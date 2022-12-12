The United States Special Forces Killed Two Isis Leaders In Syria

The home of a government employee who, according to the military, was involved in planning and supporting terrorist activities was the target of a helicopter raid by Special Operations forces overnight.

Early on Sunday, U.S. Special Operations soldiers conducted a chopper raid against the Islamic State in northeastern Syria, killing two militants there, including one officer who the military claimed was responsible for organizing and supporting terrorist activities.

The mission's primary target, an Islamic State Syria provincial official by the name of Anas, was killed in the raid, according to a statement released on Sunday by the Pentagon's Central Command, which is in charge of managing American forces in Syria. The raid occurred at 2:57 a.m. in an unspecified area of eastern Syria.

The expedition had been schemed by American commandos for weeks, but inclement weather, according to American sources, forced a delay in the operation. Once the weather improved, commandos flying in two helicopters tried to arrest Anas at his compound, but a quick shootout that ensued resulted in their deaths, according to the officials.

The Pentagon's decision to send commandos to kill or capture Anas rather than relying on a less dangerous drone operation demonstrated his importance.

According to officials, no Americans were hurt during the almost three-hour operation. According to a preliminary analysis, no civilians were reported missing or hurt, the military statement added.

A spokesperson for Central Command, Col. Joseph Buccino, stated in the statement: “ISIS continues to represent a threat to the security and stability of the region. The death of these ISIS officials will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further the plot and carry out destabilizing attacks in the Middle East.”

According to Charles Lister, the director of the Middle East Institute's Syria and Countering Terrorism and Extremism programs, the American campaign is at a critical juncture where eliminating operational midlevel commanders may be even more crucial than eliminating the most senior leadership.

This, he claimed, was particularly true during the winter, when ISIS agents sought to unite and plan upcoming strikes and attack frequency dropped.

According to American and Syrian Kurdish officials, the raid marked the first significant American counterterrorism operation in northeastern Syria since two significant strikes against ISIS by U.S. Special Operations forces in October that resulted in the deaths of three senior figures in charge of arming, recruiting, and plotting attacks were carried out.

Rakkan Wahid al-Shammari, who helped smuggle fighters and ammunition to bolster ISIS operations, was killed in the first of the two raids by helicopter-borne commandos.

The military reported that a U.S. drone attack in Syria's north had killed an Islamic State deputy leader in that nation as well as a man in charge of the organization's prisoner relations.

Less than nine months after taking over as the terrorist group's leader, the Islamic State announced that the man had been killed in battle. The man's identity had remained unknown.

Soon after the ISIS declaration, a Central Command official confirmed in a statement that the group's head, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Quraishi, had been slain in mid-October by rebels opposed to the government in southern Syria.

He was chosen by the group in March, following the deaths of its two previous commanders in separate raids on safe locations in northern Syria by Special Operations forces.

A successor was also proclaimed by the Islamic State last month, but all that was given about him was his name. The power shift, which was announced via a voice message on Telegram, occurred at a time of extreme weakness for the organization.

In just a few years, it had gone from being the most dreaded terrorist network in the world to a low-level insurgency that was fighting to stay relevant in mainly rural regions of countries that were at war.

