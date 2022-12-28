President Joe Biden Read to Youngsters Upon His Visit to The Children's National Hospital

A health care provider was placing a bandage on the injection site of a child, who had just received a seasonal influenza vaccine. Photo by CDC on Unsplash

In keeping with a lengthy custom over the festive season, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited with patients at Children's National Hospital in Washington on Friday.

The first couple greeted hospital staff, pediatric patients, and their families while wearing cloth masks. They also greeted emergency department employees. Before the Bidens met children and their families in the cardiac intensive care unit, Dr. Biden read "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats.

After reading, she thanked everyone for coming to hear her and for letting the president hold the book as Biden answered back, "It's my job."

Before leaving, the president added a final comment and issued the following advice to the parents present: “To all you parents, be strong. We spent a lot of time in children’s hospitals with patients too, It’s going to be OK.”

The Bidens are visiting Washington at a time when much of the country, which included the capital, is experiencing extremely cold conditions, including freezing conditions, strong winds, and a lot of precipitation.

The White House claims that President Biden's trip to Children's National last year was the first time a president paid a vacation visit there.

A day after the president's Christmas address, in which he attempted to send a cohesive message, he paid a visit before Christmas Eve.

In his speech, Biden agitated, “we’re surely making progress and things are getting better.”

“Covid no longer controls our lives. Our kids are back in school. People are back to work. In fact, more people are working than ever before. Americans are building again, innovating, dreaming again,” he said.

He drew on his personal experience with setbacks over the holiday time passing of his first wife and daughter 50 years ago this week—to admit that, for several people, "Christmas can be a time of great pain and terrible loneliness."

“I know how hard this time of year can be.No one can ever know what someone else is going through, what’s really going on in their life, what they’re struggling with, what to try and overcome. That’s why sometimes the smallest act of kindness can mean so much. So, this Christmas, let’s spread a little kindness,” Biden stated.

