far more than 100 sites worldwide. The minimum wage might increase by up to 3.5% yearly beginning in 2023 when it will reach $22 per hour. Additionally, it could specify the very minimum requirements for things like security, working time, and other factors.

Naturally, a ratification appeal would halt the legislation's implementation, but just this week, the California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) announced that the bill would go into effect as scheduled. According to DIR, the legislation should just be suspended when the ballot plebiscite has been properly passed and the petition signatures have been validated, which might take many weeks.

Attorney Kurt Oneto of Nielsen Merksamer, who assisted in filing the complaint, made a statement: “Since the inception of the right of referendum over a century ago, approximately 52 referendum measures have made it onto the statewide ballot, over 50% of which ended up repealed by voters. Not in a single one of those prior instances did the State ever attempt to temporarily enforce the referred statute while the signature review process was underway.”

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU), which has advocated for the legislation, asserts that it provides subordinates "a seat at the table to help set wage, health, safety, and training standards across the fast-food industry," whereas adversaries contend that culinary prices would increase by as much as 22%, adding struggles to employees who currently experiencing the heaviest price level in a millennium.

Research demonstrates that higher expenses typically lead to fewer modest, neighborhood restaurants.

According to research this year funded by the International Franchise Association and written by Christopher Thornberg, head of the University of California, Riverside School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting and Development, operating expenses for these enterprises can indeed rise by even more than 60% if incomes rise to about $22 for every hour.

In June, the California Department of Finance expressed opposition to the legislation, stating that it would be costly to implement, might result in a disjointed regulatory and legal environment for companies, and would increase overall long-term expenses for all sectors. The agency also challenged if the bill's objective would ever be achieved.

In an August study by the Employment Policies Institute of 67 economists, 93% predicted that expenditures would increase, 84% predicted that fewer franchises would wish to open in California, and 73% predicted that restaurants might close their establishments.

According to research firm FRANdata, 16,753 franchise sites in California run by 5,820 owners will be impacted by the proposed legislation.

Every week, 28 million Californians, or almost 70% of the state's population, dine at fast-service eateries. Underserved neighborhoods and those with the lowest incomes will be hurt the worst when firms pass on additional expenses to customers.

The National Restaurant Association, IFA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced in a statement that Save Local Restaurants were being led by them: “The measure would establish an unelected council to control labor policy in the counter-service restaurant industry, cause food prices to increase by as much as 20% during a period of decades-high inflation, and harm thousands of small family, minority, and women-owned businesses across the state.”

Thornberg predicts a 7%–22% increase in eatery pricing for every 20%–60% increment. Some IFA members predict that costs may increase further, perhaps by much more than 40%.

If salaries increased by 20%, Thornberg calculates that homeowners with an aggregate yearly income of $35,000 would need to pay an additional $184 per year to sustain their present consumption habits.

McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger wrote a letter last summer, “If you are a small business owner running two restaurants that are part of a national chain, like McDonald’s, you can be targeted by the bill. But if you own 20 restaurants that are not part of a large chain, the bill does not apply to you.”

Numerous business associations that advocate for minorities also claimed that the law will stifle opportunities.

"Not only do franchise models provide minority entrepreneurs with uncharted economic opportunity, but the franchise model represents a key pathway towards achieving the American Dream while also generating employment, revenue, and opportunity for their immediate communities,” they said.

With a seat at the table to help set minimum industry standards around wages, safety, and training, SEIU claims that California's 550,000 fast-food employees, the majority of whom are Black or Hispanic, would gain.

California's hourly basic income is $15. The state's typical fair-market lease for a two-bedroom condominium increased to $2,274 this year from $1,526 in 2021, according to RentData.org, a website that offers free rental rate information for residential properties around the nation.

Critics charge that the biggest winners are unions. Usually, workers at a single site must organize, with labor unions bargaining on their behalf.

Sean Redmond, vice president of labor policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, proclaimed that under the FAST Act, unions can forgo the organizing process and instead jump right into negotiations.

“Labor unions and their political allies want to impose a form of sectoral bargaining that runs afoul of American labor policy,” Redmond stated.

SEIU expects that if the law is approved, similar legislation will be passed in other states. In a September research note, Andy Barish, a Jefferies analyst, stated that this would "clearly" have "anti-growth ramifications."

On January 13, the Superior Court of California in Sacramento announced that Save Local Restaurants and DIR would both get a chance to present their arguments.

Save Local Restaurants expressed in a statement: “While this pause is temporary, the impact is beyond just one piece of legislation and keeps intact for the time being California’s century-old referendum process.”

To assure that a sufficient number of the signatures on the plebiscite petition are legitimate, the Secretary of State will keep carrying out the "random sample" validation. To take that sample, it has until January 25.

The appeal is deemed verified if more than 66% of the signatures are legitimate, and the legislation would be suspended until the election in November 2024. The validity rate is now 76%.

Alondra Hernandez, a Burger King employee in Oakland, responded to the court case by saying, "The fast food industry should consider this New Year's resolution: Drop the referendum, drop the lawsuit, and meet us at the table."

Reference:

Medora Lee, USA Today, (2022 December 30th). "Restaurant group lawsuit halts California's Jan. 1 fast food bill": A group won a temporary restraining order to stop California's plan to implement a law on Jan. 1 that could, among other things, raise the industry’s minimum wage to $22 per hour.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/business/2022/12/30/california-fast-food-bill-lawsuit/10970967002/

