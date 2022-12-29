Trump-era Border Restrictions Will Continue While Legal Disputes Are Resolved

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IE19y_0jwc2FIQ00
Photo byGreg BullaonUnsplash

Federal officials will be able to swiftly deport immigrants at US borders at least for the foreseeable future thanks to the Supreme Court's decision on Tuesday that the contentious Title 42 border limitation from the Trump administration would remain in place while legal challenges are resolved.

Republican-led states who petitioned the Supreme Court to intervene and overturn a lower court decision that ordered the termination of the authority are celebrating the 5-4 decision as a success.

The Biden administration has stated that it was ready for the power to terminate and has put safety measures in place to prevent confusion at the border and any possible uptick in migrant traffic.

The court said in its judgment that it would hear the states' appeal this semester. The court announced that it would listen to arguments in the matter during its argument session, which starts in February 2023.

The application was denied, but Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan did not provide any justification. In a separate order, leftist Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and the conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch both expressed their disagreement.

About border security, Gorsuch stated that he "does not discount the States' concerns." Gorsuch remarked that the current border problem is not a Covid dilemma and that Title 42 was implemented to address Covid-19.

According to Gorsuch, “Courts should not be in the business of perpetuating administrative edicts designed for one emergency only because elected officials have failed to address a different emergency.” To curb the spread of Covid-19, Title 42 has empowered US border officers to send away migrants who have entered the country illegally starting in March 2020.

Public health professionals and immigrant groups have long criticized the US southern border's use of the public health authority, stating that it is an improper justification for preventing immigrants from entering the country. According to US Customs and Border Protection, the power has been utilized to reject migrants more than 2 million times in the last almost three years.

Awaiting the end of the authority so they can submit their application for asylum in the US, migrants have been camped out in Mexico for months along the border. The despair of migrants has increased, especially as the temperatures fall, despite efforts by immigrant groups to provide updates and information.

Thousands of migrants have crossed the border near El Paso, Texas, creating a situation that has been at the heart of the country. Many vacant schools, hotels, and the city's convention center were turned into government-run shelters for refugees, while some still had to spend the night outside in the chilly weather.

In preparation for the termination of the power, the Department of Homeland Security has been putting together a plan that includes directing more resources toward the border, focusing on traffickers, and collaborating with foreign partners. The White House declared that it would abide by the directive.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for the White House, made a statement: “Today’s order gives Republicans in Congress plenty of time to move past political finger-pointing and join their Democratic colleagues in solving the challenge at our border by passing the comprehensive reform measures and delivering the additional funds for border security that President Biden has requested.”

Last Monday, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said before the Supreme Court that resuming customary border norms would be difficult but that there was no longer justification for maintaining the Covid-era regulations.

In a document submitted to the Supreme Court, Prelogar wrote: “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem. But the solution to that immigration problem cannot be to extend indefinitely a public-health measure that all now acknowledge has outlived its public-health justification.”

In their comments, attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union, who are defending families covered by Title 42, emphasized the risks that asylum seekers who are subject to the authority and sent back to Mexico suffer. Lead plaintiffs' attorney Lee Gelernt told CNN in a statement that they are "deeply disappointed" by the decision but will keep fighting to change the policy.

“We are deeply disappointed for all the desperate asylum seekers who will continue to suffer because of Title 42, but we will continue fighting to eventually end the policy,” Gelernt stated.

The order was referred to as "procedurally bizarre" by CNN Supreme Court commentator and professor Steve Vladeck from the University of Texas School of Law.

Vladeck said, “This order is procedurally bizarre, in that it agrees to a request to freeze a district court ruling by states that weren’t even parties to that decision solely to decide whether they should have been allowed to intervene and defend that ruling on appeal. Title 42 aside, that has enormous potential consequences for the ability of states going forward to fight to keep the current president from rescinding policies of her predecessors.”

The GOP-led states had contended that the increase of immigrants entering the country would affect them if the power was lifted. According to a document presented last Wednesday, "the border crisis that Respondents bizarrely and eagerly seek to cause would also inflict enormous harms to the States."

Reference:

Ariane de Vogue and Priscilla Alvarez, CNN News, (2022 December 27th). "Supreme Court says Trump-era border restriction will remain in effect while legal challenges play out": The Supreme Court said Tuesday that the controversial Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42 will remain in effect while legal challenges play out, a move that ensures that federal officials will be able to continue to swiftly expel migrants at US borders at least for the next several months.

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/12/27/politics/supreme-court-title-42/index.html

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Border Restriction# USA# Migrants

Comments / 7

Published by

A writer with a driven passion for covering varieties of interesting topics. My sole purpose is to always deliver rich and engaging news or articles that are worth impacting lives.

4712 followers

More from Joseph Godwin

California State

The Jan. 1 Fast Food Bill In California Is Suspended Due to a Restaurant Industry Lawsuit

A restaurant group was successful in getting an interlocutory order to prevent California from enacting a bill that would, on several items, increase the company's base pay to $22 each hour on January 1.

Read full story
31 comments

McCarthy Makes a Significant Compromise to His Detractors in a Bid to Win The House Speakership

Six Republican sources involved with the internal deliberations claim that House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has made a significant concession to opponents of his campaign for the speakership this week: lowering the bar for triggering a floor vote to remove the current speaker.

Read full story
66 comments

Finally, The United States House Committee Released Trump's Tax Returns to The Public

Donald Trump suffered another setback as he tries to win the White House again in 2024 when Democrats in Congress revealed six years' worth of his tax returns to the public on Friday. The former president had long hoped to keep these records secret.

Read full story
7 comments

The Transcripts for January 6 Details Setbacks in Surveillance and National Guard Reaction

The most latest set of transcripts provided insight into how threats were made before January 6 went unanswered and what caused the National Guard's mobilization to the Capitol to be delayed for several hours.

Read full story
221 comments

Trump rival and renowned U.S. House member Jamie Raskin has been diagnosed with cancer

Jamie Raskin, a well-known Democratic legislator in the United States who presided over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives, said on Wednesday that he had been given a cancer diagnosis.

Read full story
39 comments

United States Requests Covid Testing For Chinese Visitors

The US announced on Wednesday that it would start requiring Covid tests for travelers coming into the country from China, Hong Kong, and Macau on January 5 due to the absence of "adequate and transparent" Covid data in China.

Read full story
4 comments

Trump's tax returns will be revealed to the general public by the U.S. House panel on Friday

According to a representative for the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, the redacted tax returns of former Republican President Donald Trump will be released to the general public on Friday.

Read full story
11 comments

George Santos faces criticism as the House GOP administration remains tight-lipped

George Santos, a GOP representative-elect, is coming under increasing fire from House Democrats, some of whom have asked for him to resign, and even from certain Republican quarters, with at least one of his fellow incoming Republicans calling for him to be the subject of an ethics probe. The House GOP leadership, meanwhile, has said nothing in response to allegations that the New York Republican fabricated some of his biographical information.

Read full story
3 comments

The Trump White House prepared a statement criticizing Barr after Trump's Denied assertions about voter fraud

White House staffers prepared a press release in December 2020 that would have demanded the dismissal of anyone who objected to President Donald Trump's claims that the election was rigged, based on a new transcript from the House select committee looking into the matter on January 6, 2021. This was after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly denied Trump's claims that the primary was hacked.

Read full story
279 comments

The Congress' Plan: In 2023, Will Americans Still Receive $3,600 Payments?

A $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that would finance the government through the next drop was approved by the U.S. Senate on Thursday. The bill was approved by the House of Representatives on Friday. President Joe Biden is set to sign the legislation into law.

Read full story
Washington, DC

President Joe Biden Read to Youngsters Upon His Visit to The Children's National Hospital

A health care provider was placing a bandage on the injection site of a child, who had just received a seasonal influenza vaccine.Photo byCDConUnsplash. In keeping with a lengthy custom over the festive season, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited with patients at Children's National Hospital in Washington on Friday.

Read full story
16 comments

200 Million Americans Are Affected by The Winter Storm's Icy Strike

Before the holiday weekend, a powerful winter storm that has been connected to at least 12 fatalities is having an icy hold on 200 million Americans. On Friday, tens of thousands of flights were canceled and almost 1.5 million people lost power. From Texas to Quebec, the massive storm covers a distance of more than 2,000 miles (3,200 km).

Read full story
California State

The Disastrous Earthquake in Northern California Left Many People in Darkness

A building in Rio Dell, Calif destroyed by the earthquake.Photo byKent Porter / The Press Democrat via AP / NBC News. Two people were hurt, a bridge and numerous roads were destroyed, and thousands of homes and businesses lost electricity as a result of a violent 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of northern California on Tuesday.

Read full story
2 comments

Trump Tax Returns' Disclosure May Mark The Beginning of a New Golden Age for Taxpayer Confidentiality

With the Republicans poised to retake the majority in the House of Representatives, disclosing private data could result in retaliation in kind. With the Republicans poised to retake the majority in the House of Representatives, disclosing private data could result in retaliation in kind.

Read full story
699 comments

The United States Uses Bombers And Stealth Jets In Response To Threats From Kim Jong Un's Sister

In a display of strength against North Korea on Tuesday, the United States used sophisticated stealth jets and bombers with nuclear weapons capability. The threat of a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test was made by the potent sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Read full story
4 comments
Georgia State

Raphael Warnock Replied to Brad Raffenspergers's Opinion Piece, Labeling Him an "Election Denier"

Sen. Raphael Warnock retorted on Monday to the Georgia secretary of state's opinion piece in which she referred to him as an "election denier" for his comments on voter intimidation.

Read full story
294 comments
Arizona State

Kari Lake's Arizona Election Court Case Authorized to Face Trial by a Maricopa Judge

Kari Lake speaks to reporters after casting her ballot on November 08, 2022, in Phoenix — Get this photo on Getty Images.Photo byJustin Sullivan/Getty Images. Arizona Republican Kari Lake, who was unsuccessful in her bid for governor last month, will be permitted to proceed to trial on two specific claims in an election complaint, a judge in Maricopa County Superior Court determined on Monday.

Read full story
9 comments

Joe Biden's Government Blocked By Chief Justice John Roberts From Stopping The Pandemic Era Title 42 Immigration Policy

Photo byJohn Moore | CNBC News | Getty Images News | Getty Images |. The Biden administration's attempt to eliminate the Title 42 immigration policy from the epidemic era was temporarily thwarted on Monday by Chief Justice John Roberts, raising the question of whether or not authorities will continue to deport immigrants due to hazards to the public's health.

Read full story
30 comments

In a poll, Americans express skepticism about the country's direction, its leaders, and its future in advance of 2023

Most people place inflation and the state of the economy as their top two priorities for the coming year. The United States is preparing for a difficult new year. According to two-thirds of respondents in a recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll, the nation has taken the wrong course. They also express little faith in either political party or any particular branch of government to successfully address the problems they foresee.

Read full story
367 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy