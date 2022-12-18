Russia Is Going to Send Musicians Up Front to Raise Spirits of War

To raise confidence, Russia claims it will send musicians to the front lines of its conflict in Ukraine.

This week, the defense ministry made an announcement about the creation of the "front-line creative brigade" saying it will comprise artists and singers.

In a Sunday intelligence update, the UK's ministry of defense emphasized the formation of the brigade.

According to the government, Sergei Shoigu, the Russian minister of defense, visited Ukrainian frontline troops.

The Russian military's advanced positions in the area of the special military operation were verified by Mr. Shoigu, according to a statement sent to Telegram by the defense ministry.

Although it was noted that he "spoke with troops on the frontline" and at a "command post" the BBC is unable to corroborate the timing of the visit or whether Mr. Shoigu actually traveled to Ukraine.

Demotivation is reportedly still a "significant vulnerability across much of the Russian force" according to UK defense experts.

The UK claimed the great innovative brigade is in keeping with the historical use of "military music and organised entertainment" to boost morale. This comes after a recent campaign urging the public to donate musical instruments to troops.

However, they doubted whether the new brigade would genuinely divert troops, who have been mostly focused on "very high casualty rates, poor leadership, pay problems, lack of equipment and ammunition, and lack of clarity about the war's objectives"

The brigade would include both soldiers enlisted voluntarily and those who were mobilized as part of President Vladimir Putin's recruitment campaign, according to the Russian news agency RBC.

According to the outlet's citation of the defence ministry, the new unit will be responsible for preserving "a high moral, political and psychological state among the participants of the special military operation,"

According to the general staff of Ukraine, fierce fighting raged around the town of Bakhmut on Saturday in the eastern Donbas area.

Heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces has been occurring in the region for months as Russia tries to hold onto its territory after suffering a series of setbacks in eastern Ukraine early this year.

Russian attacks on the town, according to earlier claims made by Western intelligence sources, are being led by the Wagner Group, a private military contractor.

In order to launch operations on the Ukrainian-held cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, Moscow intends to utilize the town as a staging area.

According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, heating has been brought back to Kyiv in Ukraine after broad strikes by Russia on Friday that attacked water and electrical facilities.

On Friday, Moscow fired 76 missiles, hitting nine power plants and knocking out power throughout a large portion of the nation. Ukraine claimed to have caught 60.

Reference:

BBC News, (2022 December 18th). "Ukraine: Russia to deploy musicians to front to boost morale": Russia says it will deploy musicians to the front lines of its war in Ukraine in a bid to boost morale.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64016599

