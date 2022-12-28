The Trump White House prepared a statement criticizing Barr after Trump's Denied assertions about voter fraud

White House staffers prepared a press release in December 2020 that would have demanded the dismissal of anyone who objected to President Donald Trump's claims that the election was rigged, based on a new transcript from the House select committee looking into the matter on January 6, 2021. This was after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly denied Trump's claims that the primary was hacked.

The deposition states that the proposed statement's final sentence was, “Anybody that thinks there wasn’t massive fraud in 2020 election should be fired.”

The committee's deposition of Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone included a discussion of the draft statement, which was never distributed and had not been made public before Friday. The National Archives sent over materials from the Trump White House, according to congressional investigators, who informed him that they most likely acquired the statement from there.

The committee further stated during the Cipollone interview that White House assistant Cassidy Hutchinson had previously testified that Mark Meadows had given her the draft statement, which was a handwritten note, following an Oval Office meeting on the day Barr had made his public criticism of Trump. It seems the claim omitted to specifically mention Barr.

The committee insisted that Hutchinson stated during her testimony that Meadows gave her the order to get Cipollone's permission before publishing the statement online. Cipollone's response was "God, no," according to Hutchinson's testimony, according to the committee. The draft statement and the incident, according to Cipollone, are both completely forgotten by him.

Cipollone jested to the committee: “By the way, I wasn’t fired.”

The January 6 committee published roughly 50 new transcripts on Friday night, one of which is the Cipollone deposition. Interviews with important witnesses, including Trump White House staffers and lawyers who worked on his campaign, were included in the most recent round.

A transcript of Elaine Chao's January 6 deposition with the committee revealed Friday that she claimed she had no recollection of bringing up the 25th Amendment after the uprising. Elaine Chao was Trump's transportation secretary.

Chao admitted that she attended fewer White House meetings by the end of Trump's administration when asked by congressional investigators if she had any reservations about Trump's mental stability. In her interview, Chao took care not to be overly critical of Trump. She claimed that she hadn't seen him in a while.

“By that time, I did not have personal contact with him. I did not go to the White House, there were no meetings, so I hadn’t been in close proximity to him,” Chao said.

After realizing "the full ramifications of the actions that were taken by some people and the results that occurred," Chao, who announced her resignation on January 6, said she decided to leave.

She responded, "I wish he had acted differently," when asked about Trump's behavior on that particular day.

Chao responded, "I'm not so sure he trusted anyone," when asked about the inner workings of the Trump White House and which of his aides and advisers he trusted.

Even though Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia told the committee he spoke with Chao that day, Chao claimed she has no recollection of doing so.

A newly published transcript of Ivanka Trump's hearing shows that she provided text messages to the committee on January 6 while serving as her father's top White House adviser.

Although video snippets from her April deposition were shown at the committee's open hearings this summer, it wasn't previously known that she sent the panel text messages.

The text messages' contents are yet unknown.

The committee's line of inquiry instead focused on her father's cell phone usage, particularly whether he ever sent and received text messages, rather than the content of her communications. Ivanka Trump said that she "never" sent her father texts on "any device."

However, this is just the most recent instance of how the committee gathered a variety of information, including previously unknown items.

According to a transcript of Sidney Powell's deposition to the January 6 committee, which was made public on Friday, Trump and his supporters believed he couldn't have lost due to his significant "rallies" and "common sense." Powell is a conspiracy-peddling lawyer who assisted Trump's efforts to rig the 2020 election.

Just a few days after the election, she said that was the general opinion at a White House meeting she and Trump participated. According to the transcript, she disclosed to the committee that Rudy Giuliani, Trump's then-attorney, was also present, along with White House staff.

“He wanted to know the truth. And our general consensus was that the vast majority of people had poured out in support of the President. The rallies indicated that. All the information that we had indicated that. And the numbers that we saw on election night simply didn’t jibe with common sense,” Powell said, referring to Trump.

Additionally, she asserted that "math geniuses" contacted her to inform her that Joe Biden's victory was mathematically improbable.

The testimony reveals how tenuous the fraud accusations coming from Trump's sphere of influence were.

Despite her claims, there is no proof that widespread fraud or vote rigging affected the results of the 2020 election. Many of the election-related conspiracies Powell has pushed have been conclusively disproved.

Trump was close to appointing Powell as a special counsel during the transition of power to use the federal government's resources to look into her unfounded claims of voter fraud. Senior White House officials and lawyers fiercely resisted that notion, thus it never materialized.

According to a transcript of his deposition, Cipollone stated to the committee on January 6 that Powell being Trump's special counsel "would have been a disaster."

