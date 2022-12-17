So inspiring to see the newfound love of freedom of speech by the press — Elon Musk Says

Photo by Author Designed on Canva

Before taking over Twitter, Elon Musk was known for his quest for "freedom of speech." Many of his fans find this comforting while others are against it because they believe that there is nothing like freedom of speech since there are still potential restrictions on users.

On the 16th of December, Musk tweeted , "So inspiring to see the newfound love of freedom of speech by the press."

In response to his tweet, a Legal Affairs Editor, and Former Research Director @GQMagazine , Luke Zaleski stated: "There is nothing anyone can say or do to confront this level of gaslighting. Nothing. That’s the loop we’re in. That’s the gaslighting paradox of Elon pretending he’s some savior of free speech and the victim of powerful invisible forces on his own personal social media platform."

"Welcome to MAGAverse. What used to be Twitter. Here Elon owns the medium and the message and he’s the source and the subject. We’re in a closed loop," Luke Zaleski added.

Furthermore, according to another Twitter verified user, Matt Wallace, "Elon Musk turning the media from communist sympathizers to staunch defenders of free speech overnight is one of the most incredible things I have ever seen."

On top of that, the notion of Musk towards freedom of speech appears to be a kind of gaslighting to several users.

"The level of uniform gaslighting and rewriting history and blanketing American media and public space we’re enduring currently from republicans and musk is unprecedented in the modern world. Mao would be impressed," Luke Zaleski said.

The Former Managing Editor of CNN Norway, Morten Overbye, who is also a tech entrepreneur and investor expressed in a tweet that he's disappointed with Elon Musk's "commitment to free speech."

"My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk," Musk responded to Morten Overbye's Twitter post .

In another tweet , Morten Overbye asked Musk to cheerfully explain how banning an account following his plane relates to his "commitment to free speech."

On Thursday, several journalist accounts were banned from Twitter because of their tremendous concern for the term "commitment to free speech" stated by Musk.

The banned accounts include CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, The New York Times’ Ryan Mac, The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, and additional reporters who have vigorously followed Musk in recent weeks were all immediately and indefinitely suspended.

Additionally, the account of progressive, independent journalist Aaron Rupar was also permanently suspended. Also, Elon Musk bans Mastodon's link, a social media rival to Twitter .

With so much banning of Twitter accounts, what is your take on this matter?

Does freedom of speech equal freedom of consequences?

Is Musk's free speech agitation truly a "newfound"?

What is free speech right to you?