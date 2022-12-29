Trump-era Border Restrictions Will Continue While Legal Disputes Are Resolved

Photo by Greg Bulla on Unsplash

Federal officials will be able to swiftly deport immigrants at US borders at least for the foreseeable future thanks to the Supreme Court's decision on Tuesday that the contentious Title 42 border limitation from the Trump administration would remain in place while legal challenges are resolved.

Republican-led states who petitioned the Supreme Court to intervene and overturn a lower court decision that ordered the termination of the authority are celebrating the 5-4 decision as a success.

The Biden administration has stated that it was ready for the power to terminate and has put safety measures in place to prevent confusion at the border and any possible uptick in migrant traffic.

The court said in its judgment that it would hear the states' appeal this semester. The court announced that it would listen to arguments in the matter during its argument session, which starts in February 2023.

The application was denied, but Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan did not provide any justification. In a separate order, leftist Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and the conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch both expressed their disagreement.

About border security, Gorsuch stated that he "does not discount the States' concerns." Gorsuch remarked that the current border problem is not a Covid dilemma and that Title 42 was implemented to address Covid-19.

According to Gorsuch, “Courts should not be in the business of perpetuating administrative edicts designed for one emergency only because elected officials have failed to address a different emergency.” To curb the spread of Covid-19, Title 42 has empowered US border officers to send away migrants who have entered the country illegally starting in March 2020.

Public health professionals and immigrant groups have long criticized the US southern border's use of the public health authority, stating that it is an improper justification for preventing immigrants from entering the country. According to US Customs and Border Protection, the power has been utilized to reject migrants more than 2 million times in the last almost three years.

Awaiting the end of the authority so they can submit their application for asylum in the US, migrants have been camped out in Mexico for months along the border. The despair of migrants has increased, especially as the temperatures fall, despite efforts by immigrant groups to provide updates and information.

Thousands of migrants have crossed the border near El Paso, Texas, creating a situation that has been at the heart of the country. Many vacant schools, hotels, and the city's convention center were turned into government-run shelters for refugees, while some still had to spend the night outside in the chilly weather.

In preparation for the termination of the power, the Department of Homeland Security has been putting together a plan that includes directing more resources toward the border, focusing on traffickers, and collaborating with foreign partners. The White House declared that it would abide by the directive.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for the White House, made a statement: “Today’s order gives Republicans in Congress plenty of time to move past political finger-pointing and join their Democratic colleagues in solving the challenge at our border by passing the comprehensive reform measures and delivering the additional funds for border security that President Biden has requested.”

Last Monday, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said before the Supreme Court that resuming customary border norms would be difficult but that there was no longer justification for maintaining the Covid-era regulations.

In a document submitted to the Supreme Court, Prelogar wrote: “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem. But the solution to that immigration problem cannot be to extend indefinitely a public-health measure that all now acknowledge has outlived its public-health justification.”

In their comments, attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union, who are defending families covered by Title 42, emphasized the risks that asylum seekers who are subject to the authority and sent back to Mexico suffer. Lead plaintiffs' attorney Lee Gelernt told CNN in a statement that they are "deeply disappointed" by the decision but will keep fighting to change the policy.

“We are deeply disappointed for all the desperate asylum seekers who will continue to suffer because of Title 42, but we will continue fighting to eventually end the policy,” Gelernt stated.

The order was referred to as "procedurally bizarre" by CNN Supreme Court commentator and professor Steve Vladeck from the University of Texas School of Law.

Vladeck said, “This order is procedurally bizarre, in that it agrees to a request to freeze a district court ruling by states that weren’t even parties to that decision solely to decide whether they should have been allowed to intervene and defend that ruling on appeal. Title 42 aside, that has enormous potential consequences for the ability of states going forward to fight to keep the current president from rescinding policies of her predecessors.”

The GOP-led states had contended that the increase of immigrants entering the country would affect them if the power was lifted. According to a document presented last Wednesday, "the border crisis that Respondents bizarrely and eagerly seek to cause would also inflict enormous harms to the States."

