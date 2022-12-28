In a poll, Americans express skepticism about the country's direction, its leaders, and its future in advance of 2023

Most people place inflation and the state of the economy as their top two priorities for the coming year. The United States is preparing for a difficult new year.

According to two-thirds of respondents in a recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll, the nation has taken the wrong course. They also express little faith in either political party or any particular branch of government to successfully address the problems they foresee.

Inflation and the economy were ranked as the No. 1 or No. 2 issues by 54% of people surveyed, and they should be President Joe Biden's and the incoming Congress' top priorities in 2023. That is twice as many as for any other problem.

"I'm hopeful, but I'm also doubtful," Republican mortgage broker Janet Brown from Petaluma, California, remarked that. Democratic businessman and Waldoboro, Maine resident Peter Grant said he was "weary." and owned a small marine business.

"We're in for some tumultuous times. Things are not good in this country right now in a lot of ways," Grant, 62, foresaw in a follow-up talk after partaking in the poll.

The margin of error for the landline and mobile survey of 1,000 registered voters, conducted from December 7–11, is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

As the new year approaches, there were little indications of an upswing in optimism.

Americans believe that the nation has veered off course and is not moving in the right direction by a margin of 65%-26%. At the end of the previous year, those surveyed stated that the nation was headed in the wrong direction by a margin of 57% to 30%. While this was not exactly a reflection of national ebullience, it was a less ominous outlook as the new year approached.

Nevertheless, the negative reading from today is an improvement over the one from July, when 76%-15% of Americans said that the country was not moving in the right way.

When asked to choose one word to sum up their feelings about the new year, 39% chose "hopeful" and 5% selected "enthusiastic," numbers that were slightly lower than those from the previous year. The percentages of "worried" (24%), and "fearful," (11%), both greater than previous year, were chosen.

Exactly the same 18% reported feeling "exhausted." in their mood. Even though gas prices have been falling, inflation has had a negative impact.

"My power bill is about $600 a month; that used to be half of that. Meat's way up; chicken's up; everything's up, up, up. If you're on fixed income, you know, I just don't know what some people do," Brown, 66, stated.

35% of respondents selected inflation and the economy as their top concern for the president and Congress in 2016 out of a choice of 11 subjects. At 12%, "Threats to democracy" came in second, and immigration came in third at 10%.

No other issue surpassed double digits. 1% or less mentioned the epidemic. Five percent of respondents listed looking into the Biden administration as their top concern, with 8% of Republicans including them.

When Republicans take over the House of Representatives in January, they have promised to launch a series of investigations into Biden's decision to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan, his administration's efforts to control the Southern border, potential conflicts of interest involving the president's son Hunter, and other issues. However, this limited interest could complicate their plans.

The majority of Americans—51 percent—agree that the congressional probes will primarily serve as a political ploy to bring the Biden administration into disrepute. The Biden administration can be held accountable, according to 38% of respondents, who view them as so.

Unsurprisingly, there is a partisan gap on that issue. Democrats claim that the probes are politically motivated, while 73% of Republicans think they are appropriate. By 54%-34%, Independents are more likely to perceive them as White House-embarrassment attempts.

The divided Washington government is unlikely to accomplish much in the upcoming year.

"I think bipartisanship is useful and there's not enough of that," Barbara Doppel, a 62-year-old bookkeeper from Berkley, Michigan who identifies as politically independent, stated.

"I'm all for ... take a plank from the left, take a plank from the right, (and) come together and parcel a way to get things done. But we're being ruled by extremism on both sides, and the moderate middle is being squeezed out," Staten Island, New York, resident and Democrat Tom Doty, 71, a former insurance executive, remarked.

A majority of Americans now consider both the Republican Party and the Democratic Party to be "too extreme" Sixty-one percent, including 28% of Republicans themselves, believe the GOP is too extreme. 52 percent of respondents, including 17% of self-identified Democrats, believe the Democrats are too extremist.

The Supreme Court is viewed negatively by 44% of Americans, compared to a favorable 42%, while Congress is viewed favorably by 54% of Americans and the president is negatively viewed by 50% of Americans.

These results and the dyspeptic mood of the populace present a challenge to not only Biden but to just about every officeholder in Washington.

"When the three branches of government are viewed negatively, it signals that voters are looking for something new or better, be it structurally or politically. The voting public is ripe for a booster shot of positivity, because the immune system of the body politic has weakened significantly," stated David Paleologos, head of the Political Research Center at Suffolk University.

A change in the situation could occur in 2023, according to Democrat and nurse practitioner Rachel Naegeli, 53, of Manvel, Texas.

"I'm hopeful that the last couple of years and giant amount of negative things that have happened have been a wake-up call, and that it is possible to learn from those things and move forward. Perhaps the rose-colored glasses have been pulled off," she proclaimed, racism, gun violence, and reproductive rights are mentioned as problems.

"I'm feeling better than the last two years. But that's a low bar," she said.

Reference:

Susan Page And Sarah Elbeshbishi, (2022 December 18th). "Unhappy new year? Poll finds Americans wary of the nation's course, its leaders and its future ahead of 2023": A majority rank inflation and the economy as their No. 1 or No. 2 priority for the new year.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2022/12/18/poll-inflation-future-leaders-americans/10903538002/

