"I'm Still in Charge," The Subliminal Putin's Message

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TgOpc_0jdwx9ac00
This photo was taken from a video recording of the Mirror.Photo byMirror News

The Russian president made a series of public statements, much of which was untrue, but what stood out was his obvious urge to show that he is in good physical and mental health and is in complete control.

Russian President Vladimir V. Putin presented a direct stance on the nature of reality on Friday evening while continuing to answer questions in a press conference after his spokeswoman attempted to call it to a close.

“You can’t trust anyone. You can only trust me,” He spoke to a state-run media reporter in Russia.

It was quite a perfect ending to a week in which Mr. Putin worked extra hard to create his version of reality at a time when a Russian victory in Ukraine seems even further away than before.

Mr. Putin spoke out in a series of public appearances that started on Monday with a televised drive across a damaged Russian bridge to Crimea. He discussed nuclear doctrine, prisoner swaps with the US, alleged Polish revanchism, and even the "very harsh" treatment of animals in European zoos.

Nearly three hours of video of Vladimir Putin meeting with his "human rights council" were released by the Kremlin on Wednesday. It published a video of Mr. Putin promising to continue attacking Ukraine on Thursday.

In the video, Mr. Putin is seen smiling broadly and holding a champagne flute, giving some observers the impression that he is intoxicated.

Additionally, at a news conference held on Friday outside of a regional summit in Kyrgyzstan, the president rejected the idea that Russia's invasion of Ukraine might be encountering resistance.

“The special military operation is taking its course, everything is stable for us there. There are no issues or problems there today,” using the phrase used by the Kremlin to describe its conflict in Ukraine, Mr. Putin stated.

The majority of Mr. Putin's remarks echoed his prior opinions, and many of them were untrue. To end the war in Ukraine, Putin claimed that "in the end, we will have to reach a deal," but he made no mention of his willingness to recognize Ukrainian sovereignty.

In addition, Mr. Putin stated that Russia "won't say no to doing more of this work in the future" about the exchange of the release of the Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for the American basketball player Brittney Griner on Thursday.

However, his spate of visits also served as a message and that of a president who is attempting to project himself as strong, aware, and in control despite a faltering economy due to sanctions and Russia's significant military defeats.

The sudden flurry of activity contrasts with November, when he only held one lengthy public event from Nov. 10 to Nov. 20 — a hiatus from the spotlight that the Kremlin refused to explain.

“He is simply showing, mainly to Russia’s ruling circles, that he continues to be in control of the situation. When Putin speaks so much, what he is saying is not so important,” Professor of political science at the European University in St. Petersburg, Grigorii Golosov, said.

A portion of Mr. Putin's criticism this week just served to highlight his obsession with his own government's disinformation. A hand-selected human rights panel at his videoconference on human rights on Wednesday.

In response to a query regarding the treatment of Russians in Europe, Putin repeated an inaccurate claim made the week prior by one of his top intelligence officials, saying that "nationalist elements in Poland" were "dreaming" of taking portions of western Ukraine.

He then veered off topic to talk about zoos.: “In some Western countries animals in the zoo are killed in front of children, butchered, and so on. This absolutely does not correspond to our culture, the culture of the peoples of the Russian Federation.”

Pro-Kremlin media claimed it was a reference to the Copenhagen Zoo's choice in 2014 to put a giraffe to death due to the danger of inbreeding. It also served as an illustration of Mr. Putin's efforts to foment anti-Western sentiment among the Russian populace by using any justifications he can.

However, the finest manual for Russian strategy in Mr. Putin's authoritarianism is found in his own words. On that front, Putin did not attempt to hide his confidence this week, repeating the comparison of his accomplishments to those of Peter the Great, a crucial tsar from the 18th century, which he made last June.

“The fact that there are new territories — this is a significant result for Russia, it’s serious,” despite his military's thinning hold over certain regions, Mr. Putin stated during a videoconference with his human rights council on Wednesday while grinning to himself.

“Peter the Great was already fighting for access to the Azov Sea,” Mr. Putin continued, alluding to the coastline of southeast Ukraine that Russian forces now occupy.

Military officers received Russia's Gold Star the following day from Mr. Putin at the Kremlin.

In addition to sharing the video of his address, Mr. Putin's administration also released a four-minute clip of the president engaging in light-hearted small conversation with the honorees while they each carried champagne flutes.

The military's Sukhoi airplanes are battling admirably, according to Mr. Putin, who used the diminutive to refer to them — "Great, just excellent."

He continued by using the rhetorical question "But who started it?" to defend Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and claimed that Ukraine was to blame because it had assaulted the Kerch Strait Bridge to Crimea, which Russia uses to supply its frontline soldiers.

Some people on social media expressed surprise that the Kremlin released the video given that Mr. Putin appeared to be swaying back and forth as though he may have been intoxicated. Mr. Putin's sobriety and composure are fundamental to his carefully cultivated reputation in Russia.

But Mr. Golosov asserted that the Kremlin's spin doctors found it useful to present Mr. Putin as appearing content and at ease as he spoke about the deadly conflict in his nation.

“Putin needs to show the public that everything is going well. That he is able to talk about what is going on with amusement,” Mr. Golosov stated.

But Mr. Putin is also thinking of an international audience. On Friday, he went into further detail about what he claimed would be a change in Russia's nuclear strategy and warned that Russia might change its outlook to permit a pre-emptive strike.

He acknowledged that American policy might need a more muscular approach, but he left his options open, as he generally does.

“We’re just thinking about it,” Mr. Putin said.

Reference:

Anton Troianovski, The New York Times, (2022 December 10th). "A Chatty Putin’s Underlying Message: I’m Still in Charge": In a string of appearances, it wasn’t so much what the Russian leader said, much of it false, as it was his apparent need to demonstrate that he is healthy, alert and in control.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/10/world/europe/putin-ukraine-nuclear.html

