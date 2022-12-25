200 Million Americans Are Affected by The Winter Storm's Icy Strike

Joseph Godwin

Before the holiday weekend, a powerful winter storm that has been connected to at least 12 fatalities is having an icy hold on 200 million Americans.

Photo byJohn Waco JronUnsplash

On Friday, tens of thousands of flights were canceled and almost 1.5 million people lost power. From Texas to Quebec, the massive storm covers a distance of more than 2,000 miles (3,200 km).

The Great Lakes on the US-Canada border have seen blizzard conditions due to a bomb cyclone, which occurs when air pressure drops. Hundreds of thousands of individuals in Ontario and Quebec Canada lost electricity as a result of the Arctic blast.

Extreme cold and winter storm warnings were in effect for much of the rest of the country, from British Columbia to Newfoundland.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) claimed that its map from Friday "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever"

Elk Park, Montana, experienced a temperature plunge to -50°F (-45°C), while Hell, Michigan, experienced a complete freeze-over.

The neighborhood was buried in snow, and Friday night it was 1F (-17C). It's fairly cold here, but Emily, a waitress at Smitty's Hell Saloon, told the BBC, "It's pretty cold here, but we're having a hell of a time."

Native Americans stranded by snow in South Dakota burnt clothing for heat after running out of fuel, according to tribe officials.

In certain parts of Pennsylvania and Michigan, a lot of snow was predicted. Buffalo, New York, expected at least 35 inches of rain (89cm).

The NWS reported that more than eight million people were still under blizzard warnings. There have been instances of coastal flooding in New England, New York, and New Jersey.

Some locals in the Pacific Northwest ice skated on Portland's and Seattle's frozen streets. Hard-freeze advisories were in effect even in the typically milder southern states of Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

Road traffic incidents have been involved in several storm-related fatalities, including a 50-car pileup that claimed the lives of two drivers in Ohio.

The lack of snow plow operators was making travel issues worse across the nation, and low pay rates were to blame.

As travelers struggled to make it home for Christmas, more than 5,600 US flights were canceled on Friday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

According to PowerOutage.us, one million US customers were without energy by Friday night. To conserve energy, rolling blackouts were implemented by utilities all across the Tennessee Valley.

Reference:

Jude Sheerin And Max Matza, BBC News, (2022 December 24th). "US winter storm: Icy blast hits 200 million Americans": Some 200 million Americans are feeling the icy grip of a massive winter storm that has been linked to at least 12 deaths ahead of the holiday weekend.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64083129

