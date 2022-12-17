So inspiring to see the newfound love of freedom of speech by the press — Elon Musk Says

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HdkXm_0jlihJl300
Photo byAuthor Designed on Canva

Before taking over Twitter, Elon Musk was known for his quest for "freedom of speech." Many of his fans find this comforting while others are against it because they believe that there is nothing like freedom of speech since there are still potential restrictions on users.

On the 16th of December, Musk tweeted, "So inspiring to see the newfound love of freedom of speech by the press."

In response to his tweet, a Legal Affairs Editor, and Former Research Director @GQMagazine, Luke Zaleski stated: "There is nothing anyone can say or do to confront this level of gaslighting. Nothing. That’s the loop we’re in. That’s the gaslighting paradox of Elon pretending he’s some savior of free speech and the victim of powerful invisible forces on his own personal social media platform."

"Welcome to MAGAverse. What used to be Twitter. Here Elon owns the medium and the message and he’s the source and the subject. We’re in a closed loop," Luke Zaleski added.

Furthermore, according to another Twitter verified user, Matt Wallace, "Elon Musk turning the media from communist sympathizers to staunch defenders of free speech overnight is one of the most incredible things I have ever seen."

On top of that, the notion of Musk towards freedom of speech appears to be a kind of gaslighting to several users.

"The level of uniform gaslighting and rewriting history and blanketing American media and public space we’re enduring currently from republicans and musk is unprecedented in the modern world. Mao would be impressed," Luke Zaleski said.

The Former Managing Editor of CNN Norway, Morten Overbye, who is also a tech entrepreneur and investor expressed in a tweet that he's disappointed with Elon Musk's "commitment to free speech."

"My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk," Musk responded to Morten Overbye's Twitter post.

In another tweet, Morten Overbye asked Musk to cheerfully explain how banning an account following his plane relates to his "commitment to free speech."

On Thursday, several journalist accounts were banned from Twitter because of their tremendous concern for the term "commitment to free speech" stated by Musk.

The banned accounts include CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, The New York Times’ Ryan Mac, The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, and additional reporters who have vigorously followed Musk in recent weeks were all immediately and indefinitely suspended.

Additionally, the account of progressive, independent journalist Aaron Rupar was also permanently suspended. Also, Elon Musk bans Mastodon's link, a social media rival to Twitter.

With so much banning of Twitter accounts, what is your take on this matter?

Does freedom of speech equal freedom of consequences?

Is Musk's free speech agitation truly a "newfound"?

What is free speech right to you?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Twitter# Freedom of Speech# Elon Musk

Comments / 4

Published by

A writer with a driven passion for covering varieties of interesting topics. My sole purpose is to always deliver rich and engaging news or articles that are worth impacting lives.

4238 followers

More from Joseph Godwin

California State

The Disastrous Earthquake in Northern California Left Many People in Darkness

A building in Rio Dell, Calif destroyed by the earthquake.Photo byKent Porter / The Press Democrat via AP / NBC News. Two people were hurt, a bridge and numerous roads were destroyed, and thousands of homes and businesses lost electricity as a result of a violent 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of northern California on Tuesday.

Read full story
2 comments

Trump Tax Returns' Disclosure May Mark The Beginning of a New Golden Age for Taxpayer Confidentiality

With the Republicans poised to retake the majority in the House of Representatives, disclosing private data could result in retaliation in kind. When running for president in 2016, Donald J. Trump hinted that his tax returns would soon be made public. He cited the size and complexity of his wealth as the reason why he had so far defied convention by withholding his financial data.

Read full story
415 comments

The United States Uses Bombers And Stealth Jets In Response To Threats From Kim Jong Un's Sister

In a display of strength against North Korea on Tuesday, the United States used sophisticated stealth jets and bombers with nuclear weapons capability. The threat of a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test was made by the potent sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Read full story
4 comments
Georgia State

Raphael Warnock Replied to Brad Raffenspergers's Opinion Piece, Labeling Him an "Election Denier"

Sen. Raphael Warnock retorted on Monday to the Georgia secretary of state's opinion piece in which she referred to him as an "election denier" for his comments on voter intimidation.

Read full story
270 comments
Arizona State

Kari Lake's Arizona Election Court Case Authorized to Face Trial by a Maricopa Judge

Kari Lake speaks to reporters after casting her ballot on November 08, 2022, in Phoenix — Get this photo on Getty Images.Photo byJustin Sullivan/Getty Images. Arizona Republican Kari Lake, who was unsuccessful in her bid for governor last month, will be permitted to proceed to trial on two specific claims in an election complaint, a judge in Maricopa County Superior Court determined on Monday.

Read full story
9 comments

Joe Biden's Government Blocked By Chief Justice John Roberts From Stopping The Pandemic Era Title 42 Immigration Policy

Photo byJohn Moore | CNBC News | Getty Images News | Getty Images |. The Biden administration's attempt to eliminate the Title 42 immigration policy from the epidemic era was temporarily thwarted on Monday by Chief Justice John Roberts, raising the question of whether or not authorities will continue to deport immigrants due to hazards to the public's health.

Read full story
29 comments

In a poll, Americans express skepticism about the country's direction, its leaders, and its future in advance of 2023

Most people place inflation and the state of the economy as their top two priorities for the coming year. The United States is preparing for a difficult new year. According to two-thirds of respondents in a recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll, the nation has taken the wrong course. They also express little faith in either political party or any particular branch of government to successfully address the problems they foresee.

Read full story
340 comments

The Jan. 6 Committee's criminal referral of Donald Trump would make a history

This photo was downloaded from a video record of NBC NewsPhoto byNBC News. Once more, Donald Trump is in a position to change history. Congress has never referred a crime to an ex-president; but, that could change early next week.

Read full story
404 comments

Russia Is Going to Send Musicians Up Front to Raise Spirits of War

To raise confidence, Russia claims it will send musicians to the front lines of its conflict in Ukraine. This week, the defense ministry made an announcement about the creation of the "front-line creative brigade" saying it will comprise artists and singers.

Read full story
13 comments

On January 6, a Panel Will Decide on Whether to Urge The Doj to Charge Trump With at Least Three Criminal Acts

Some recommendations from a subcommittee that assessed potential referrals are included in the report that the select panel is anticipated to review on Monday afternoon. The select committee will decide on whether to urge the Justice Department to press at least three felony charges, including rebellion, against former President Donald Trump on January 6.

Read full story
19 comments

Former US President And Businessman Donald Trump Unveils Official NFT Project

The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, has unveiled a range of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that feature him in various personas, such as a superhero, astronaut, and cowboy.

Read full story
14 comments

40 House Democrats Backed a Bill to Prevent Trump From Holding Public Office

Democratic opponents of Donald Trump claim that a constitutional provision passed in the 1860s that forbade former Confederates from entering public office should be invoked. Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach.Photo byJoe Raedle/Getty Images.

Read full story
49 comments

60 Missiles Flood Ukraine as Russia Unleashes One of The Deadliest Missile Strikes

According to officials, Russian soldiers fired at least 60 missiles throughout Ukraine on Friday, and at least four towns, including Kyiv, reported explosions. A hit on a residential building in central Ukraine resulted in at least two deaths, and search efforts were ongoing for any survivors.

Read full story
7 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Black Woman Killed in Her Home Texas: White Officer Convicted

Aaron Dean, a former police officer from Fort Worth, was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the shooting of Atatiana Jefferson. She was killed by a bullet through her bedroom window.

Read full story
29 comments

Ukraine Wants A Special Court To Bring Charges Against Putin. Is It Possible?

Last week, representatives of Ukraine visited the United States to lobby for support for the establishment of a special court to try senior Russian officials for the crime of aggression.

Read full story
Georgia State

Brad Raffensperger, The Secretary Of State For Georgia, Asks For A Conclusion to Runoff Elections

When the legislature reconvenes in January, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urged lawmakers to abolish general election runoffs. Brad Raffensperger speaks at a press conference at the Georgia's Capitol on Nov 11, 2022 - get this photo from Getty Images.Photo byElijah Nouvelage/Getty Images.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Trump is in Trouble as Desantis Gains Ground in The 2024 Polls

In the 2024 poll, the governor of Florida has a commanding lead against the beleaguered former president as Mike Pence approaches his run. In a survey of prospective Republican presidential candidates for 2024, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had a commanding 23-point lead over Donald Trump.

Read full story
19 comments

McCarthy's Bid To Become Speaker Is Still In Danger Despite Trump's Advocacy

Rep. Kevin McCarthy is negotiating with a group of right-wing opponents who don't seem amenable to compromise and who haven't budgeted even in response to the former president's entreaties.

Read full story
13 comments

Us Scientists Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion By Detonating 192 Lasers

The progress made by researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory will be expanded upon to further fusion energy development. On Tuesday, fusion energy researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California reported that they have achieved a long-awaited milestone in simulating the sun's power in a lab.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy