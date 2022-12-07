Raphael Warnock Won The Georgia Senate Election: Defeated His Opponent, Herschel Walker

Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory over Republican candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia's Senate runoff gives Democrats a 51-seat majority for the upcoming election cycle and completes a remarkable defense of the chamber in which every vulnerable member won reelection.

Walker nearly defeated Warnock in the general election of November after Warnock prevailed in a special election runoff early in 2021 and was given a full six-year term.

But since neither candidate received enough votes to win a majority, they went on to this week's one-on-one runoff, extending one of the nation's most costly and bitterly contested campaigns.

With Warnock's victory, Senate Democrats were able to hold onto every seat they had on the ballot this year while flipping the open seat in Pennsylvania to increase their Senate majority by one amid a difficult political climate and President Joe Biden's declining support ratings.

The results also represent a significant setback for the candidates sponsored by former president Donald Trump, a grievance for local Republicans around the nation who claim he overloaded the party with unviable candidates.

Walker, a former football star, as well as renowned physician Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and businessman Blake Masters in Arizona, were three candidates Trump supported in toss-up Senate contests this year.

All three were defeated, along with other Trump picks in governor and swing House races. While this was going on, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp easily won reelection in November after defeating a candidate backed by Trump in the primary earlier this year.

Kemp did this by refusing to help Trump's efforts to rig the 2020 election results. Just after 11 p.m., Warnock spoke to a packed ballroom of applauding supporters before leaving to the chanting of "six more years."

“After a hard-fought campaign, or should I say campaigns, it is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken,” he stated.

Around the same time, Walker approached the stage at his election-night event and delivered a three-minute concession speech, pleading with his followers to continue believing in America and casting ballots.

"There’s no excuses in life. And I’m not going to make any excuses now, because we put up one heck of a fight,” Walker stated.

After Warnock and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff's victories in January 2021, which gave the Democrats control of the Senate, Georgia has seen three Senate runoff elections in the past two years.

The victory gives Senate Democrats more room to work on nominations and legislation over the next two years. It also gives them some breathing room before the Senate's redistribution in 2024, which will give Republicans a significant chance to pick up seats.

Next year's Senate battlefield map won't include Georgia, but the state will still be fiercely contested in the presidential race after recently emerging as a new Southern swing state.

After Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost to Republican Kemp in 2018, Biden won the state and both Senate elections months later.

The Republican Party dominated every statewide race in this November, except for the Senate race, where Warnock finished a point ahead of Walker but neither was able to win a majority, forcing a runoff. Kemp won his rematch with Abrams, and the GOP easily won every other nationwide race.

Both parties anticipate a strong voter turnout and a competitive race in the runoff, especially when compared to previous runoff elections. During early voting, several records for one-day turnout were broken.

Scandals continually followed Walker during the general election campaign. Walker ran for office saying he opposed absentee fatherhood and access to abortion as well as anything that damaged families.

However, Walker was charged with advocating and funding many women's abortions before the general election; charges he vigorously rejected.

Walker was charged with domestic abuse against his mother by his kid in a Twitter video. A second ex-girlfriend claimed that he had used domestic violence against her when they were dating.

The senator, though, came under fire for using campaign cash to defend himself from a lawsuit. Additionally, Warnock's church's business has entered the race thanks to the Walker campaign.

The senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist, Warnock, owns a portion of a low-income apartment building where some tenants have petitioned for eviction due to small amounts of unpaid rent.

No one has been evicted, according to Warnock, who claims he is not involved in the apartment building industry. Using police body camera footage showing Warnock's ex-wife accusing him of acting like an "actor" in public, Republicans have also emphasized the senator's domestic issues.

Warnock has had a significant advantage in terms of fundraising and spending: He raised more money during this election cycle than Walker did, which translated into more advertising over the extended campaign season, including commercials about the Walker domestic abuse claims.

Following Kemp's victory in the reelection vote in November, Walker has backed him in the runoff.

The governor began to appear alongside Walker at campaign rallies after lending the Senate Leadership Fund, the GOP's Senate super PAC that is supporting Walker, his field organizing staff. Kemp even produced a televised advertisement for him.

The former president avoided Georgia after Kemp's primary challengers who were endorsed by Trump and other Republicans lost.

Trump held a tele-rally for Walker on Monday night instead of making a runoff visit to energize his hardcore supporters.

