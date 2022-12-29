United States Requests Covid Testing For Chinese Visitors

Photo by John McArthur on Unsplash

The US announced on Wednesday that it would start requiring Covid tests for travelers coming into the country from China, Hong Kong, and Macau on January 5 due to the absence of "adequate and transparent" Covid data in China.

In order "to help slow the spread of the virus as we work to identify any potential new variants that may emerge" according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Beijing's foreign ministry, however, had claimed on Wednesday that coronavirus regulations should only be implemented on a "scientific" basis and accused Western nations and media of "hyping up" the problem. On China's censored social media, some people expressed anger.

"I thought all of the foreign countries had opened up. Isn't this racism?" a comment on Weibo received 3,000 likes and regardless of nationality, the US has stated that testing is necessary for everyone arriving from China or through a third country.

However, several users expressed that they understood the rationale behind the limits: "This is nothing compared to all the restrictions we had for people coming into China," one user remarked.

Beijing's decision to lift the arrivals quarantine and, in turn, enable travel into and out of the country for the first time since March 2020, was finally made public on Monday. Prior to this week, anybody entering China had to undergo quarantine in a governmental facility.

The world's largest outbound travel market during the pandemic was China. However, given the limited number of flights and the requirement for many individuals to renew their passports, it is unknown how many Chinese will go abroad after January 8.

The response of the international community has differed, with the UK and Australia stating that they were keeping an eye on the Covid issue in China but did not have any plans to announce new testing criteria. Also, Several nations have quickly announced limitations.

Beginning on Friday, visitors from China will have their Covid checked at the airport in Japan. The quarantine period may last up to seven days for those who test positive. Also limited will be the number of flights to and from China.

Travelers to India from China and four other Asian nations are required to present a negative Covid test before arrival. Additionally, passengers who test positive will be quarantined.

According to Taiwan, from January 1 to January 31, passengers arriving on aircraft from China as well as by boat at two islands would be required to take Covid tests. Those who test positive can stay home and isolate themselves.

Malaysia, likewise, has implemented new monitoring and espionage procedures.

Additionally, Italy has made Covid testing for visitors from China compulsory.

In response to China's Covid rise, the European Commission announced that its health security committee would meet on Thursday to explore "possible measures for a coordinated EU approach"

However, Italy, an EU member and the virus' epicenter in late 2019 and early 2020, declared that it was taking the initiative to "ensure the surveillance and identification" of any new virus variations.

This week's flights landing in Milan were already screening Chinese passengers. According to la Repubblica, authorities discovered 52% of passengers on one flight that arrived on December 26 had the Covid virus.

The evolution of China's epidemic crisis is currently foreseeable and under control, according to China's foreign ministry, which made the statement on Wednesday.

However, since officials no longer require instances to be recorded and have changed classifications for Covid deaths, it is unknown how many cases and deaths there are daily in China. Authorities announced on Sunday that they would likewise stop publishing daily case counts.

"The infection surge in China is on expected lines," according to Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and expert in health systems from India, who recently spoke with the BBC.

"If you have a susceptible population that is not exposed to the virus, cases will rise. Nothing has changed for the rest of the world."

With the move to reopen its borders, China puts a stop to the contentious zero-Covid policy that President Xi Jinping had personally backed.

Beijing insisted on a vaccination strategy including widespread testing and strict lockdowns even as the rest of the globe adjusted to living with the illness.

As a result of the economy's decline and the general weariness and rage of the populace, there were sporadic demonstrations against Mr. Xi and his administration in November. One week later, Beijing started easing the limitations.

