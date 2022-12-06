United States Extends Real IDs Requirement Deadline Until May 2025

Photo by Web Cam Staffing

The enforcement of a law mandating new identification cards to board domestic flights, enter federal buildings, or enter nuclear power plants will be delayed by two more years by U.S. authorities.

The Real ID Act will not go into effect until May 2025, according to the Department of Homeland Security's announcement on Monday. This is the rule's most recent postponement. The rule's latest current implementation date was set for May 2023.

The government attributed some of the ongoing delays to "the lingering impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic," It was mentioned that getting licenses or identification cards that complied with Real ID became more challenging as a result of the pandemic.

Following the terrorist events of September 11, 2001, Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005, which raised the security requirements for driver's licenses and other identification cards so they could be used for more tasks, such as boarding airplanes. The right-hand corner of a driver's license or identification card should have a star to indicate a real ID.

Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the secretary of homeland security, stated in a press release: "This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a Real ID-compliant license or identification card. DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible."

Since the initial 2008 date, the Real ID rule's implementation has been postponed numerous times.

The deadline was originally set for October 2020. However, after states pressed the federal government for a delay because of Covid pandemic challenges.

It was subsequently moved back to October 2021. Both of those deadlines were never implemented, and authorities again delayed enforcement until May 2023.

