After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New Controversy

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Cx8r_0jejlbb100
Photo byFox News

Kevin de León, a member of the Los Angeles City Council, is under renewed investigation after a video of a physical incident he had with a community organizer at a holiday celebration went viral on Friday.

De León seemed to push a guy named Jason Reedy, a local organizer, against a table in a 35-second video of the incident that was shared on Twitter by two neighborhood community organizations.

Earlier this year, audio of de León and other council members making racist remarks about a fellow council member's Black child was leaked, prompting a crowd to surround him, pursue him out an exit, and call for his resignation.

In the video, Reedy is seen cornering the council member and getting close to his face before de León appears to push Reedy into a table and then pushes him down a hallway, where they exit the frame.

Both de León and Reedy held their hands up in the picture. It's unknown what transpired thereafter. After receiving a headbutt from Reedy, De León said in a statement on Saturday that he was acting in self-defense.

“Once we were able to push open a door and try to get out, Reedy launched a pelvic thrust, followed by a headbutt to my forehead. My response, in defense of myself, was to push him off of me," de León said.

Earlier on Saturday, Reedy's lawyer, Shakeer Rahman, told CNN that his client had given the Los Angeles Police Department the footage and reported an assault after the confrontation.

In a statement, Rahman stated: “Video footage clearly shows him and his supporters initiating this assault while Mr. Reedy stands with his hands up. Not only has Kevin de León lost all political legitimacy, his claims that he was the one attacked here simply underscores how he’s lost touch with reality.”

Rahman stated once more that Reedy "did not initiate physical contact with anyone" in response to de León's claim. As a reaction to the confrontation on Friday, CNN has contacted de León's office as well as the Los Angeles Police Department.

Since audio of a conversation between de León and fellow council members from a year ago was posted anonymously on Reddit and retrieved by the Los Angeles Times in October, calls for de León's resignation have persisted.

The council members' unhappiness with the maps proposed by the city's redistricting commission was a major topic of discourse, but there were also racial slurs towards an Oaxacan and a fellow council member's Black son. CNN was unable to independently authenticate the audio file.

Following considerable condemnation, including that of President Joe Biden, the audio led to the resignation of Council President Nury Martinez.

De León has consistently declined to step down, although in October he gave CNN a statement in which he said: “On that day, I fell short of the expectations we set for our leaders and I will hold myself to a higher standard."

“There were comments made in the context of this meeting that is wholly inappropriate, and I regret appearing to condone and even contribute to certain insensitive comments made about a colleague and his family in private,” he added.

Reference:

Shawna Mizelle, CNN News, (2022 December 10th). "LA city council member faces fresh controversy after altercation captured on video": Los Angeles city council member Kevin de León is facing renewed scrutiny after a video surfaced online Friday night of him engaged in a physical altercation with a community activist during a holiday event.

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/12/10/politics/kevin-de-len-la-councilmember-altercation-video/index.html

