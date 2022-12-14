Trump is in Trouble as Desantis Gains Ground in The 2024 Polls

In the 2024 poll, the governor of Florida has a commanding lead against the beleaguered former president as Mike Pence approaches his run. In a survey of prospective Republican presidential candidates for 2024, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had a commanding 23-point lead over Donald Trump.

A survey conducted by USA Today and Suffolk University and released on Tuesday dealt the former president's ego the biggest blow. Republican and Republican-leaning voters. Worse was to come for Trump on Wednesday when a Wall Street Journal poll showed DeSantis leading by 14 points, 52%-38%, in a fictitious primary contest. One seasoned Trump insider stated, “He IS in trouble.”

The Morning Consult poll, which was conducted over the same period, showed that Trump had an 18-point advantage against DeSantis. Additionally, most polls, according to the polling website FiveThirtyEight, still put Trump in the lead.

However, according to David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, who spoke to USA Today, “Republicans and conservative independents increasingly want Trumpism without Trump.”

The ascent of DeSantis, a former US military lawyer and hard-right congressman who has adopted unmistakably Trumpist tough and dramatically brutal policies as governor of Florida, particularly on immigration and education, has made that much evidence.

Even though more than 83,000 people have died from Covid in his state, DeSantis continued to pander to the Republican base on Tuesday by announcing that he would ask the Florida Supreme Court to summon a grand jury to look into "any and all wrongdoing" concerning Covid-19 vaccinations.

The governor gave a confident speech last month to celebrate his reelection, calling his state "where woke goes to die" as supporters chanted "two more years." Shortly after those midterm elections, Trump announced his third consecutive attempt for the Republican nomination.

However, he has demonstrated very little traction, especially following elections in which the majority of his backed candidates for important state offices and in Congress lost, which contributed to a lackluster Republican showing.

Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Senate Republican Party, claimed in Washington on Tuesday that Trump had harmed the party in competitive races by endorsing candidates in the primaries who fell short of expectations in the midterm elections.

“We ended up having a candidate quality test. Look at Arizona. Look at New Hampshire. And the challenging situation in Georgia, as well. Our ability to control the primary outcome was quite limited in 22 because the support of the former president proved to be very decisive in these primaries,” at the Capitol, McConnell spoke with the media.

In addition, Trump faces serious legal repercussions related to his attempted electoral meddling, the retention of White House records, and his business dealings.

The Trump Organization, the former president's business, was reportedly held in criminal contempt in 2021 at a covert trial related to a tax fraud investigation, according to a report on Tuesday in the New York Times.

According to USA Today, its poll revealed that support for another Trump campaign is waning among Republican and Republican-leaning voters. Republican voters supported Trump to run again by 60% in July. That percentage had dropped to 56% in October. Now that it has decreased to 47%, the 45% of voters who oppose him running for a third term are split virtually evenly.

According to the poll, Joe Biden would defeat Donald Trump in a hypothetical rematch 47% to 40%. Trump is 76 and Biden is 80. According to Biden, he will decide over the Christmas break whether to run for office once more.

In a hypothetical race, the latest survey had DeSantis, 44, beating Biden 47%–43%. A large primary field, according to Paleologos, may split Republican opposition to Trump and give him the nomination once more.

A repetition of the 2016 Republican caucuses and primary, in which Trump prevailed over the other divided contenders, might be possible if there were additional Republican presidential candidates who would split the anti-Trump vote. Mike Pence, another potential candidate, is getting closer to launching a run.

The former vice president told Fox News at a speech in New Hampshire, a state with early voting, on Tuesday that the response to his most recent memoir has been a terrific source of inspiration as we consider the future and what our calling may be.

After "prayerful consideration" over the holiday season, Pence and his wife, Karen, indicated they will decide whether to seek office again in 2019. “We’ll continue to travel, we’ll continue to listen,” he stated.

