Kari Lake, A Voter Fraud Defendant, Sues The Arizona Election Officials

Republican Kari Lake, who lost the election for governor in November, sued Arizona election officials on Friday to protest the results of the vote-counting and certification process and to demand that she be recognized as the victor despite the absence of any proof of voter fraud.

In a filing with the Maricopa County Superior Court on Friday, Lake's Democratic rival Katie Hobbs, who is presently Arizona's secretary of state and the next governor, was named as a defendant along with top county officials.

When it came to supporting former Republican President Donald Trump's baseless allegations of voting fraud in the 2020 election, Lake was one of the most well-known Republican candidates.

Lake asked the state court in a 70-page case to either declare her the winner of the governor's race or to nullify the results and order Maricopa County to hold a fresh election. In Maricopa, the county with the most population in the state, "hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots infected the election" according to the lawsuit.

In a statement on Saturday, Nicole DeMont, the campaign manager for Hobbs, referred to the lawsuit as a "nuisance."

"Kari Lake needs attention like a fish needs water. Independent experts and local election officials of both parties have made clear that this was a safe, secure, and fair election," she said.

Fields Moseley, a spokeswoman for Maricopa County, claimed that campaigns to contest the outcomes should be brought before the court system.

The administration of the General Election in 2022 and the county's efforts to guarantee that every eligible voter has the chance to cast their ballot will be discussed, according to Moseley, who added that the county looked forward to doing so.

When Hobbs defeated Trump supporter Lake in the November governor's race, Lake refused to accept defeat and persisted in tweeting unverified allegations of election fraud.

Several Republican candidates who supported Trump and ran in competitive states in the midterm elections lost, including former television news anchor Lake.

To dispel the bogus claims of conspiracy theorists that the state's mail-in voting system was susceptible to fraud, Lake pledged to outlaw it throughout her campaign. This helped to fuel skepticism about the security of a voting technique utilized by large numbers of Americans.

