On January 6, a Panel Will Decide on Whether to Urge The Doj to Charge Trump With at Least Three Criminal Acts

Photo by Marca News

Some recommendations from a subcommittee that assessed potential referrals are included in the report that the select panel is anticipated to review on Monday afternoon.

The select committee will decide on whether to urge the Justice Department to press at least three felony charges, including rebellion, against former President Donald Trump on January 6.

According to two people familiar with its contents who spoke to POLITICO, the report that the select panel is scheduled to discuss on Monday afternoon includes some recommendations from a subcommittee that assessed potential criminal referrals.

18 U.S.C. 2383, insurrection; 18 U.S.C. 1512(c), obstruction of an official action; and 18 U.S.C. 371, conspiracy to defraud the United States government are among the accusations that the subcommittee suggests against Trump.

It's unclear if the select committee's final report will advocate more criminal charges for Trump beyond the three that were previously mentioned to POLITICO or whether it will do the same for other participants in Trump's plot to rig the 2020 election.

According to those who are familiar with the document, there is a thorough justification provided for the suggested costs.

The report cites U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta's ruling from February to support the claim that Trump's rhetoric plausibly incited violence on January 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters besieged the Capitol to obstruct congressional certification of his defeat by Joe Biden.

The study also points to the Senate's 57 votes in Trump's second impeachment trial last year, which resulted in his conviction on the House's "incitement of insurrection" accusation.

In addition, according to the report of the select panel, Trump only needed to offer "aid or comfort" to the rioters to breach the law of insurrection. A representative of the select committee declined to comment. The committee's intentions were also condemned by a Trump representative.

Steven Cheung, a representative for Trump, issued a statement: “The January 6th un-Select Committee held show trials by Never Trump partisans who are a stain on this country’s history. This Kangaroo court has been nothing more than a Hollywood executive’s vanity documentary project that insults Americans’ intelligence and makes a mockery of our democracy.”

Referrals from Congress, which have no legal sway, are not needed to be taken into account by the DOJ, which is already conducting a criminal investigation into Trump's activities on January 6.

The select committee nevertheless intends to proceed in anticipation that MPs' suggestions will have an impact on prosecutors' judgment.

The notion of referring the group of attorneys engaging in election interference operations to other organizations, such as bar associations, has also been brought up by panel head Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.).

Through the course of their inquiry, the panel's members engaged in lengthy discussions about the worth of referrals. But regardless of what the DOJ or other organizations might do, they have recently turned the referrals into a historical performance and emphasized their symbolic importance.

Including transcripts of more than 1,000 witness interviews, the vast amount of evidence the panel plans to release the following week could prove to be an even more significant development by assisting federal prosecutors in deciding which leads to follow and which witnesses may have committed crimes themselves.

Nearly every member of Trump's inner circle was questioned by the committee during its investigation, including his White House counsel Pat Cipollone, lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and children Ivanka and Donald Jr. Members of Trump's Secret Service detail, the campaign staff, lawyers.

And White House employees were all questioned. And even while several crucial witnesses took the Fifth or claimed privileges that the committee could not pierce, many offered astounding proof of Trump's scheme.

For months, the panel has claimed that Trump deliberately made misleading statements about the election results to thwart Joe Biden's assumption of the presidency.

They claim that in the chaotic weeks following the Nov. 3, 2020 election, Trump consistently applied pressure to members of state and local government, the Justice Department, and even his vice president to secure a second term that he did not win.

He allegedly tried to thwart the certification of the election by Congress by using the presence of a mob, which he was aware was armed when those efforts failed.

The tribunal further asserts that Trump falsified court documents attesting to proof of election fraud, which he was informed was unreliable, and that he incited the crowd at a rally on January 6 by urging them to march on the Capitol and "fight like hell."

They claim that while a mob was attacking the Capitol, Trump tweeted a rebuke of the-Vice President Mike Pence, who was running from the mob at the time.

This allegedly incited more violence. Moreover, Trump resisted telling the crowd to stop directly even as the attack went on and allies begged him to do so.

Instead, he kept watching the attack on television and talking on the phone with allies about new strategies to maintain his position of authority.

Reference:

Kyle Cheney And Nicholas Wu, Politico News, (2022 December 16th). "Jan. 6 panel to vote on urging DOJ to prosecute Trump on at least three criminal charges": The report that the select panel is expected to consider on Monday afternoon reflects some recommendations from a subcommittee that evaluated potential referrals.