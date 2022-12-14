McCarthy's Bid To Become Speaker Is Still In Danger Despite Trump's Advocacy

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24dAAi_0jhuxPNv00
Photo byMary F. Calvert | Reuters | CNBC News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy is negotiating with a group of right-wing opponents who don't seem amenable to compromise and who haven't budgeted even in response to the former president's entreaties.

Working the phones, former president Donald J. Trump personally urged right-wing members to vote to elect Representative Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader he has dubbed "My Kevin," as speaker of the House.

The most prominent far-right representative in his conference, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, is officially endorsing Mr. McCarthy. The California Republican has pleaded with his detractors privately and in public, including proposing the impeachment of a member of President Biden's cabinet.

Despite this, Mr. McCarthy, who is working hard to become speaker when the G.O.P. gains the majority next year, has so far failed to quell a right-wing uprising that could jeopardize his chances of winning the position.

Mr. McCarthy has begun the kind of arduous campaign that politicians from both parties who are vying for the position have occasionally been obliged to do. However, some of the hard-right politicians with whom he is attempting to negotiate don't seem to have a price in mind, and the majority are more interested in defunding or dismantling the federal government than they are in passing legislation.

“This is why we came to Congress. This is why we’re here. We’ve got a chance to tip over that apple cart here on Jan. 3, when we elect a new speaker,” said Representative Bob Good of Virginia.

They wanted Mr. McCarthy to consent in advance to a snap vote to remove the speaker at any time, but he has refused to do so.

The Ohio Republican John Boehner, who was ousted from his position as speaker by the extreme right, memorably called this group's tactics "legislative terrorism." And it could be a formula for catastrophe for Mr. McCarthy with a slender majority that only permits him to lose a few votes in the election for speaker.

Perhaps Mr. Trump, who is arguably the most powerful voice in the hard-right wing of the party, has had little luck so far in persuading senators to support Mr. McCarthy. Three people with knowledge of the calls claim that Mr. Trump, who just declared his intention to run for president again in 2024, has been phoning members to try and convince them that Mr. McCarthy's quest for the speakership is the best choice.

People close to Mr. Trump claim that he is not convinced that Mr. McCarthy makes a powerful speaker. However, he sees Mr. McCarthy as preferable to the alternative, which might include unlikely scenarios in which the position would instead go to a moderate who can win over some Democrats or in which a small number of Republicans defect and support the election of a Democratic speaker.

An email seeking a response was not immediately answered by Mr. Trump's spokesperson. There isn't much proof that the former president has persuaded any doubters.

Four lawmakers have already vowed to vote against Mr. McCarthy during the official vote on the House floor on January 3, where he needs to win a majority of those present and voting — 218 if every member participates. Thirty-six lawmakers voted against Mr. McCarthy in a secret ballot vote last month nominating him for the speakership.

Mr. McCarthy has stated his confidence in his ability to win the votes, citing the lack of a strong opponent. “We’ve been making a lot of progress. I think people are in a much better place, and I think we’ll all find a place to get together,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Members would cast further votes until Mr. McCarthy or another nominee garnered enough support to win if he failed to gain a majority when the next Congress met.

Republicans, though, who are campaigning against him have asserted that Mr. McCarthy will not be able to win re-election on the floor and have warned that more defectors will surface in the ensuing weeks.

The head of the conservative Center for Renewing America, Russ Vought, said of Mr. McCarthy in an interview: “I don’t think he has a plan, other than to hope that conservatives fold. And this is not the part of the Republican conference that folds.”

The members of Mr. McCarthy's leadership team were excluded from his discussions about the speakership race, which some have interpreted as a sign of paranoia. If Mr. McCarthy does have a plan, he has not shared it with them. Instead, he has been seen in recent days walking around the Capitol and the nearby RNC headquarters with one of his closest confidants, Republican lobbyist Jeff Miller.

It became unclear if Mr. Trump was working independently or if Mr. McCarthy had hired Mr. Trump to support his campaign. Among others, the former president has had conversations with Rep. Ralph Norman, a Republican from South Carolina, and Eli Crane, an incoming Republican congressman from Arizona. In a letter to their leaders outlining the concessions they want from them in the upcoming Congress, seven Republican lawmakers, including Mr. Crane and Mr. Norman, signed. Among the demands was making it simpler to force a vote to remove the speaker, something which Mr. McCarthy has already repelled.

Having previously stated that he would vote "hard no" for Mr. McCarthy, Mr. Norman refused to share his conversation with Trump, referring to it as a "private conversation." About the candidate for speaker, he claimed he was still unsure. Attempts to reach Mr. Crane for a response were unsuccessful.

To protect the speaker's gavel in 2018, Nancy Pelosi needed about a dozen more votes. To make up the difference, she quietly dispatched dissenters and meticulously struck agreements to safeguard just the right number of votes. Ms. Pelosi, known for her talent for arm-twisting and coaxing, secured seven votes by agreeing to restrict her term in office, eight more by promising to put procedures in place to encourage more bipartisan legislating, and she won over her lone challenger by giving herself the chairmanship of a subcommittee.

There are probably fewer deals to be struck for Mr. McCarthy.

The California Republican has already made several commitments to placate his party's conservative wing. He went to the southern border and urged the homeland security secretary, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, to step down or risk impeachment. He offered Ms. Greene a coveted position on the Investigative Committee after she lost her committee assignments due to a slew of aggressive and conspiracy social media remarks she made beforehand of her election.

By threatening to look into the House Select Committee looking into the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, he committed to hold open hearings and examine the security lapses that took place. To win them over, he has been secretly meeting with MPs who are quite conservative. And on Monday evening, he publicly urged his supporters to oppose the lame-duck funding plan that would have funded the government.

For several of the most ardently conservative members of his conference, those appeals have been ineffective.

Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, who is vying for the speaker as a protest candidate, pointed out in an opinion piece that Mr. McCarthy had stated before the midterm elections that he did not see any reason to impeach any Biden administration officials. The more recent threat made against the secretary of homeland security by Mr. McCarthy was downplayed by Mr. Biggs.

“That’s adding at least a little thickener to weak sauce. but it’s not good enough,” Mr. Biggs wrote.

Four legislators have declared their opposition to Mr. McCarthy: Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida; Mr. Good of Virginia, a self-described "biblical conservative," who bested a Republican politician in 2020 in part by capitalizing on uproar after the candidate officiated at the same-sex marriage of two of his former political helpers; Mr. Biggs, the former head of the Freedom Caucus; and Mr. Rosendale of Montana, who called him a "weatherman" instead of a pioneer.

The seven current and upcoming lawmakers who last week sent a list of demands to Mr. McCarthy, warning that "any G.O.P. speaker candidate must make clear he or she will advance rules, policies, and an organizational structure" that would guarantee a "'check' on the swamp and reform the status quo," could be the first of many more.

"Because we don't trust Kevin McCarthy to deliver on any changes to the rules that he promises," Mr. Gaetz claimed in his podcast that the revisions were necessary.

“There is an amazing red-line reticence on the part of Kevin, because he doesn’t want to be held accountable,” Mr. Biggs retorted. According to Mr. Vought, getting support from conservatives would be challenging.

"Mr. McCarthy is symbolically the definition of the cartel speaker. He’s not making it easy for them, and he’s making it hard on himself,” he added.

Reference:

Catie Edmondson, Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni, The New York Times, (2022 December 13th). "Despite Trump’s Lobbying, McCarthy’s Speaker Bid Remains Imperiled on the Right": Representative Kevin McCarthy is dealing with a group of right-wing detractors who appear impervious to negotiation, and who have yet to be moved even by the entreaties of the former president.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/13/us/politics/trump-mccarthy-speaker-republicans-freedom-caucus.html?smid=url-share

Politics# Elections# USA# Donald Trump# McCarthy

Comments / 13

