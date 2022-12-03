Putin Will Be Struck Immediately by The Price Cap on Russian Oil Because of The Ukraine War

Photo by Balkan Insight

According to the US, a new ceiling on the price of Russian oil will "immediately cut into Putin's most important source of revenue,"

The cap, which was formally adopted by Western partners on Friday, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, was the result of months of laborious work.

The restriction prohibits nations from paying more than $60 (£48) per barrel for Russian crude oil exported over the sea. It is scheduled to take effect on December 5 or shortly thereafter.

The cap will especially help low- and middle-income nations that have been negatively impacted by increasing energy and food prices, according to Ms. Yellen.

In addition, she claimed, it will further restrain Russian President Vladimir Putin's financial situation and "limit the revenues he's using to fund his brutal invasion" while preventing disruptions in supply chains that might drive up gasoline prices globally.

The price cap "With Russia's economy already contracting and its budget increasingly stretched thin, the price cap will immediately cut into Putin's most important source of revenue," she said in a statement.

The G7 countries—the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the EU—proposed the price ceiling in September to limit Moscow's ability to fund the conflict in Ukraine.

On Friday, the European Union approved the price cap after persuading Poland to support it. The price cap required the support of all of its member states.

Poland declared its support after receiving assurances that the cap would be maintained at a rate that was 5% below the market rate.

According to rumors, the EU wanted to set the cap at $65-70, but Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia reportedly thought this was too high and rejected it.

Warsaw held out while it looked into a mechanism for adjusting the cap to keep it below the market rate as the price of oil changed because it wanted the value to be as low as feasible.

The decision to implement a price restriction, according to a joint statement from the G7, the EU, and Australia, was made to "prevent Russia from profiting from its war of aggression against Ukraine"

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor of the United Kingdom, declared that his country would continue to back Putin and seek new approaches to "clamp down on Putin's funding streams" without wavering.

An EU-wide embargo on the import of Russian crude oil by sea goes into effect on December 5th, just days after the price cap deal is reached.

It is intended to be complemented by the price cap, which will have an impact on all oil shipments globally.

Only oil and petroleum products supplied at prices equal to or less than the price cap will be allowed for import by countries that agree to the G7-led strategy.

Tankers carrying Russian oil to nations that disregard the price cap will also be denied insurance, according to Ukraine's supporters in the west. Russia will find it challenging to sell oil over that price as a result.

Russia criticized the plan and said it will stop supplying nations with price caps.

The head of the foreign affairs committee in Russia, Leonid Slutsky, told the Tass news agency that by imposing the cap, the EU was endangering its energy security.

Russia will undoubtedly feel the effects of the sanctions, but the impact will be somewhat lessened by its decision to sell its oil to other markets, like India and China, which are now the two biggest consumers of Russian crude oil.

According to the International Energy Association, in 2021, more than half of Russia's oil exports traveled to Europe. The Netherlands, Poland, and Germany were the top three importers.

However, since the conflict, EU nations have been frantically working to reduce their reliance. While the UK intends to phase out Russian crude by the end of the year, the US has already prohibited it.

Reference:

Bbc News, (2022 December 3rd). "Ukraine war: Price cap on Russian oil will hit Putin immediately - US": A new cap on the price of Russian oil will "immediately cut into Putin's most important source of revenue," the US has said.