Trump's tax returns will be revealed to the general public by the U.S. House panel on Friday

According to a representative for the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, the redacted tax returns of former Republican President Donald Trump will be released to the general public on Friday.

Following a protracted legal battle that culminated with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the committee's favor, the Democratic-controlled committee was able to obtain the returns last month as part of an investigation into Trump's taxes.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) disregarded its standards by failing to audit Trump for three of his four years in office, according to the committee's report, which was published last week.

Trump's tax returns from the years he ran for president and held office, from 2015 to 2021, are anticipated to be included in the records that will be made public on Friday. Trump's spokeswoman declined to respond.

Because Trump's tax returns contained sensitive material that had to be redacted before publishing, committee members claimed that they were not made public with last week's report.

Democrats on the committee argued that making the returns available would help people comprehend the report's overall context, which included proposed legislation requiring the IRS to audit presidents.

Trump became the first contender in a long time who didn't make his tax returns public during either of his bids for the presidency.

Before the Republicans retook control of the U.S. House in January following their close victory in the midterm elections in November, Democrats on the committee had only a limited amount of time to figure out how to handle the returns once they received them.

Moira Warburton, Reuters, (2022 December 27th). "Trump tax returns to be released by U.S. House panel on Friday": Former Republican President Donald Trump's redacted tax returns will be made public on Friday, a spokesperson for the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee said on Tuesday.