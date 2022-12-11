Lockerbie Plane Bombing Suspect Is Detained By The United States

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EkXm7_0jf0OmQe00
Photo byReuters

The explosive device used in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 is allegedly the creation of Libyan bomb expert Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud.

The F.B.I. apprehended a Libyan intelligence agent accused in the 1988 bombing of an American aircraft over Lockerbie, Scotland, and he is now being extradited to the US to stand trial for one of the worst terrorist attacks in US history, officials said on Sunday.

The Justice Department's decades-long pursuit of the operative, Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud, culminated in his arrest.

Attorney General William P. Barr filed criminal charges against Mr. Mas'ud in 2020, alleging that he was responsible for creating the explosive device used in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, which resulted in the deaths of 270 people, including 190 Americans.

Two criminal charges, including the destruction of an airplane that caused death, are brought against Mr. Mas'ud.

When the Justice Department unsealed the charges against him two years ago, he was being detained in a Libyan jail for unrelated crimes. It is unknown how the American administration arranged for Mr. Mas'ud's extradition.

In a three-part investigation on "Frontline" on PBS in 2015, Mr. Mas'ud's alleged involvement in the Lockerbie attack came under further scrutiny. Ken Dornstein, whose brother perished in the attack, wrote and produced the show.

In the course of his inquiry, Mr. Dornstein discovered that Mr. Mas'ud was being kept in a prison in Libya and even acquired photos of him.

After learning that Mr. Mas'ud will ultimately face charges in the US, Mr. Dornstein said in an email: “If there’s one person still alive who could tell the story of the bombing of Flight 103, and put to rest decades of unanswered questions about how exactly it was carried out and why it’s Mr. Mas’us. The question, I guess, is whether he’s finally prepared to speak.”

In 2012, Mr. Mas'ud admitted to the bombing, informing a Libyan law enforcement officer that he was responsible for it, following Col. Muammar el-overthrow Qaddafi's as the country's leader. Charges resulted from an interview with the Libyan official who had obtained the confession by the time investigators learned about it in 2017.

Even though Mr. Mas'ud's extradition would make it possible for him to go to court, legal professionals have expressed skepticism regarding the admissibility of his confession, which was made while he was being held in the war-torn Libyan prison system.

The third suspect in the bombing is Mr. Mas'ud, a Libyan national who was born in Tunisia. Two more people, Abdel Basset Ali al-Megrahi and Al-Amin Khalifa Fhimah, were accused in 1991, but American efforts to bring them to justice were thwarted when Libya refused to extradite them to the US or the UK for trial.

Instead, the Libyan government consented to a Scottish law trial in the Netherlands. While Mr. Fhimah was declared innocent, Mr. al-Megrahi was found guilty and given a life term in jail in 2001.

Although the families of the victims and American officials, including President Barack Obama, vehemently objected, Scottish officials released Mr. al-Megrahi in 2009 due to his prostate cancer. After his death in 2012, Mr. al-family Megrahi's challenged his Scottish conviction; but, a panel of justices declined to do so last year.

By traveling to Malta and transporting the bag containing the device used in the attack, the prosecution claims that Mr. Mas'ud played a significant part in the bombing.

Prosecutors claimed that Mr. Mas'ud was given the order in Malta by Mr. Megrahi and Mr. Fhimah to set the timer on the device so that it would blow up the next day when the airliner was in the air.

Mr. Mas'ud met Mr. Megrahi and Mr. Fhimah in the early hours of December 21, 1988, at the airport in Malta, where he turned over the bag. The luggage was allegedly placed on a conveyor line by Mr. Fhimah and later boarded Pan Am Flight 103, according to the prosecution.

Before the attack had happened, Mr. Mas'ud's name appeared twice in 1988. The C.I.A. was informed by a Libyan defector in October that Mr. Mas'ud and Mr. Megrahi had passed through on a terrorist mission after he had been seen with them at the Malta airport.

The informant told the CIA that Libya used Malta as its main launch pad for these strikes. The informant informed the C.I.A. that the two had once more gone via Malta that December, the day before the Pan Am attack. Before the CIA questioned the informant regarding the bombing, nearly another year had passed.

But until Mr. Megrahi's trial years later, when the Libyans insisted that Mr. Mas'ud did not exist, investigators never really investigated Mr. Mas'ud. Also denying any acquaintance with Mr. Mas'ud was Mr. Megrahi.

Reference:

Adam Goldman, The New York Times, (2022 December 11th). "Libyan Operative Charged in 1988 Lockerbie Bombing Is in F.B.I. Custody": Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud, a Libyan bomb expert, is accused of building the explosive device used in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/11/us/politics/masud-pan-am-bombing-libya-fbi.html?smid=url-share

