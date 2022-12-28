The Congress' Plan: In 2023, Will Americans Still Receive $3,600 Payments?

Photo by Dyana Wing So on Unsplash

A $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that would finance the government through the next drop was approved by the U.S. Senate on Thursday. The bill was approved by the House of Representatives on Friday. President Joe Biden is set to sign the legislation into law.

The proposal includes about $40 billion in provisions to help retirees more easily as well as emergency funding for areas recovering from disasters.

A child tax credit (CTC) expansion, which many people had thought would be included, is absent from the measure.

Democrats campaigned for the COVID-era CTC increase, which would have given qualified beneficiaries $3,000 for each kid over the age of 6 and $3,600 for each child under 6. Though they ultimately succeeded, Republicans under the leadership of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sought to withhold the credit.

Before its expiration in December 2021 as a result of resistance from Senate Republicans and West Virginia senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat, the original enlarged CTC was hailed as a significant achievement for the Biden administration.

Similar to how last year's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan's temporary enhancement of the credit worked, Democratic lawmakers intended to partially reinstate the expanded child tax credit so that more of the nation's lowest-income families could qualify.

A recent estimate from the Tax Policy Center indicates that due to their parents' insufficient income, roughly 19 million children will not receive the entire $2,000 benefit this year.

Although a White House representative told Politico earlier this month that the president desired the tax credit, the Biden administration has not made any direct comments regarding the discussions that went place in Congress regarding the CTC in the budget bill.

About the 2021 expanded CTC program, a White House spokeswoman told the media outlet: "President Biden strongly supports the child tax credit expansion he signed into law."

Reference:

Jon Jackson, Newsweek, (2022 December 23rd). "Are Americans Getting $3,600 Payments in 2023? Update on Congress' Plan": The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package that would fund the federal government into next fall. The House of Representatives on Friday passed the bill, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law. The package contains roughly $40 billion in emergency aid for communities recovering from disasters, financial assistance to Ukraine, and provisions designed to make retirement easier.

https://www.newsweek.com/are-americans-getting-3600-payments-2023-update-congress-plan-1769446

