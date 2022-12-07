Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In Florida

West Palm Beach, FL

When a federal judge instructed the former president's attorneys to search for any materials still in his possession, a team hired by the former president began conducting a series of searches.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, former president Donald J. Trump hired people to search four properties after a federal judge instructed them to look more closely for any remaining classified material.

They discovered at least two documents with classified markings inside a sealed box in one of the locations.

The individual said that after the records were found by Mr. Trump's search team at a federally controlled storage facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., his lawyers informed the Justice Department about them.

The Justice Department informed the former president's attorneys that they thought he might have additional classified documents that had not been produced in response to a subpoena filed in May, according to a New York Times report from October.

The Florida mansion and private club of Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago, was searched by the FBI in August for additional secret material and other presidential papers.

Early on Wednesday, close associates of Mr. Trump claimed that the searches had turned up no evidence of any classified material.

However, this allegation was eventually disproved. The discovery of the two extra documents and the property searches were initially covered by The Washington Post.

Following the Justice Department's warning, a discussion over whether to hire a different company to perform a search broke out among Mr. Trump's attorneys.

According to two people with knowledge of the situation, a series of broader searches that were conducted around Thanksgiving at Mr. Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, at Trump Tower in New York, and in a storage closet at Mar-a-Lago resulted in the discovery of the documents at the storage unit, managed by the federal General Services Administration.

According to a statement from Mr. Trump's spokesman Steven Cheung, the former president, and his counsel continue to be cooperative and transparent, despite the unprecedented, illegal, and unwarranted attack against President Trump and his family by the weaponized Department of Justice.

Thousands of federal documents, including more than 300 classified ones, that were taken from the White House after his administration and discovered at Mar-a-Lago are the subject of the department's investigation into the former president's handling.

Additionally, prosecutors are investigating whether Mr. Trump resisted repeated attempts by the agency to retrieve the materials.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Mr. Trump's newly hired attorney Christopher M. Kise recommended that other lawyers working for him employ an outside firm after the Justice Department cautioned that it thought Mr. Trump still had records in his possession.

Boris Epshteyn, a communications advisor who has positioned himself as in-house counsel on certain of Mr. Trump's legal matters, was one of several other Trump lawyers who opposed the concept. Several sources close to the former president said that Mr. Kise's standing in Mr. Trump's inner circle declined for weeks as a result of the argument.

More recently, Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell of the Federal District Court in Washington, who is in charge of overseeing grand jury investigations, gave Mr. Trump's attorneys the general instruction to look more thoroughly for any leftover records.

According to one of the persons with knowledge of the situation, other attorneys in Mr. Trump's inner circle took on the case and hired a firm.

However, despite ongoing concerns from the Justice Department regarding documents that might still be at Mar-a-Lago, and despite the belief of some close to Mr. Trump that a new search warrant might be issued, a person with knowledge of the discussions among federal officials claimed that there was no recent probable cause to obtain a warrant for Bedminster or Trump Tower.

The North Korean leader's correspondence and about two dozen boxes that were designated as presidential records at the end of Mr. Trump's term were among the materials that should have been delivered to the National Archives last year. The National Archives inquired about their whereabouts on numerous occasions last year.

To facilitate the repatriation of the records, archives officials got in touch with several persons, including former White House Counsel's Office attorneys who were acting as Mr. Trump's agents with the agency.

The former president insisted to several advisors that the boxes were full of personal items and press clippings, but archivists clarified that news clippings can be viewed as presidential records.

Last November, Alex Cannon, a lawyer who had previously collaborated with Mr. Trump in a variety of positions, became involved and attempted to assist archives authorities in retrieving the information.

Others in Mr. Trump's inner circle were cautioned by Mr. Cannon not to open the boxes themselves because it was unknown what was inside and access might require security clearances. At one point, Mr.

Trump suggested that his attorneys suggest a trade with the agency: what he wanted in exchange for the documents he already had as he sought documents from the National Archives related to the inquiry into whether his 2016 campaign colluded with Russian officials.

Mr. Cannon persisted in trying to have the documents returned to the archives despite the attorneys' refusal to engage in that suggestion.

Informally speaking with Mr. Trump was attorney Eric Herschmann, a former senior adviser in the Trump White House. People who were there during the conversation described Mr.

Herschmann was pressing the former president to return the boxes and warning him that doing so may land him in legal jeopardy, particularly if they included secret information.

After archives personnel retrieved boxes that Mr. Trump had perused over several days in December of last year, that possibility came to pass in January.

When the officials unpacked the boxes, they found several secret documents. Justice Department involvement followed.

According to sources briefed on the situation, when Mr. Cannon brought up the possibility that officials might not have received everything back.

Mr. Trump instructed him to assure them that he had returned everything. Mr. Cannon resisted and soon withdrew from the situation.

Reference:

Maggie Haberman and Alan Feuer, The New York Times, (2022 December 7th). "Classified Documents Found in Trump Search of Storage Site": The discovery came as series of searches were conducted by a team hired by the former president, after a federal judge directed his lawyers to look for any materials still in his possession.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/07/us/politics/trump-classified-documents-search.html?smid=url-share

