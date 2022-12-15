Ukraine Wants A Special Court To Bring Charges Against Putin. Is It Possible?

Photo by The Wall Street Journal

Last week, representatives of Ukraine visited the United States to lobby for support for the establishment of a special court to try senior Russian officials for the crime of aggression.

The Ukrainian Ambassador at Large Anton Korynevych said that despite the existence of numerous organizations devoted to the pursuit of accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity, these programs fall short of holding Moscow's decision-makers accountable for their war on Ukraine.

Last week in Washington, DC, Korynevych spoke with CNN: “We have a loophole, an accountability gap when we talk about accountability for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. Legally, currently, there is no international mechanism, which can investigate and prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine.”

The European Union and several European nations have supported the notion of such a tribunal. The International Criminal Court (ICC), which is conducting its investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine, has objected to it. According to Korynevych, the ICC lacks the authority to try cases involving violence against Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian Parliament member Lesia Zaburanna, the "main request of the Ukrainian people" is that justice is served. Throughout the conflict's nearly ten months, she said, about ten thousand civilians had perished.

Zaburanna said to CNN: “When we met ordinary people in our country, they asked us about the responsibility of main players in this terrible tragedy and main players are political and military leaders in Russia.”

“The crime of aggression is a leadership crime. We believe that top perpetrators, top representatives of political and military leadership of the Russian Federation, their crime is a crime of aggression. Their crime is a crime of waging aggressive war, because this crime gave birth to all the other crimes,” Korynevych stated.

Reps. Bill Keating, a Massachusetts Democrat, and Joe Wilson, a South Carolina Republican, introduced a bipartisan resolution in the US House of Representatives calling for the establishment of a special tribunal on the crime of aggression, but administration officials have not endorsed or rejected the idea.

A spokeswoman for the State Department said, “We are carefully reviewing proposals for a special tribunal dedicated to the crime of aggression against Ukraine. We seek to remain in lockstep with Kyiv’s strongest partners as we consider Ukraine’s proposal for a special tribunal, as well as all other options for holding Russia and its leaders to account.”

In order to lobby for approval of the tribunal, Korynevych and Zaburanna claimed they visited with MPs as well as representatives from the State and Justice Departments.

At a gathering at the US Institute of Peace, Ambassador David Scheffer, the first US Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues, asserted that every time Russia launches a missile or enters Ukrainian land, they are committing an act of aggression.

When the evidence is gathered and the target list for defendants is sorted, there will likely be overlap, according to Scheffer, who believes that the International Criminal Court and the Special Tribunal might work in very close coordination.

Finally, the claim of aggression will be heard by the special tribunal, with the addition that the US routinely does this with domestic courts.

“There is an opportunity here and I simply do not believe it is that difficult,” he stated.

He added that a tribunal might be set up through a "treaty arrangement" between the UN and the Ukrainian government.

He claimed that although obtaining justice would take several years, the tribunal could be negotiated in a matter of weeks and established by May or June.

