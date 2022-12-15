Brad Raffensperger, The Secretary Of State For Georgia, Asks For A Conclusion to Runoff Elections

When the legislature reconvenes in January, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urged lawmakers to abolish general election runoffs.

Brad Raffensperger speaks at a press conference at the Georgia's Capitol on Nov 11, 2022 - get this photo from Getty Images. Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

According to Raffensperger's news release, “Georgia is one of the only states in the country with a general election runoff. We're also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the general election runoff and consider reforms.”

Georgians cast ballots in the run-off Senate election earlier this month between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican opponent Herschel Walker.

Raffensperger emphasized the burden on local election authorities who had general election deadlines, an election audit, and the runoff all within four weeks, as well as the intrusion of voting into family vacations.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution calculated that the runoff cost the Atlanta region alone more than $10 million in late November. The Senate runoff in 2021 cost the state $75 million in total.

Although the Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and candidate Herschel Walker garnered a record number of early votes, the system has also come under fire this year from critics who claim that runoffs weaken the rising influence of Black voters in the state.

In a runoff election earlier this month, Warnock defeated Walker by roughly 100,000 votes, increasing the Democratic Party's Senate majority.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's narrow victory in Nevada had already given Democrats control of the Senate, ensuring a 50–50 Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris voting to break ties.

They now have a 51st vote thanks to Warnock's victory, which makes it simpler for legislative Democrats to advance President Joe Biden's agenda despite Republicans' expected control of the House after the new Congress is sworn in on January 3.

In Georgia's general election on November 8, just 36,000 votes separated the candidates running for the Senate. The runoff was required since neither contender received more than 50% of the vote.

The Democratic majority in Georgia's state legislature decreased the 50%-plus-one vote threshold to 45% after Democratic incumbent Sen. Wyche Fowler fell to Republican opponent Paul Coverdell in a 1992 runoff.

Four years later, when Max Cleland defeated Sen. Sam Nunn for reelection with more than 45% but less than 50% of the vote, the Democrats benefitted. When the Republicans took control of the legislature in 2004, they made up for that defeat from 1996. Republicans restored the 50% plus one criterion during their first legislative session in the office.

Republican state representative Alan Powell from Georgia said he would not support changes that would allow individuals to win elections with less than a majority. Powell serves as the vice chairman of the state's House Special Committee on Election Integrity.

According to the Associated Press , Powell stated on Wednesday: “As a philosophical point, if you’re going to have an elected person represent you, they need to have at least 50 plus 1% of the voters to ratify their elections.”

