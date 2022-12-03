Trump Was Aware of Weisselberg's Tax Fraud - Prosecutors' Claims

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18SxOZ_0jW3Fdjo00
Photo byCourthouse News Service

A prosecutor said on Friday that Donald Trump was aware of a 15-year tax fraud committed by longtime officials at his namesake company and that the criminal behavior came to a halt when the company improved its business operations around the time Trump was elected president.

Prosecutors raised the possibility that Trump was aware of crimes committed by his top lieutenants after the criminal trial involving the Trump Organization. The assertion was made to bolster their allegation that the real estate, hospitality, and golf corporation committed a tax fraud and profited from it.

During his summary, Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass remarked: “This whole narrative that Donald Trump was blissfully ignorant was just not real.”

He urged the jury, which is expected to start deliberations on Monday, to reject the notion that executives who committed crimes had merely gone "rogue."

Steinglass also emphasized to the jury that whether or not they think Trump was aware of the fraud "doesn't matter" because he is not seen as a conspirator in the case.

No criminal charges are pending against Trump. This July, Allen Weisselberg, his former top financial officer and a 50-year Trump family employee, entered a guilty plea to fraud.

Key components of the prosecution's case included Weisselberg and Trump Organization comptroller Jeffrey McConney's testimony about the fraud. McConney was automatically granted immunity when he testified before the grand jury due to state law.

According to the prosecution, the business benefited from the deception in several ways, including by reducing its payroll expenses and Medicare tax obligations.

The district attorney must show that Weisselberg or McConney had "some intent" to assist the corporation in addition to reducing their tax obligations if they want to have the company found guilty of the crime and penalized up to $1.6 million. Luxury apartments, Mercedes-Benzes, and private school tuition for Weisselberg's grandchildren were all included in the fraud.

Earlier this week, Trump claimed to deny any claims that he was aware of what Weisselberg and McConney had done in a post on Truth Social, claiming that "there was no gain for 'Trump'" and that "we had no knowledge of it."

In her closing arguments on Thursday, defense attorney Susan Necheles cited Weisselberg and McConney's testimony that Trump "did not know how things were reported on Allen Weisselberg's tax returns" and asserted that Trump was unaware of his employees' tax offenses.

Prosecutors mostly ignored the topic during the trial and did not offer any clear opposition to Weisselberg and McConney's claims.

But on Friday, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan decided that by informing the jury that Weisselberg had "betrayed" the Trump family, the lawyers for the Trump Organization had allowed for discussion of whether Trump was aware.

In a conversation that took place away from the jury, Steinglass contended: “The fact that this was sanctioned and a practice that was known to Mr. Trump directly rebuts that incorrect narrative.”

The Trump Organization defense team "repeatedly" brought up Trump during the trial, ostensibly "in an attempt to distance Mr. Trump from the defense table and from these proceedings," according to Merchan, who agreed to let the prosecution bring up that argument.

Weisselberg and other business executives earned yearly bonuses that were recorded on tax forms called 1099s, which are generally used to pay independent contractors rather than employees. It was a typical practice of the Trump Organization's accounting team before to 2017, when Trump was elected president, according to testimony.

Weisselberg orchestrated the tax fraud in secret, hiding his actions from Trump, according to the Trump Organization's legal counsel. Weisselberg is still employed by the company but is on paid leave.

Weisselberg testified that from 2005 to 2017, he avoided paying $1.7 million in taxes thanks to changes he made to the way his income was reported. Trump had approved the amounts of his salary and annual bonuses, but he was unaware of these changes.

In August, Weisselberg admitted admission to many offenses, including conspiracy and felony tax fraud. He was facing a penalty of up to 15 years in prison but consented to testify against the business in exchange for a far lighter five-month term. Approximately $2 million in unpaid taxes and penalties are also due from him.

Alvin Bragg, the district attorney for Manhattan, and Cyrus R. Vance Jr., his predecessor, conducted a three-year investigation that led to the case.

Bragg has stated that the investigation into President Trump is still underway and that his team, which has been reassembled since Vance left office almost a year ago, is doing a new examination of earlier areas of the protracted probe.

A examination of a hush-money payment made to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels during Trump's 2016 campaign, reportedly to keep her quiet about a sexual encounter they had, was the initial source of the criminal investigation.

Singly, The New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has filed a lawsuit against Trump, Weisselberg, three of Trump's adult children, and the Trump Organization for alleged fraud involving the intentional misrepresentation of fact to lenders and insurance companies in order to obtain better loan and policy rates. The alleged fraud involves the manipulation of the value of Trump-owned properties.

The Trump Organization's capacity to conduct business in New York could be severely hampered by that litigation, which is predicted to go to trial in the latter part of the next year.

Reference:

Shayna Jacobs, The Washington Post, (2022 December 2nd). "Prosecutors claim to jurors that Trump knew of Weisselberg’s tax fraud": The former president is not charged in the criminal trial of his namesake company. Jury deliberations are expected to begin Monday.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2022/12/02/trump-tax-fraud-trial-weisselberg/

