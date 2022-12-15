Ukraine Wants A Special Court To Bring Charges Against Putin. Is It Possible?

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uASDj_0jjNXc3J00
Photo byThe Wall Street Journal

Last week, representatives of Ukraine visited the United States to lobby for support for the establishment of a special court to try senior Russian officials for the crime of aggression.

The Ukrainian Ambassador at Large Anton Korynevych said that despite the existence of numerous organizations devoted to the pursuit of accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity, these programs fall short of holding Moscow's decision-makers accountable for their war on Ukraine.

Last week in Washington, DC, Korynevych spoke with CNN: “We have a loophole, an accountability gap when we talk about accountability for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. Legally, currently, there is no international mechanism, which can investigate and prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine.”

The European Union and several European nations have supported the notion of such a tribunal. The International Criminal Court (ICC), which is conducting its investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine, has objected to it. According to Korynevych, the ICC lacks the authority to try cases involving violence against Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian Parliament member Lesia Zaburanna, the "main request of the Ukrainian people" is that justice is served. Throughout the conflict's nearly ten months, she said, about ten thousand civilians had perished.

Zaburanna said to CNN: “When we met ordinary people in our country, they asked us about the responsibility of main players in this terrible tragedy and main players are political and military leaders in Russia.”

“The crime of aggression is a leadership crime. We believe that top perpetrators, top representatives of political and military leadership of the Russian Federation, their crime is a crime of aggression. Their crime is a crime of waging aggressive war, because this crime gave birth to all the other crimes,” Korynevych stated.

Reps. Bill Keating, a Massachusetts Democrat, and Joe Wilson, a South Carolina Republican, introduced a bipartisan resolution in the US House of Representatives calling for the establishment of a special tribunal on the crime of aggression, but administration officials have not endorsed or rejected the idea.

A spokeswoman for the State Department said, “We are carefully reviewing proposals for a special tribunal dedicated to the crime of aggression against Ukraine. We seek to remain in lockstep with Kyiv’s strongest partners as we consider Ukraine’s proposal for a special tribunal, as well as all other options for holding Russia and its leaders to account.”

In order to lobby for approval of the tribunal, Korynevych and Zaburanna claimed they visited with MPs as well as representatives from the State and Justice Departments.

At a gathering at the US Institute of Peace, Ambassador David Scheffer, the first US Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues, asserted that every time Russia launches a missile or enters Ukrainian land, they are committing an act of aggression.

When the evidence is gathered and the target list for defendants is sorted, there will likely be overlap, according to Scheffer, who believes that the International Criminal Court and the Special Tribunal might work in very close coordination.

Finally, the claim of aggression will be heard by the special tribunal, with the addition that the US routinely does this with domestic courts.

“There is an opportunity here and I simply do not believe it is that difficult,” he stated.

He added that a tribunal might be set up through a "treaty arrangement" between the UN and the Ukrainian government.

He claimed that although obtaining justice would take several years, the tribunal could be negotiated in a matter of weeks and established by May or June.

Reference:

Jennifer Hansler, CNN News, (2022 December 14th). "Ukrainians push for US to support special tribunal to prosecute Russian leadership for crime of aggression": Ukrainian officials traveled to the United States last week to push for support for the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute top-level Russian officials for the crime of aggression.

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/12/14/politics/ukraine-special-tribunal-russia-crime-of-aggression

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# War# Crime# Russia# Ukraine

Comments / 0

Published by

A writer with a driven passion for covering varieties of interesting topics. My sole purpose is to always deliver rich and engaging news or articles that are worth impacting lives.

3699 followers

More from Joseph Godwin

The Jan. 6 Committee's criminal referral of Donald Trump would make a history

This photo was downloaded from a video record of NBC NewsPhoto byNBC News. Once more, Donald Trump is in a position to change history. Congress has never referred a crime to an ex-president; but, that could change early next week.

Read full story
48 comments
Georgia State

The Georgia Grand Jury's Investigation Into Trump's Election Involvement Is Close to Conclusion

Attempts by former president Donald Trump and his friends to rig the Georgia 2020 election are being looked into by a special grand jury, according to persons with knowledge of the situation.

Read full story
28 comments

Former Trump Supporter Father Frank Pavone Was Expelled From The Catholic Priesthood For Blasphemy

Reverend Frank Pavone was expelled from the Catholic priesthood for his "blasphemous" posts on social media and insubordination to bishops. Reverend Pavone was a prominent figure in the American anti-abortion movement and a fervent supporter of former president Donald Trump.

Read full story
27 comments

Russia Is Going to Send Musicians Up Front to Raise Spirits of War

To raise confidence, Russia claims it will send musicians to the front lines of its conflict in Ukraine. This week, the defense ministry made an announcement about the creation of the "front-line creative brigade" saying it will comprise artists and singers.

Read full story
9 comments

So inspiring to see the newfound love of freedom of speech by the press — Elon Musk Says

Before taking over Twitter, Elon Musk was known for his quest for "freedom of speech." Many of his fans find this comforting while others are against it because they believe that there is nothing like freedom of speech since there are still potential restrictions on users.

Read full story
3 comments

On January 6, a Panel Will Decide on Whether to Urge The Doj to Charge Trump With at Least Three Criminal Acts

Some recommendations from a subcommittee that assessed potential referrals are included in the report that the select panel is anticipated to review on Monday afternoon. The select committee will decide on whether to urge the Justice Department to press at least three felony charges, including rebellion, against former President Donald Trump on January 6.

Read full story
16 comments

Former US President And Businessman Donald Trump Unveils Official NFT Project

The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, has unveiled a range of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that feature him in various personas, such as a superhero, astronaut, and cowboy.

Read full story
14 comments

Karine Jean-Pierre Received Criticism For Saying Biden Has Worked To Bolster Border Security

Comments made on border security by the White House press secretary were denounced as "propaganda." During a press conference on Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the Biden administration's handling of the border problem.

Read full story
226 comments

40 House Democrats Backed a Bill to Prevent Trump From Holding Public Office

Democratic opponents of Donald Trump claim that a constitutional provision passed in the 1860s that forbade former Confederates from entering public office should be invoked. Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach.Photo byJoe Raedle/Getty Images.

Read full story
46 comments

60 Missiles Flood Ukraine as Russia Unleashes One of The Deadliest Missile Strikes

According to officials, Russian soldiers fired at least 60 missiles throughout Ukraine on Friday, and at least four towns, including Kyiv, reported explosions. A hit on a residential building in central Ukraine resulted in at least two deaths, and search efforts were ongoing for any survivors.

Read full story
6 comments

Chuck Schumer And Nancy Pelosi Asserted That Joe Biden Should Run For 2024 Election

Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, is resigning from the Democratic leadership after the Republicans secured the majority. Senator Chuck Schumer is still serving as the majority leader of the Senate, which is still under Democratic control.

Read full story
396 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Black Woman Killed in Her Home Texas: White Officer Convicted

Aaron Dean, a former police officer from Fort Worth, was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the shooting of Atatiana Jefferson. She was killed by a bullet through her bedroom window.

Read full story
28 comments
Georgia State

Brad Raffensperger, The Secretary Of State For Georgia, Asks For A Conclusion to Runoff Elections

When the legislature reconvenes in January, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urged lawmakers to abolish general election runoffs. Brad Raffensperger speaks at a press conference at the Georgia's Capitol on Nov 11, 2022 - get this photo from Getty Images.Photo byElijah Nouvelage/Getty Images.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Trump is in Trouble as Desantis Gains Ground in The 2024 Polls

In the 2024 poll, the governor of Florida has a commanding lead against the beleaguered former president as Mike Pence approaches his run. In a survey of prospective Republican presidential candidates for 2024, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had a commanding 23-point lead over Donald Trump.

Read full story
19 comments

McCarthy's Bid To Become Speaker Is Still In Danger Despite Trump's Advocacy

Rep. Kevin McCarthy is negotiating with a group of right-wing opponents who don't seem amenable to compromise and who haven't budgeted even in response to the former president's entreaties.

Read full story
13 comments

Us Scientists Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion By Detonating 192 Lasers

The progress made by researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory will be expanded upon to further fusion energy development. On Tuesday, fusion energy researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California reported that they have achieved a long-awaited milestone in simulating the sun's power in a lab.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia's High Midterm Voter Participation Prompts Fresh Debate of a Contentious Election Law

The high voter participation in Georgia's second round of voting, which solidified Democrats' dominance of the United States Senate, has reignited debate about the state's contentious 2021 election legislation and may lead to more changes to election regulations in the state's Republican-controlled legislature the following year.

Read full story
126 comments

Russian President Vladimir Putin Cancels The End-of-the-year News Conference

For the first time in ten years, Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend his customary large year-end press conference, according to the Kremlin. However, the president "we hope the president will, after all, find an opportunity to talk" according to spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Read full story
1 comments

Sam Bankman-fried, The Founder Of Ftx, Was Arrested In The Bahamas

According to the attorney general of the nation, Sam Bankman-Fried, the creator of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been detained by the Bahamas police. Photo byCNBC News | Tom Williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy