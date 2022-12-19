The Jan. 6 Committee's criminal referral of Donald Trump would be noteworthy in the congress history

Photo by Hansjorg Keller on Unsplash

Once more, Donald Trump is in a position to change history. Congress has never referred a crime to an ex-president; but, that could change early next week.

On Monday, the House Jan. 6 Committee will hold its last meeting before voting on whether to refer President Trump to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution for his role in trying to invalidate the results of the 2020 election and for encouraging the violent attempt to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's victory on Jan. 6.

After that, Special Counsel Jack Smith, who Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed last month to take charge of the criminal investigations involving Trump, would probably be given the referral and the supporting paperwork. The choice of whether to file charges will ultimately rest with Smith.

The committee's 18-month investigation, which entailed more than 1,000 interviews, the gathering of more than a million documents, and 10 public hearings, will come to a close with the anticipated decision to recommend prosecuting Trump.

The committee is also putting the finishing touches on a public report that might be made available as early as next week. Trump declined to come when the committee voted in October to compel him to testify.

The review panel is also considering filing criminal complaints against individuals who are accused of aiding Trump in his efforts to rig the election by assembling phony slates of electors, including former Justice Department employee Jeffrey Clark, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, lawyer John Eastman, and former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Although the references would mostly be symbolic, symbolism and the supporting facts, according to experts, can nevertheless have a significant impact.

Debra Perlin, the policy director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, argues that a criminal referral of Trump would "frame a discussion" around the deadly attack on the Capitol and the events that led up to it. "Symbols are hugely important," Perlin asserts.

According to Perlin, "you can point to something authoritative, coming from Congress, that says that this happened, that there needs to be accountability, and that says that criminal prosecution is the path that needs to be taken moving forward," which can help prevent and counteract misinformation and disinformation in the society that we thrive in.

Tim Naftali, a presidential historian at New York University and a former director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, believes that if the Committee decides to bring criminal cases, it shows "they figured that writing a report wasn't enough."

The president who has ever attempted to void an election is Donald Trump, Naftali argues. “So, yea, this is a unique referral. It’s also a unique moment in our history,” he added.

Due to their acts while in office, some presidents have run the risk of facing legal trouble. However, in the majority of those situations, the danger of prosecution did not continue after they left office. President Gerald Ford famously pardoned Richard Nixon in 1974, absolving him of whatever offenses he may have committed against the United States while serving as president.

Following an investigation by both chambers of Congress into Nixon's role in extensive abuses of power resulting from a break-in at the DNC headquarters in the Watergate complex by individuals working for his reelection campaign, the pardon was issued.

Nixon was never the subject of a criminal referral from a congressional committee to the Department of Justice. Instead, the opposite happened, as Leon Jaworski, the special prosecutor in charge of looking into Nixon, sent Congress a "roadmap" outlining the proof of the crimes he was thought to have committed, including bribery, perjury, and obstruction of justice.

Jaworski first thought it made more sense for Congress to press through with impeachment proceedings than to try to prosecute Nixon in a court of law since Nixon was a sitting president. Nixon resigned from office prior to going to trial after facing impeachment in the House, falling support from his fellow Republicans, and impending criminal charges from a grand jury.

In advance of the 2020 election, a criminal referral from Congress against Trump would send a clear message to the former president and his allies, according to Naftali.

“The criminal referral of the cast of characters who tried to overturn our Constitution in 2020, those referrals are a warning, I think, to people around Donald Trump today, Don’t do this again. Don’t try this again. There will be consequences,” Naftali stated.

The Trump campaign insulted the committee's work in response to a question about the potential criminal referrals.

“The January 6th un-Select Committee held show trials by Never-Trump partisans who are a stain on this country’s history. This kangaroo court has been nothing more than a Hollywood executive’s vanity documentary project that insults Americans’ intelligence and makes a mockery of our democracy,” Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Trump, said in a statement.

The Democratic-controlled House has already removed Trump from office twice. Once for attempting to persuade the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to open a politically motivated investigation into Joe Biden, and again for his part in encouraging the attacks on the Capitol Building on January 6. The Senate decided to clear Trump of both charges after the impeachments.

In his 30-page analysis of why Trump and those around him had broken the law during their July 2019 call to Zelensky, Norm Eisen, a senior fellow in governance studies at The Brookings Institution who served as counsel to the Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee during Trump's first impeachment, believes that the impeachment report for that case was comparable to a criminal referral.

Eisen thinks the Jan. 6th group would be justified in referring Trump for criminal prosecution because they have uncovered a ton of evidence pointing to the former president's alleged involvement in two major crimes: conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to use force to obstruct a formal disciplinary process.

It has been established by the working group that Trump actively attempted to obtain 11,780 votes in Georgia for him that did not already exist. Additionally, he was compiling phony electoration lists to be sent to Congress with the help of others.

Additionally, the committee made public a conversation in which Trump and Eastman urged Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, to back the effort to construct phony election slates.

Additionally, U.S. District Judge David Carter ruled in March that Trump "corruptly attempted to obstruct" the certification of Joe Biden's victory on January 6 and stated in an order issued in October that emails from Eastman demonstrate that Trump was a participant in "a conspiracy to defraud the United States" by making unfounded claims of voter fraud.

According to Eisen, there is sufficient evidence for the committee to recommend Trump for prosecution on suspicion of engaging in a conspiracy to defraud the United States in violation of federal law 18 U.S.C. 371.

Eisen also thinks that Trump may have infringed 18 U.S.C. 1512 by encouraging a group of people to go to the Capitol building with weapons in order to prevent the certification of election results just before the Capitol attack, which may have been a violation of the conspiracy to use force to obstruct official business.

According to Eisen, those who supported Trump's alleged legal violations may also be charged. Trump, "inside coup lawyer" Jeffrey Clark, "outside coup lawyer" John Eastman, and Meadows are collectively referred to as "the Mount Rushmore of election denial criminality" and "whose fingerprints are all over this," Eisen stated.

According to Perlin, a lawyer who specializes in the rule of law and the separation of powers, the committee should release all of the data it has gathered in addition to voting on criminal referrals because it is useful to people more than just lawyers.

“It will also help civil society and experts who are going to be picking up the baton, along with prosecutors, to ensure that our democracy is protected going forward and that there is accountability ensured for everybody who tried to undermine our democracy,” she said.

The committee's recommendations and final report are anticipated to provide a thorough account of how Trump and those close to him attempted to trample the law and continue to hold office after losing the election.

Even that has significance as “a demonstration that our institutions still work. We live in such a divisive, noisy era and this would be a focused, clean explanation for each one of these referred individuals, reasons why Congress felt they threatened our Constitution, and I think that’s healthy,” Naftali stated.

