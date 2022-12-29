George Santos faces criticism as the House GOP administration remains tight-lipped

George Santos, a GOP representative-elect, is coming under increasing fire from House Democrats, some of whom have asked for him to resign, and even from certain Republican quarters, with at least one of his fellow incoming Republicans calling for him to be the subject of an ethics probe. The House GOP leadership, meanwhile, has said nothing in response to allegations that the New York Republican fabricated some of his biographical information.

Santos has apologized for creating parts of his resume, including his education and prior employment history, but he insists he still plans to run for office in Congress.

Democrats Reps. Joaquin Castro of Texas and Ted Lieu of California were among the congressmen urging Santos to resign and, if he doesn't, the House to expel him after the congressman-elect admitted in interviews that he "embellished" his resume.

Castro demanded that Santos be the subject of an investigation by law enforcement, claiming that if the New York Republican is permitted to hold office despite fabricating his credentials and accomplishments, "there will be more who seek office up and down the ballot who will believe that they can completely fabricate credentials, personal features, and accomplishments to win office."

Santos was referred to as a "total fraud" by Democratic Rep.-elect Dan Goldman of New York, a former federal prosecutor. "Congress also has an obligation to hold George Santos accountable," he chastised House Republicans, adding, "But it is sadly clear that we cannot trust House Republicans to initiate an investigation in the House Ethics Committee."

At least one newly elected Republican in the conference urged that Santos be subjected to an investigation by the House Ethics Committee, which has a 50/50 Republican/Democratic split but can only propose minor sanctions.

GOP Rep.-elect Nick LaLota said in a statement that is the sharpest criticism yet from a Republican entering or currently serving in Congress: "As a Navy man who campaigned on restoring accountability and integrity to our government, I believe a full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement, is required."

LaLota added, “New Yorkers deserve the truth and House Republicans deserve an opportunity to govern without this distraction.”

Rep.-elect Anthony D'Esposito, a fellow incoming GOP lawmaker from New York, criticized Santos for making misleading comments and urged him to "pursue a path of honesty," but he refrained from calling for a probe.

He said in a statement: “Neighbors across Long Island are deeply hurt and rightly offended by the lies and misstatements made by Congressman-Elect George Santos. While Santos has taken a required first step by ‘coming clean’ with respect to his education, work experience, and other issues, he must continue to pursue a path of honesty.”

Given that Santos will take the oath of office among the other newly elected members of Congress on Tuesday, it seems unlikely that the House Republican leadership will object to his appointment. The Constitution gives the House the authority to remove any member with a two-thirds majority, but doing so is highly uncommon and only five congressmen have been removed from office in US history.

Other possible responses to Santos include referring him to the House Ethics Committee, which would be up to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and not assigning him to any committees.

When it comes to the conduct taken before they were members of Congress, the California Republican has previously demonstrated little desire to penalize his members for misbehavior. McCarthy has also refrained from offering advice when fellow members are being investigated, saying he will wait for the investigations to conclude before deciding how to continue.

“This will not deter me from being an effective member of the United States Congress in the 118th session,” Santos stated in an interview published Monday night by City & State.

CNN's request for a response Monday evening went unanswered by McCarthy's office or the National Republican Congressional Committee.

But Republicans have received criticism from outside of Congress.

Santos "has broken the public trust," according to Nassau County Republican Committee Chairman Joseph G. Cairo, Jr., and "has a lot of work to do to regain the trust of voters."

“I am deeply disappointed in Mr. Santos, and I expected more than just a blanket apology. The damage that his lies have caused too many people, especially those who have been impacted by the Holocaust, is profound,” Cairo let out in a statement.

According to CNN's KFile, Santos' alleged that his grandparents "survived the Holocaust" as Ukrainian Jews who fled to Belgium and adopted a new surname are refuted by data from family trees created by genealogy websites, information on Jewish refugees, and conversations with other genealogists.

Santos told the New York Post on Monday: “I never claimed to be Jewish. I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”

Nevertheless, Santos claimed to be a "proud American Jew" in a document distributed to Jewish organizations during the campaign, as first reported by the Forward and then confirmed by CNN.

Former Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who was a guest host on Fox's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Tuesday, was questioned about that assertion.

“My heritage is Jewish. I’ve always identified as Jewish. I was raised a practicing Catholic,” Santos responded.

The newly elected congressman "misrepresented his heritage," according to the Republican Jewish Coalition, and "will not be welcome at any future RJC event," it was stated on Tuesday.

“We are very disappointed in Congressman-elect Santos. He deceived us and misrepresented his heritage. In public comments and to us personally, he previously claimed to be Jewish. He has begun his tenure in Congress on a very wrong note,” RJC CEO Matt Brooks stated in a statement.

Despite earlier claims that he held degrees from Baruch Institution and New York University, Santos acknowledged on Monday that he had not attended any college or university.

In addition, he acknowledged that, contrary to what he had previously claimed, he had never worked directly for Citigroup or Goldman Sachs. However, he maintained that he had done so through his company, telling the New York Post that it was a "poor choice of words" to claim he had done so.

Santos' apparent partial falsehood in his biography was first made public by The New York Times last week. His college degree and previous career background were among the aspects of that reporting that CNN corroborated.

