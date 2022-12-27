The Georgia Grand Jury's Investigation Into Trump's Election Involvement Is Close to Conclusion

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09lxlu_0jnJixfT00
Photo byErnie Journeys on Unsplash

Attempts by former president Donald Trump and his friends to rig the Georgia 2020 election are being looked into by a special grand jury, according to persons with knowledge of the situation.

According to the sources, the special grand jury in the Atlanta region has nearly finished hearing witness testimony and has started producing its final report, which suggests that prosecutors will soon decide whether to pursue criminal charges and against whom.

Indictments cannot be handed out by special grand juries in Georgia. The panel will make a recommendation to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis regarding whether to seek indictments about her investigation into election meddling in the final report. Willis might then request an indictment from a regularly constituted grand jury.

“It’s a significant step, it’s the culmination of work by prosecutors and the special grand jury. But it shouldn’t be taken as any kind of guarantee of a conviction down the road. It’s just the beginning.” Mike J. Moore, a former US attorney for Georgia's Middle District, remarked.

According to sources who spoke to CNN before, prosecutors wanted to proceed with indictments as early as December. However, legal battles over the testimony of prominent witnesses, including South Carolina Sen.

Lindsey Graham, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, and former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who were all required to testify before the special grand jury, have probably pushed indictments back to 2023, a person familiar with the matter claims.

16 Republicans who acted as pro-Trump fake electors in the state, including Rudy Giuliani, have already been alerted by Willis that they are the subject of her inquiry.

Additionally, she has been closely examining Meadows, Trump, and other senior advisors. Trump faces political and legal risk as the Georgia investigation moves to its next stage.

His budding 2024 campaign for president is off to a sputtering start, and the Justice Department is looking into his handling of sensitive government records after leaving the White House as well as his involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol and attempts to rig the results of the 2020 election.

Several Trump allies who took part in the failed effort to rig the election are being closely examined by federal authorities. But several outside legal experts have advised caution, saying that any case against Trump would be anything but a foregone conclusion.

The games start when there is a public case. It will be contested in a court of law and a court of public opinion, according to Moore. Prosecutors will need to show that Trump or his allies' actions went above and beyond the typical campaigning for office and into the criminal territory to successfully prosecute them.

“I just think when you’re taking on a political figure like this, it’s a tougher case. Every candidate wants to win, every candidate does everything they can to win, and they explore every option,” Moore said.

Willis has proactively gone through over a year diving into Trump and his partners, starting her examination in mid-2021, not long after a January call became public in which Trump compelled Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" the votes vital for Trump to win the Peach State in the official political race.

In Georgia in 2020, Joe Biden defeated Trump by about 12,000 votes. The former president argued that nothing he did to run for office in Georgia in 2020 was improper, and he described his conversation with Raffensperger as a "perfect" phone call.

Willis' probe has long since gone beyond the first complaint to include fabricated allegations of election fraud made to state legislators, the phony elector scam, unauthorized attempts to access voting equipment in one Georgia county, and threats and intimidation of election officials.

With the authority to subpoena witnesses, demand papers, and conduct other investigations into the attempt to rig Georgia's presidential election, the special grand jury, which consists of 23 jurors and three alternates, was established in May 2022.

Willis had hinted for months that she planned to wrap up the grand jury's investigation well before that deadline, even though the panel is permitted to continue working until May 2023.

A district attorney's office spokeswoman declined to respond to questions. Requests for a reaction from Trump spokeswoman went unanswered.

Reference:

Sara Murray, CNN News, (2022 December 17th). "Georgia grand jury investigating Trump election interference is winding down and has begun writing final report": A special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia is winding down its work, according to sources familiar with the matter.

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/12/17/politics/georgia-grand-jury-trump-2020-election/index.html

