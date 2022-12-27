Former Trump Supporter Father Frank Pavone Was Expelled From The Catholic Priesthood For Blasphemy

Photo by Karl Fredrickson on Unsplash

Reverend Frank Pavone was expelled from the Catholic priesthood for his "blasphemous" posts on social media and insubordination to bishops.

Reverend Pavone was a prominent figure in the American anti-abortion movement and a fervent supporter of former president Donald Trump.

According to a letter the Vatican's ambassador to Washington delivered to American bishops, Pavone was defrocked by the Vatican in November. According to the letter, which Reuters has seen, Pavone will not be permitted to appeal.

According to the letter, Pavone was excommunicated for his "blasphemous communications on social media and of persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop,"

When Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee, fell to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, he encouraged Catholics not to support her by releasing a clip of an aborted fetus on an altar. The hardline Catholic News Agency broke the news of his defrocking first (CNA).

New Yorker Pavone, 63, and numerous of his episcopal superiors have had a tense working relationship throughout his clerical career, frequently due to actions they perceived to be overly political.

Pavone was one of the Trump backers who doubted the legitimacy of the votes after Trump's loss to Joe Biden in 2020.

Pavone said in a one-hour, forty-minute video on Sunday that he had endured "persecuted in the Church for decades" and mocked his detractors as "the dumbest in the world" while still donning a priest's collar.

In 2020, he referred to "supporters of this goddamn loser Biden and his morally corrupt, America-hating, God-hating Democrat party" in a tweet.

"I used the word G-D in a response to somebody in a Tweet and for that, they want to throw me out of the priesthood," he said about the incident in his Sunday video.

He received criticism for saying that Catholics who supported Democrats should not receive absolution for their sins in confessions during the 2020 presidential campaign. He accused his detractors of "spouting Democrat talking points" in his video from Sunday.

He complained that the Vatican was "talking to the media before you talk to the priest" and claimed that he was still waiting for a formal message from them regarding his dismissal. "I'm never going to leave the priesthood," he added.

Reference:

Philip Pullella, Reuters, (2022 December 18th). "Vatican dismisses Trump-supporting, anti-abortion leader from priesthood": Father Frank Pavone, a leader of the U.S. anti-abortion movement and a strong supporter of former president Donald Trump, has been dismissed from the Catholic priesthood for "blasphemous" social media posts and disobedience to bishops.